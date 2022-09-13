UD rolls out contest where 1 student will get $10,000 in financial aid for showing up at all football games

Read full article on original website
witn22.org
Mayor Purzycki Announces Details of Wilmington’s 6th Annual HBCU Week and College Fair
Mayor Mike Purzycki and Wilmington’s HBCU Ambassador, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, today announced details of Wilmington’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week [hbcuweek.org], which will be held Wednesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 25. This year’s events include a concert, middle school college tour, panel discussion, college fair, comedy show, block party, and the battle of the bands over the course of five days.
Two Chester County Schools Among U.S. News Best Colleges
Two Chester County schools have found their place on the recently released U.S. News Best Colleges rankings for 2022-2023, writes Sean Adams for the Philadelphia Inquirer. To determine the ranking, U.S. News compared colleges across the nation based on 17 indicators of academic quality, including average six-year graduation rate, average first-year student retention rate, and student-faculty ratio.
delawarepublic.org
HBCU Week returns to Wilmington again next week with a new scholarship
Wilmington’s 6th annual HBCU Week takes place next with events in Wilmington and one at Delaware State University in Dover. HBCU Week takes place from Wednesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 25. Its mission is to expose local high school students to the history, pride, and academic offerings of...
After years of charter controversy, Chester Upland School District officials say a comeback is in order
At this time last year, Chester Upland School District was down 25 teachers and the state was investigating the remaining teachers’ certifications. Community members worried that the embattled district was vulnerable to charterization efforts. But at the start of this year, the district had only two teaching openings and...
Racial slur written on Rowan U. student's dorm room door, officials say
A racial slur was scrawled on the dorm room door of a Black student at Rowan University in Glassboro over the weekend, school officials said. The student discovered the slur when she returned to her room in Holly Pointe Commons late Saturday after being in a nearby hallway talking to friends, according her sister.
fox29.com
Good-natured battle in Wilmington has businesses poking fun at each other in a war of words
WILMINGTON, Del. - It is a sign showdown in Delaware, with businesses battling to come out on top. It all started last year, with a local automotive center declaring itself the winner of sign war 2021. Then, in late August, a new battle began. A rematch in the war of words.
WMDT.com
“The need is ever increasing:” BrightBloom Centers opens new facility in Milford, expands services for families impacted by autism
MILFORD, Del.- “So we’ve seen this explosion of demand and we’re really working hard to meet it,” BrightBloom Centers CEO Diliana Henry said. There’s a growing need to support families impacted by autism in Delaware and BrightBloom Centers plans to tackle that with the opening of its new facility in Milford. This marks the organization’s fourth office in the first state.
Origin of Popular Nursery Rhyme Is Thought to be West Chester
The popular nursery rhyme “Miss Mary Mack,” which can often be heard on school playgrounds throughout the country, is thought to have originated in West Chester, writes Jacob Uitti for American Songwriter. “Miss Mary Mack,” inspired by a performer in Ephraim Williams’ circus in the 1880s, was originally...
WDEL 1150AM
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon dies
Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon has died unexpectedly. Her death was confirmed on Friday, September 16, 2022, by the City of Wilmington and Dixon's business RD Innovative Solutions of which she was CEO and Founder. Dixon was 35 years old. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki extended his condolences. "Rysheema always...
WDEL 1150AM
Delaware public health officials working to expand MPX vaccine access
The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will be offering monkeypox (MPX) vaccine access to people with a higher risk of exposure at two events on Saturday, September 17, 2022. DPH and Beebe Healthcare are partnering with AIDS Delaware and the Delaware HIV Consortium to offer MPX vaccinations at the...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Children’s Hospital takes over pediatric work at Main Line Health as Nemours affiliation ends
Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) and Main Line Health announced an affiliation agreement that will move Main Line Health’s pediatric care and services from Nemours Children’s Health. Nemours operates a children’s hospital near Wilmington as well as office locations in the Delaware Valley. It ends a...
chestertownspy.org
Chestertown Needs for Police Present at Calvert and College Avenue
A larger police presents on Calvert Street between College Avenue and Calvert Heights, especially on Friday and Saturday nights is what we need. The loud music, public drinking, use and sale of drugs, and fighting need to stop. We’ve started referring to this part of town as “Little Baltimore” due to the level of u handled criminal activity. There are so many here afraid to speak up. I hope this will open some eyes.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Eastside Charter School gets a $1 million donation from Barclays
Barclays this week announced a $1 million donation to Wilmington’s EastSide Charter School and Community Discovery STEM Hub in Wilmington. Barclays’ donation over the period from 2022-2024 will support the growth of EastSide’s mentoring program to serve more students, the expansion of the school, and the construction of its new state-of-the-art STEM Hub. The Discovery STEM Hub will also serve the community as a learning center after hours on weekdays and during the summer in partnership with Wilmington Public Library. This investment coincides with the 20th anniversary of the EastSide mentoring program started by Barclays.
His Facebook Post Revived a Ridley Pizza Shop. Now 2 Local Business Owners Have Awarded Him $3,000
Two Ridley Township businessmen, Mike McIntyre of Proaction Restoration and Nick Lanzetta of Lanzetta Landscaping presented a $3,000 check to Nick Mniecznikowski. Image via submitted photo to the Daily Times. (This post first ran on June 20, 2020). A recent Ridley High School graduate who helped revive a struggling Ridley...
WDEL 1150AM
County police looking for home improvement fraud suspect
New Castle County Police are looking for a Wilmington man in connection with a home improvement fraud case in the Winterset Farms neighborhood off of Ebright Road. Police said they have an arrest warrant for 59-year old Perren Davis who is believed to have been working in Delaware and Pennsylvania.
WINNER: PA Lottery Ticket Worth $3 Million Sold In Chester County
A Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $3 million was sold in Chester County. The $3,000,000 Payout scratch-off was sold at Wawa on East Gay Street in West Chester, state lottery officials announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $3,000,000 Payout is...
delawarebusinessnow.com
I-95 south in Wilmington to close over weekend
Drainage and paving work near exits 7A/Route 52 and the exit 8 Route 202 interchange will require the closing of ramps, and the weekend closing of I-95 south through Wilmington. Work began on Wednesday. Dates (subject to weather) and location. – Exit 7A/SR 52 south: Overnight closing – 9 p.m....
firststateupdate.com
Woman Airlifted After Reportedly Being Shot In Bear Early Thursday
Just before 4:20, Thursday morning rescue crews were dispatched to a home in the unit block of E Weald Avenue for reports of a shooting. Initial reports from the scene indicate that one person was airlifted via Delaware State Police Aviation’s Trooper 4 just after 4:40 am. Residents tell...
Philadelphia area company accused of racism by ex-employee
A Philadelphia man is suing national automotive repair chain AAMCO for discrimination. Jerome Staley alleges AAMCO used him as nothing more than a figurehead for the company’s diversity efforts while he was being paid $40,000 a year less than his white counterparts. “I invest years of my life in...
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Vehicle Into A Tree In Newark, One Trapped
At around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon rescue crews respond to the 1800 block of Waters Edge Drive in Newark for reports of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment. Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle into a tree and confirmed that one patient was trapped. Command requested assistance from an additional rescue truck and asked Trooper 4 to land nearby.
