CLARION, Pa. – Aryanna Girvin and Taylor Alston weren’t going to let Clarion’s District 9 consecutive-set win streak end. The Lady Cats, holding a one set to none lead, in their KSAC showdown with visiting Keystone found themselves down 17-13 in the second set and in real danger of having what was now a 123 consecutive wins streak against D9 opponents end.

CLARION, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO