6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Active military, veteran students share experiences with The Fletcher School’s online master’s programThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond talks Green New Deal, environmental justice work in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
The Internet Is Bullying Gordon Ramsay Over His Restaurant's Burgers
The internet is a tough place for anyone. That includes the acerbic chef Gordon Ramsay, the star of "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares." Ramsay is known for flying into a rage, abusing his staff, and spitting out such gems of hope as "I've never, ever, ever, ever, ever met someone I believe in as little as you," and "Chefs are nutters. They're all self-obsessed, delicate, dainty, insecure little souls, and absolute psychopaths," (via Scary Mommy). Though, these days he's on the receiving end of a lot of verbal punishment from those who are as disappointed in his food as he is in the meals his staff cooks up.
Jojo Siwa Calls Herself a 'Giant Toddler' in Response to a Hater on TikTok
Jojo Siwa is making light of a critical TikTok that poked fun at her for bringing a date to Chuck E. Cheese. "How I walk knowing I've never taken someone on a date to Chuck E. Cheese," TikTok user @yoni6969_ wrote alongside a video on Wednesday, seemingly dissing Siwa's recent date with rumored new girlfriend Avery Cyrus to the kids arcade center.
Woman Stunned to Find She Was Served Fried Paper Instead of Chicken
"That's them plant based strips," one commenter joked after the woman revealed the foreign object in her order on TikTok.
Trisha Yearwood Owns The Stage In Dazzling Sparkling Jumpsuit
Despite not being active in the music scene, Trisha Yearwood makes sure whenever she makes her rare appearances, she does so with the panache needed to cement her love in the mind of her fans. Her music lovers couldn’t get enough of fashion style while singing with her husband, Garth Brooks, on stage during his US stadium tour in Texas.
From Kurt Russell to Austin Butler, The Best and Worst On-Screen Portrayal of Elvis Presley
It was recently announced that the crown and studded jumpsuit will be passed once again to an actor taking on the role of Elvis Presley. Many have done it, but only a select few have succeeded at portraying the rocker. It takes a lot to play the King, in the first place. It takes even more, to truly capture the late legend.
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Slaton Shares Rare Photo of Second Son: Yup, He's a Cutie!
The 1,000-lb Sisters star posted her first photo of two-month old Glenn for the first time in a very long time on Tuesday, giving fans a look at the relative newborn as follows:. “Good morning,” Amy wrote to open her caption, adding:. “Idk what this seat thing called but...
Internet Reacts After New Mom Trisha Paytas Reveals Newborn Baby's Name
Internet sensation Trisha Paytas is officially a mom!. The popular YouTuber announced that she and her husband, Israeli artist Moses Hacmon, welcomed an adorable baby girl to their family yesterday, Sept. 14. In a series of new images that the 34-year-old shared on Twitter earlier this afternoon, Paytas can be...
Thrillist
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Musical Will Debut the Same Day the Pizza Returns to Menus
The highly-anticipated return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is mere days away, but that's not the only thing dropping on September 15. To celebrate its relaunch, Mexican Pizza: The Musical—starring none other than Doja Cat and Dolly Parton—will premiere that same day. While Taco Bell is mainly keeping...
And the Winner of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 17 Is…
Tuesday night was the final night of performances and voting for American’s Got Talent Season 17 when the final 11 artists—Avery Dixon, Celia Muñoz, Chapel Hart, Kristy Sellars, The Mayyas, Metaphysic, Drake Milligan, Nicolas RIBS, Sara James, Mike E Winfield and Yu Hojin—took to the AGT stage one last time for America’s vote.
Food Network’s Duff Goldman Lives in a House in the Woods With His Family! Take a Tour
Food Network personality Duff Goldman may be one of the most popular pastry chefs in Hollywood, but he prefers to live his life outside of the city! The cookbook author and his wife, Johnna Colbry, are raising their daughter, Josephine, in their gorgeous house in the woods located in Topanga, California.
Dating and Covering
You might have been dating someone for a while and though the two of you might get along for the most part, you might have one issue. You might have an issue that your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt when the two of you go out. So, what do you do if your partner wears dirty clothes under his or her jacket or sweatshirt? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions may be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
Eater
Inside Fried Chicken Cart Jojo’s New Restaurant, With Boozy Milkshakes and ’70s Lounge Vibes
A year and a half ago, Justin Hintze announced that his Southeast Powell food cart, Jojo, would open as a restaurant. Since its opening in 2019, the fried chicken sandwich cart has developed significant buzz on the national level, with nods of approval from food writers like J. Kenji Lopez-Alt. Locals would line up for crunchy-crusted fried chicken topped with coleslaw or pepper relish, double-fried potato wedges with sides of Alabama white sauce, and satisfyingly messy burgers topped with caramelized onion and sambal mayo, all eaten at picnic tables within the John’s Marketplace pod.
realitytitbit.com
Jeniffer and Jesse spark split rumours but 90 Day Fiancé fans aren't convinced
Jeniffer Tarazona and Jesse Meester from 90 Day Fiancé have sparked rumours that they’ve broken up in September 2022 via Instagram. As reported by Screen Rant, Jeniffer took to Instagram Stories to state that she and Jesse were no longer an item, but their joint IG page tells a different story.
Christopher Meloni Carries Mariska Hargitay on His Back After the Emmys in Adorable Photo
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
Wayne Brady’s Ex-Wives: Everything To Know About His 2 Previous Marriages
Wayne Brady, 50, is a successful comedian and media personality who rose to fame in the late ’90s. He landed his own variety show, on which he cracked jokes, interviewed celebrities, and even sang every once in a while, called The Wayne Brady Show, in 2001. It aired as as a primetime variety series and then a syndicated daytime series until 2004.
Eater
Star Chef Takes Her Frustrations With the Restaurant Industry to the Big(ish) Screen
Restaurateur Reem Assil of Reem’s Bakery is no stranger to the limelight, getting major shout-outs on television shows like “Ugly Delicious” and various online videos. Now, the James Beard Award-winning chef is taking to the small screen again to spread one of her central messages: working in restaurants can be brutal.
Chrissy Teigen Reveals Loss of Son Jack Was a 'Life-Saving Abortion'
Chrissy Teigen is sharing new details about the loss of her and John Legend's late son, Jack. The pair announced the devastating news in October 2020, after losing their third baby at 20 weeks due to partial placenta abruption. Now, the Cravings author, 36, is opening up for the first time about the "heartbreaking decisions" she was forced to make at the end of the pregnancy.
Rachel Recchia Stuns In Grey Dress For Night One Of ‘After The Final Rose’
Rachel Recchia had a lot of ups and downs on this season of The Bachelorette, and she returned to discuss them during the After the Final Rose live special. The season 19 ATFR first aired during part one of the finale on Sept. 13. Rachel looked absolutely incredible in her post-show look. For the special, she wore a skintight, dark grey dress, which she paired with her hair styled in loose curls.
I went to YouTube star MrBeast's massively popular new burger restaurant and ate a shockingly disappointing meal
The first MrBeast Burger restaurant saw hundreds of fans during its opening weekend, filling its megamall location. It likely wasn't for the food.
Man orders burgers after his stepsister demands Asian cuisine
When you order food for a group of people, who gets to choose the restaurant? Does the person who pays get the final say? How much of a vote should we give to family members who have special dietary needs or preferences?
Parade
