Read full article on original website
Related
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls volleyball starts to find its grove over past week
The Cannon Falls Bomber volleyball team is on a six-match winning streak dating back to Thursday, Sept. 8. They beat perennial powerhouse and rival Zumbrota-Mazeppa on the 8th, which helped propel them to a championship at a tournament in North St. Paul over the following weekend. This past week, the...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls resident wins DNR’s waterfowl stamp contest
Cannon Falls resident Jim Caturia, 46, is the winner of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ waterfowl stamp contest for the second time. He also won the contest back in 2018 for the 2019 waterfowl stamp. Caturia won this time around with a painting of a blue-winged teal duck....
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Beacon news briefs
News briefs from this week's edition of the Cannon Falls Beacon:. Come and enjoy an evening of music at Emmanuel Lutheran Church at Aspelund on September 18th at 7:00 pm. Featured will be: Doug and Brandi Kyllo; Joe Hernke; Kristi Nystuen; Helland Family; Davidsons; Emmanuel Choir; Tanya Short & Heather Olson; Jim Yngsdal; Eric & Hannah Gullickson; Dan Torkelson & Tiffany Betcher plus a congregational hymn sing. Refreshments to follow and they are accepting free will offerings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls citywide garage sales
The Cannon Falls citywide garage sales are this weekend. Friday, people were already out scooping up good deals. Around noon, a light rain began to fall, but that did not seem to deter many people. The sales continue on Saturday. For a map and descriptions of all of the sales,...
13 Minnesota colleges ranked among best in the U.S.
A Minnesota college has made the top 10 list of best national liberal arts colleges in the country. According to the U.S. News and World Report, Carleton College in Northfield was the top-ranked national liberal arts college in the state, and ranked 6th overall nationally out of 220 liberal arts colleges – a rise of 3 places from last year.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls school district struggling to fill paraprofessional positions
Cannon Falls Schools are short six paraprofessional support staff positions so far through the first few weeks of school. While teacher shortages grab attention in the larger Minnesota school districts, Superintendent Jeff Sampson said it is not just Cannon Falls that is having more trouble hiring support staff than teachers. He said other area school districts are short of paraprofessionals as well as other positions like bus drivers.
Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave
There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
IN THIS ARTICLE
american-rails.com
Minneapolis, Northfield & Southern Railway: "The Dan Patch Line"
The Minneapolis, Northfield and Southern Railway was the brainchild of successful livestock feed and mail/order businessman, Colonel Marion Wills Savage. He envisioned an electrified interurban connecting the Twin Cities and Dubuque, Iowa with through service into Chicago and other Midwestern points. Like so many traction schemes this one fell far...
"Hobbit home" up for sale in River Falls, Wisconsin
RIVER FALLS, Wis. -- Western Wisconsin isn't exactly the Shire, but a house is up for sale in River Falls that from the outside has the feel of a hobbit's home.The two-bedroom home built in 1972 was designed by architect Mike McGuire and is selling for $315,000.It's a "bermed-earth-sheltered home," meaning the portions of the house that is above ground is covered with earth to protect and insulate the home. These types of homes often blend into the landscape and this one's no different: it's nestled into a hill and surrounded by 3.5 acres of nature.It features skylights in the roof and has three wood burning fireplaces (perfect to sit around while eating breakfast and second breakfast).The inside is a little more modern-looking with stark-white walls and a domed ceiling."The thoughtfully designed layout with a modern feel gives you the perfect opportunity to create your own space to enjoy or thrill and potential opportunity to host as a short-term rental," the listing on Zillow says.
Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis
Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
themacweekly.com
Don’t let freeway removal pass us by
As Twin Cities residents, we are currently in the midst of a unique opportunity. The I-94 freeway, initially built in the 1960s, is so old that small repairs can no longer maintain the freeway — 7.5 miles of the freeway going through the Twin Cities are going to be completely rebuilt. Because they are going to rebuild the freeway from the ground up, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) is currently “Rethinking I-94.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Show offers opportunity for local talent
Dancers, singers, a men’s barbershop quartet and many more acts will take center stage during Cannon’s Got Talent on Oct. 8 at the high school auditorium with a 7 p.m. start. Sponsored by the Cannon Arts Board, the event welcomes all ages to share their passion with neighbors, friends and family.
DeRusha Eats: Downtown Minneapolis music venue and restaurant the Dakota packing fans and diners in post-pandemic
There are two people doing something a little different, a dinner and a show with no ticket, no cover needed at the Dakota. Lowell Pickett and Chef Remy Pettis joined Jason DeRusha to explain what is happening at the Dakota in downtown Minneapolis.
fox9.com
Cannon Falls, Minn. cave house: Inside the unusual property up for sale
CANNON FALLS, Minn. - A split-level home in the middle of Cannon Falls boasts four bedrooms, two baths, and new carpets and floors. But it also has a bonus feature that most house hunters won't find anywhere else. "You don't see many caves. This is the first house I've listed...
swnewsmedia.com
Police: Highway 169 ramp in Shakopee temporarily closes after suicide
The Highway 169 northbound ramp from Marschall Road in Shakopee was temporarily closed off Thursday morning, Sept. 15, due to a nearby suicide, police reported. The Shakopee Police Department received a call to its dispatch center at 7:46 a.m. The NB ramp was closed down shortly after and reopened around...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Veteran's Lane closed for VFW's "End of Summer" event
Veteran's Lane, the street running behind Cannon Falls VFW Post 4452, Cannon Belles and Mill Street Tavern, will be closed to traffic on Saturday, Sept. 17. The Cannon Falls VFW and Commander Jesse Johnson asked the Cannon Falls City Council to close the street for the day as the VFW holds its "End of Summer" event.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Group builds beds for kids in need
No child in Cannon Falls should sleep on the floor. That sentiment was the driving force for more than 35 volunteers who spent Saturday morning building beds for children. The work is coordinated by a group called Sleep In Heavenly Peace. Scott Wilde of White Bear Lake and his wife, Shawna, lead the chapter that includes 21 ZIP codes around St. Paul. Cannon Falls falls outside of the chapter’s area, but a connection from Iraq brought the group to town.
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Blaine
BLAINE, Minn. — A motorcyclist died Tuesday evening after crashing on a frontage road along Interstate 35W in Blaine. According to the Blaine Police Department, the man was traveling north on West 35W Service Drive Northeast when his motorcycle left the road and crashed. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0