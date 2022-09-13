ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarion, PA

d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: St. Marys at Karns City

KARNS CITY, Pa. – Watch live as St. Marys takes on Karns City in D9 football action from Karns City High School. Karns City comes into the contest at 1-2 while St. Marys is 3-0. Chris Rossetti and the Coach, Larry Wiser, will have the call of the game.
SAINT MARYS, PA
d9and10sports.com

YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports to Broadcast Warren/Clarion; ECC/Sheffield Volleyball

WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Warren at Clarion and Elk County Catholic at Sheffield volleyball games on D9and10Sports.com Thursday. Varsity action will start between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. following the junior varsity matches, both games will go on air approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the varsity match.
WARREN, PA
d9and10sports.com

Sept. 14, 2022 Volleyball: Cranberry, Iroquois, Cochranton Get Wins

SENECA, Pa. – Ayanna Ferringer had nine kills and four digs to help Cranberry to a 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-21). Mackenzie Karnes added three kills, five digs, and six blocks for the Berries with Brooke Hart chipping in three kills, three aces, three digs, and two blocks. Ashlynn Collins ran the offense with eight set assists.
COCHRANTON, PA
d9and10sports.com

Warren Volleyball Ends Clarion’s 48-Match Win Streak

CLARION, Pa. – Using a balanced offensive effort, Warren snapped Clarion’s 48-match win streak with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-18, 25-20) win over the two-time PIAA Class 1A champion Lady Cats. Rewatch the match. Kylie Fehlman led Warren with 12 kills, including kills to end each of the three...
CLARION, PA
d9and10sports.com

Sept. 13, 2022 VB Recaps: 2nd set Rally Keeps Clarion’s Consecutive Set Streak Alive; Parks Leads Meadville; OV Tops O-E

CLARION, Pa. – Aryanna Girvin and Taylor Alston weren’t going to let Clarion’s District 9 consecutive-set win streak end. The Lady Cats, holding a one set to none lead, in their KSAC showdown with visiting Keystone found themselves down 17-13 in the second set and in real danger of having what was now a 123 consecutive wins streak against D9 opponents end.
CLARION, PA
d9and10sports.com

D9 football Week 4: Redbank Valley, Keystone clash of unbeatens

Five unbeaten teams remain in District 9 football and two lock up in New Bethlehem in a Region 2 showdown as the Keystone Panthers travel to play the Redbank Valley Bulldogs to highlight a 13-game Friday night schedule in District 9. District 10 Preview • Staff Picks • Fan Picks...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
YourErie

Giant Eagle to close Edinboro location in December

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Giant Eagle will close its Edinboro location. The store at 606 Erie St. in Edinboro will close on Dec. 30, 2022. The store has been in business since 1985. The store has about 50 team members. A representative of Giant Eagle said the employees will be offered positions at other Giant Eagle locations. […]
EDINBORO, PA
WTAJ

More than half of Pennsylvania placed on drought watch

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has put more than half of Pennsylvania counties under a drought watch, including three in our viewing area. While the DEP is asking for all counties under a drought watch to restrict their non-essential water usage, BCI Municipal Authority (Clearfield County) and Driftwood Borough […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

