iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
CNET
iPhone 14 and iOS 16 Will Bring Back a Favorite Feature Fans Have Missed for Years
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 -- the next version of the operating system for iPhone -- is almost here. We should get an official announcement at Apple's "Far Out" event today. There are some very cool new features coming to the iPhone 14 and all newer phones from iPhone 8 up, along with one particularly popular old feature.
TikTok and Facebook Are Tracking User Data Via In-App Browsers, A Study Shows How They Do It
A recent report highlighted the use of "custom browsers" by Apple Inc AAPL iOS social apps, calling out Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc META and TikTok for continuing to build their in-app browsers. Software developer Felix Krause pressed the panic button after finding that Meta and TikTok inject code into...
technewstoday.com
How to See Recently Deleted Apps?
Have you ever deleted an app, but couldn’t recall its name? Well, you can check the history of all the deleted apps on your iPhone and Android device, although you might have deleted the app a long ago. There’s an easy way to keep track of deleted apps with...
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Inc.com
5 Things You Should Do Immediately After You Install iOS 16 on Your iPhone
Yesterday, Apple released the latest version of iOS, the software that powers the iPhone. It included a number of new features, though that's not what this article is about. This article is about a few things you should do right away to take advantage of those features. It can be...
CNET
iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS
Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
Best iPad deal: Amazon has cut the price of a 64GB 9th Generation Apple iPad to under $280 - and features include a 12MP front camera, 10.2-inch screen and all-day battery life
SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Whether you want to improve your school set-up or you just want a cleaner way of making video calls,...
Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone
Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Apple Insider
First iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown reveals internal redesigns
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A first teardown of the new iPhone 14 Pro Max shows a redesignedFace ID sensor, plus larger camera system, and a new heat sink.
Warning for all Alexa owners as Amazon plan to add controversial feature
ALEXA owners are warned to brace themselves as Amazon plans to incorporate a controversial feature into the smart device. In 2023, Alexa will begin answering users' questions with advertisements for products you can buy on Amazon. This is a big change from the device's current method for questions, which consists...
Apple Insider
Adobe buys XD rival Figma for $20 billion
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Digital UI and UX design firm Figma is being acquired by Adobe, which has competed in the same space with its Adobe XD software.
Apple Insider
iPhone 14 reactions, best iOS 16 features, and how to benefit from Focus Filters
Everything you need to know about the iPhone 14 Pro launch and that 48MP camera, plus what's best in iOS 16 -- and in the forthcoming iOS 16.1, all on the latest AppleInsider Podcast episode. Host Stephen Robles and guest William Gallagher have very different takes on which iPhone 14...
CNET
The Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone (and How to Fix Them)
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is here, hitting compatible devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone SE (second generation and up) and any iPhone released after 2017. If you want to download iOS 16 right now, here's how.
Apple Insider
'Breakup mode' - How to make Photos feature people less often
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple added a feature iniOS 16 that lets the Photos app show certain people, such as an ex, less frequently — or not at all. Here's how to banish them.
itechpost.com
Apple WatchOS 9 Brings Updated Compass, More Faces, Enhanced Features to Apple Watch
Apple's newest version of its smartwatch operating system, WatchOS 9, which is now available. It adds a redesigned Compass app to the Apple Watch Series 5 or later, as well as the Apple Watch SE. The refurbished Compass app offers an analog compass that shows a digital view of the...
Apple Insider
Apple's homepage is experiencing partial outages
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's website is currently experiencing issues and partial outages, causing the site to load incorrectly for many users. On...
Android Authority
How to get iMessage on Android or Windows (via Beeper)
Apple is good at keeping its users within its ecosystem. It’s hard to move to Android once you enter the iPhone world and fall in love with its exclusive services or apps. One of the main iOS applications we wish we had on Android and Windows is iMessage. There is no official way to get iMessage on Android, but Beeper makes this possible with its unified chat app.
Business Insider
2 ways to see and edit your clipboard on Android
Your Android's keyboard has a "clipboard" option that lets you see everything you've copied for the last hour. Android 13 also adds a "visual clipboard" to your Android phone, so you can see exactly what you've copied. If you tap your Android's visual clipboard, you'll also have a chance to...
inputmag.com
Amazon says screw it, lets Alexa respond to search queries with ads
It was only a matter of time before Amazon turned Alexa into a glorified ad. Amazon revealed its new feature called Customers ask Alexa during its annual Accelerate seller conference. This feature lets brands include their answers for any questions customers might ask an Alexa device. When a customer asks...
