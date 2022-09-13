ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

UD rolls out contest where 1 student will get $10,000 in financial aid for showing up at all football games

By Delaware Business Now
delawarebusinessnow.com
 3 days ago
witn22.org

Mayor Purzycki Announces Details of Wilmington’s 6th Annual HBCU Week and College Fair

Mayor Mike Purzycki and Wilmington’s HBCU Ambassador, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, today announced details of Wilmington’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Week [hbcuweek.org], which will be held Wednesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 25. This year’s events include a concert, middle school college tour, panel discussion, college fair, comedy show, block party, and the battle of the bands over the course of five days.
WILMINGTON, DE
VISTA.Today

Two Chester County Schools Among U.S. News Best Colleges

Two Chester County schools have found their place on the recently released U.S. News Best Colleges rankings for 2022-2023, writes Sean Adams for the Philadelphia Inquirer. To determine the ranking, U.S. News compared colleges across the nation based on 17 indicators of academic quality, including average six-year graduation rate, average first-year student retention rate, and student-faculty ratio.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
delawarepublic.org

HBCU Week returns to Wilmington again next week with a new scholarship

Wilmington’s 6th annual HBCU Week takes place next with events in Wilmington and one at Delaware State University in Dover. HBCU Week takes place from Wednesday, September 21 through Sunday, September 25. Its mission is to expose local high school students to the history, pride, and academic offerings of...
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

“The need is ever increasing:” BrightBloom Centers opens new facility in Milford, expands services for families impacted by autism

MILFORD, Del.- “So we’ve seen this explosion of demand and we’re really working hard to meet it,” BrightBloom Centers CEO Diliana Henry said. There’s a growing need to support families impacted by autism in Delaware and BrightBloom Centers plans to tackle that with the opening of its new facility in Milford. This marks the organization’s fourth office in the first state.
MILFORD, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon dies

Former Wilmington City Councilwoman Rysheema Dixon has died unexpectedly. Her death was confirmed on Friday, September 16, 2022, by the City of Wilmington and Dixon's business RD Innovative Solutions of which she was CEO and Founder. Dixon was 35 years old. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki extended his condolences. "Rysheema always...
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware public health officials working to expand MPX vaccine access

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) will be offering monkeypox (MPX) vaccine access to people with a higher risk of exposure at two events on Saturday, September 17, 2022. DPH and Beebe Healthcare are partnering with AIDS Delaware and the Delaware HIV Consortium to offer MPX vaccinations at the...
DELAWARE STATE
chestertownspy.org

Chestertown Needs for Police Present at Calvert and College Avenue

A larger police presents on Calvert Street between College Avenue and Calvert Heights, especially on Friday and Saturday nights is what we need. The loud music, public drinking, use and sale of drugs, and fighting need to stop. We’ve started referring to this part of town as “Little Baltimore” due to the level of u handled criminal activity. There are so many here afraid to speak up. I hope this will open some eyes.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
delawarebusinessnow.com

Eastside Charter School gets a $1 million donation from Barclays

Barclays this week announced a $1 million donation to Wilmington’s EastSide Charter School and Community Discovery STEM Hub in Wilmington. Barclays’ donation over the period from 2022-2024 will support the growth of EastSide’s mentoring program to serve more students, the expansion of the school, and the construction of its new state-of-the-art STEM Hub. The Discovery STEM Hub will also serve the community as a learning center after hours on weekdays and during the summer in partnership with Wilmington Public Library. This investment coincides with the 20th anniversary of the EastSide mentoring program started by Barclays.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

County police looking for home improvement fraud suspect

New Castle County Police are looking for a Wilmington man in connection with a home improvement fraud case in the Winterset Farms neighborhood off of Ebright Road. Police said they have an arrest warrant for 59-year old Perren Davis who is believed to have been working in Delaware and Pennsylvania.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

I-95 south in Wilmington to close over weekend

Drainage and paving work near exits 7A/Route 52 and the exit 8 Route 202 interchange will require the closing of ramps, and the weekend closing of I-95 south through Wilmington. Work began on Wednesday. Dates (subject to weather) and location. – Exit 7A/SR 52 south: Overnight closing – 9 p.m....
WILMINGTON, DE
firststateupdate.com

Woman Airlifted After Reportedly Being Shot In Bear Early Thursday

Just before 4:20, Thursday morning rescue crews were dispatched to a home in the unit block of E Weald Avenue for reports of a shooting. Initial reports from the scene indicate that one person was airlifted via Delaware State Police Aviation’s Trooper 4 just after 4:40 am. Residents tell...
BEAR, DE
WHYY

Philadelphia area company accused of racism by ex-employee

A Philadelphia man is suing national automotive repair chain AAMCO for discrimination. Jerome Staley alleges AAMCO used him as nothing more than a figurehead for the company’s diversity efforts while he was being paid $40,000 a year less than his white counterparts. “I invest years of my life in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Happening Now: Vehicle Into A Tree In Newark, One Trapped

At around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon rescue crews respond to the 1800 block of Waters Edge Drive in Newark for reports of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment. Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle into a tree and confirmed that one patient was trapped. Command requested assistance from an additional rescue truck and asked Trooper 4 to land nearby.
NEWARK, DE

