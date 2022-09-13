Read full article on original website
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast St. Marys/KC, Union-AC/Bway, Seneca/Ike & Postgame Show Friday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be video broadcasting three football games Friday, Sept. 16, as well as the Generational Wealth Management Extra Point Show with JB Graphics. Games being broadcast include St. Marys at Karns City and Union/A-C Valley at Brockway in District 9 and Seneca...
Watch Live: St. Marys at Karns City
KARNS CITY, Pa. – Watch live as St. Marys takes on Karns City in D9 football action from Karns City High School. Karns City comes into the contest at 1-2 while St. Marys is 3-0. Chris Rossetti and the Coach, Larry Wiser, will have the call of the game.
YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports to Broadcast Warren/Clarion; ECC/Sheffield Volleyball
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Warren at Clarion and Elk County Catholic at Sheffield volleyball games on D9and10Sports.com Thursday. Varsity action will start between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. following the junior varsity matches, both games will go on air approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the varsity match.
Watch Live: Bradford at Clarion Girls Soccer Powered by Daddy’s in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as Bradford takes on Clarion in girls’ soccer action from Clarion High School powered by Daddy’s in Clarion. Chris Rossetti will have the call of the game which can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
Sept. 14, 2022 Soccer: Cowburn, Prince Lead Bradford Girls Past Clarion; GM, Warren Boys Triumph
CLARION, Pa. – Maddi Cowburn and Bella Prince each recorded hat tricks, as visiting Bradford rolled to an 8-1 win over Clarion. Cowburn added four assists with Prince picking up one. The duo were named the co-Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Players of the Game and talked about the win.
Sept. 13, 2022 Soccer Recaps: Redbank, St. Marys Boys Get Big Wins; Clearfield, Fairview Girls Earn Shutouts
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Owen Clouse scored a pair of goals to help send Redbank Valley to a 4-2 win over Brockway. Owen Harmon and Jordan Smith also found the back of the net for the Bulldogs, who improved ot 5-0 with the win. The Bulldogs led 3-1 at...
Sept. 14, 2022 Volleyball: Cranberry, Iroquois, Cochranton Get Wins
SENECA, Pa. – Ayanna Ferringer had nine kills and four digs to help Cranberry to a 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-21). Mackenzie Karnes added three kills, five digs, and six blocks for the Berries with Brooke Hart chipping in three kills, three aces, three digs, and two blocks. Ashlynn Collins ran the offense with eight set assists.
Warren Volleyball Ends Clarion’s 48-Match Win Streak
CLARION, Pa. – Using a balanced offensive effort, Warren snapped Clarion’s 48-match win streak with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-20) win over the two-time PIAA Class 1A champion Lady Cats. Rewatch the match. Kylie Fehlman led Warren with 12 kills, including kills to end each of the three...
Sept. 13, 2022 VB Recaps: 2nd set Rally Keeps Clarion’s Consecutive Set Streak Alive; Parks Leads Meadville; OV Tops O-E
CLARION, Pa. – Aryanna Girvin and Taylor Alston weren’t going to let Clarion’s District 9 consecutive-set win streak end. The Lady Cats, holding a one set to none lead, in their KSAC showdown with visiting Keystone found themselves down 17-13 in the second set and in real danger of having what was now a 123 consecutive wins streak against D9 opponents end.
Oil City, Lakeview Boys Golf Claim Region Titles; Prep Tennis Victorious Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
RENO, Pa. – Oil City finished with a team score of 360 to finish second in Thursday’s Region 4 mega match at Wanango, capturing the program’s second region title in history in the process. Connor Highfield shot an 84 to lead the way for OC, while Charle...
Smethport Girls, Saegertown Boys Get Golf Victories Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
BOLIVAR, NY – Oswayo Valley’s Rylee Thompson earned medalist honors with a 53 but it was Smethport that earned a 31-24 team victory. For the Hubbers, Olivia Schott shot a 58, Hope Peterson 63, Ava Costa 68, Isabella Learn 70, and Jackie Davis 73. Also for OV, Shayden...
D9 football Week 4: Redbank Valley, Keystone clash of unbeatens
Five unbeaten teams remain in District 9 football and two lock up in New Bethlehem in a Region 2 showdown as the Keystone Panthers travel to play the Redbank Valley Bulldogs to highlight a 13-game Friday night schedule in District 9. District 10 Preview • Staff Picks • Fan Picks...
General McLane Looks to Keep Momentum in Thursday Matchup with North East
NORTH EAST, Pa. – General McLane has some momentum going following a season-opening loss to Slippery Rock and they look to continue that in a Region 5 matchup against North East on Thursday. Since then, coach Marshall McCormick’s Lancers (2-1, 1-0 Region 5) have posted an 18-7 win over...
General McLane Defense Continues to Dominate in Victory over North East
NORTH EAST, Pa. – General McLane’s defense turned in another dominant effort in a 21-6 win over North East on Thursday. The win moves the Lancers to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 5. The Lancers led 7-0 at the half on the strength of a Magnus Lloyd...
Giant Eagle to close Edinboro location in December
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Giant Eagle will close its Edinboro location. The store at 606 Erie St. in Edinboro will close on Dec. 30, 2022. The store has been in business since 1985. The store has about 50 team members. A representative of Giant Eagle said the employees will be offered positions at other Giant Eagle locations. […]
2022 BRP Modified Tour Champion Honored During Banquet at Edward Michaels Building
MERCER, Pa. – The final points night ended on Friday, September 9, and the 2022 BRP Modified Tour Champion Erick Rudolph was honored on Saturday, September 10, at Edwards Michaels building on the speedway grounds. (Pictured above: Erick Rudolph) Rudolph secured his points title on Friday night with a...
10 Pa. schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools
The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) has announced that 10 schools statewide have been selected as National Blue Ribbon schools by the U.S. Department of Education (USDE).
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas station
If you bought a lottery ticket recently in Pennsylvania, check your numbers. You could be the latest lucky winner of a $3 million jackpot. According to local reports, a winning scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was recently purchased at the Wawa gas station and convenience store located at 706 East Gay Street in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
More than half of Pennsylvania placed on drought watch
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has put more than half of Pennsylvania counties under a drought watch, including three in our viewing area. While the DEP is asking for all counties under a drought watch to restrict their non-essential water usage, BCI Municipal Authority (Clearfield County) and Driftwood Borough […]
Winning Cash 5 ticket worth $570K sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket matched all five balls in Wednesday’s drawing, 2-9-14-15-19. In-N-Out Corner Market at 4900 Penn Avenue in Bloomfield will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. More than 16,600...
