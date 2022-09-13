UD rolls out contest where 1 student will get $10,000 in financial aid for showing up at all football games

Barclays this week announced a $1 million donation to Wilmington’s EastSide Charter School and Community Discovery STEM Hub in Wilmington. Barclays’ donation over the period from 2022-2024 will support the growth of EastSide’s mentoring program to serve more students, the expansion of the school, and the construction of its new state-of-the-art STEM Hub. The Discovery STEM Hub will also serve the community as a learning center after hours on weekdays and during the summer in partnership with Wilmington Public Library. This investment coincides with the 20th anniversary of the EastSide mentoring program started by Barclays.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO