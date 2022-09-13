ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

iPhone 14 and iOS 16 Will Bring Back a Favorite Feature Fans Have Missed for Years

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16 -- the next version of the operating system for iPhone -- is almost here. We should get an official announcement at Apple's "Far Out" event today. There are some very cool new features coming to the iPhone 14 and all newer phones from iPhone 8 up, along with one particularly popular old feature.
technewstoday.com

How to See Recently Deleted Apps?

Have you ever deleted an app, but couldn’t recall its name? Well, you can check the history of all the deleted apps on your iPhone and Android device, although you might have deleted the app a long ago. There’s an easy way to keep track of deleted apps with...
CNET

iOS 16 Cheat Sheet: The Only Guide You'll Need for the New iPhone OS

Apple released iOS 16 less than a week after its Far Out event where the company announced the next line of iPhones, Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and AirPods Pro. We put together this roundup to help you learn about iOS 16 and how to use the new features it brings to your iPhone.
Daily Mail

Best iPad deal: Amazon has cut the price of a 64GB 9th Generation Apple iPad to under $280 - and features include a 12MP front camera, 10.2-inch screen and all-day battery life

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission. Whether you want to improve your school set-up or you just want a cleaner way of making video calls,...
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
Apple Insider

First iPhone 14 Pro Max teardown reveals internal redesigns

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — A first teardown of the new iPhone 14 Pro Max shows a redesignedFace ID sensor, plus larger camera system, and a new heat sink.
Apple Insider

Adobe buys XD rival Figma for $20 billion

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Digital UI and UX design firm Figma is being acquired by Adobe, which has competed in the same space with its Adobe XD software.
CNET

The Most Annoying iOS 16 Features on Your iPhone (and How to Fix Them)

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. The official release of iOS 16 is here, hitting compatible devices like the iPhone 8, iPhone SE (second generation and up) and any iPhone released after 2017. If you want to download iOS 16 right now, here's how.
Apple Insider

'Breakup mode' - How to make Photos feature people less often

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple added a feature iniOS 16 that lets the Photos app show certain people, such as an ex, less frequently — or not at all. Here's how to banish them.
Apple Insider

Apple's homepage is experiencing partial outages

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple's website is currently experiencing issues and partial outages, causing the site to load incorrectly for many users. On...
Android Authority

How to get iMessage on Android or Windows (via Beeper)

Apple is good at keeping its users within its ecosystem. It’s hard to move to Android once you enter the iPhone world and fall in love with its exclusive services or apps. One of the main iOS applications we wish we had on Android and Windows is iMessage. There is no official way to get iMessage on Android, but Beeper makes this possible with its unified chat app.
Business Insider

2 ways to see and edit your clipboard on Android

Your Android's keyboard has a "clipboard" option that lets you see everything you've copied for the last hour. Android 13 also adds a "visual clipboard" to your Android phone, so you can see exactly what you've copied. If you tap your Android's visual clipboard, you'll also have a chance to...
inputmag.com

Amazon says screw it, lets Alexa respond to search queries with ads

It was only a matter of time before Amazon turned Alexa into a glorified ad. Amazon revealed its new feature called Customers ask Alexa during its annual Accelerate seller conference. This feature lets brands include their answers for any questions customers might ask an Alexa device. When a customer asks...
