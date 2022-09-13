Read full article on original website
What Is Overtourism? And What Can Be Done to Combat It
Wanderlust is all too real. The desire to experience different cultures, cuisine, people, and places, is a strong one. But travel is a privilege and when the travel bug beckons, it comes with responsibility. Tourists have been flocking to popular travel destinations for decades, but in recent years the issue...
Japan May Drop Its Visa Requirement For Tourists This Fall
Japan has had one of the most strict tourism rules since the pandemic. The country is one of the last in the world to reopen. The Japanese government is looking to ease border restrictions and remove entry requirements for tourists such as the daily entry limit and visa and package tour requirements.
Vietnam Welcomes Over 1.44 Million Tourists So Far This Year
In the first eight months of 2022, Vietnam welcomed over 1.44 million international travelers. Vietnam’s rise in tourism is a result of the country reopening to international travelers and resuming international routes post pandemic. Arrivals in Vietnam. 88 percent of international arrivals in Vietnam were by air while 12...
