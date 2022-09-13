Read full article on original website
Rory McIlroy reveals the prospect of a Saudi-backed LIV Series rebel winning the PGA Championship gave him 'extra motivation' at Wentworth... as he admits it's 'a weird time in golf' right now
Rory McIlroy has admitted that the 'grim' prospect of a LIV Golf player winning the BMW PGA Championship gave him extra motivation. Patrick Reed's final round of 63 set the early clubhouse target of 14 under par at Wentworth and was not surpassed for almost two hours, when Jon Rahm eagled the 18th to finish 16 under.
Rory McIlroy on LIV golfers: 'I've said it a hundred times, I don't think any of those guys should be on the Ryder Cup team'
All summer long, four-time major champion Rory McIlroy has remained one of the most notable and staunchest critics of the LIV Golf Series and those who have made the move to the breakaway league. One week ago, when asked about his current relationship with former Ryder Cup teammates who have gone to LIV Golf, he said "I wouldn't say I've got much of a relationship with them at the minute" among other things.
Rory McIlroy sounds off on LIV Golf again: "I just can't help myself"
Rory McIlroy says the forthcoming Italian Open was "always part" of his schedule as he yet again reinforced the point that he does not believe LIV Golf players should be selected for the Ryder Cup. McIlroy, 33, is teeing it up this week at the Marco Simone Golf & Country...
Opinion: Why Tiafoe is probably not a symbol of things to come in tennis
Frances Tiafoe was one of the breakthrough stories of the US Open Tennis tournament. He learned to play on the same courts that his father -- an immigrant from war-torn Sierra Leone -- helped build as a member of the construction crew. But his unlikely rise to tennis stardom should in no way be mistaken as a sign that the demographic profile of the sport is changing. Diversity in the sport is still in short supply, writes sports sociologist Harry Edwards.
Bryson DeChambeau thanks Tiger Woods for ‘creating’ LIV Golf
Bryson DeChambeau has thanked Tiger Woods and claimed the 16-time major winner is responsible for “creating” LIV Golf.Woods has remained staunchly loyal to the PGA Tour despite a flow of its best players to the Saudi-backed league.LIV Golf’s CEO Greg Norman even admitted Woods snubbed an $800 million offer to sign up to the breakaway tour.And DeChambeau, thought to have been paid in excess of $100m to make the change, believes Woods is responsible for the sport’s recent split.“I have no buyer’s remorse,” said the 29-year-old. “I have ultimate respect for the PGA Tour and what they’ve done for...
Shane Lowry: Golf risks alienating fans with disgusting amount of money involved
Shane Lowry believes the “disgusting” amounts of money in professional golf risks alienating fans and that he “never contemplated” joining LIV Golf as he feels it is bad for the game.Lowry said he did not know until hours afterwards how much prize money he won for his victory in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where he held off Ryder Cup team-mates Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm on Sunday.And although he admits he was “well looked after” for signing a three-year deal to play the Saudi International, he insists he was never tempted to join the Saudi-funded breakaway headed by...
Look: Andy Roddick's Reaction To Roger Federer Goes Viral
On Thursday morning, the great Roger Federer announced that he's retiring from tennis. He'll compete at the Laver Cup in London next week before officially riding off into the sunset. "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and...
'I must inform you that you have started a losing streak': Jon Rahm shuts down rumors linking him to the rebel LIV Golf series as he jokes the claim has boosted his PIP standings
Jon Rahm swiftly shut down rumors linking him to the rebel LIV Series as he joked the claims could boost his Player Impact Program (PIP) standings. A Twitter account called 'LIV Golf Insider' claimed that a source had allegedly informed it that the Spaniard was the next high-profile name to defect to the Saudi-backed series from the PGA Tour.
Rafa Nadal shares classy message to Roger Federer about retirement
Rafa Nadal posted a note on social media Thursday in response to Roger Federer’s retirement announcement. Federer announced Thursday that he will retire from the ATP after the Laver Cup. The 41-year-old underwent another knee surgery last year and became unranked this year as he missed events. He last...
Will Zalatoris makes HUGE prediction for PGA Tour vs LIV Golf
Will Zalatoris believes Tour pros will one day be able to compete on both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, following an interview with Graham Bensinger. Zalatoris confirmed he will remain on the PGA Tour despite recent speculation on social media that a World Top 10 player could soon be off to LIV Golf.
Amazing Pebble Beach mansion with an even more amazing name hits the market
Just playing Pebble Beach is a bucket list item for any golfer, but imagine living right on the legendary course? Well, it's a dream that could become a reality for you. If you have $31 million, that is. A mansion located a flip wedge away from the 11th green—and even...
Fred Couples pulled an all-time prank on Tiger Woods at the 2009 Presidents Cup
There are multiple acceptable answers when trying to figure out which version of Tiger Woods was the most dominant. Obviously, you start with his historic romps at the 1997 Masters and 2000 U.S. Open. Well, all of 2000 was something else. And then there was also the seven consecutive PGA Tour starts he won from 2006 to 2007. But don't forget about 2009 Presidents Cup Tiger Woods.
Greg Norman: PGA Tour Players Should Be Thanking LIV Golf
Greg Norman thinks PGA Tour players should be thanking LIV for forcing innovation in the golf space.
Max Homa reveals "scummy"—but funny—trick a fellow PGA Tour pro played on their alma mater
Blowing up someone's spot—even if it's a decade after the fact—is a tough look. But somehow, when Max Homa does it, well, it seems OK. Such was the case earlier this week when he was asked about reuniting with former Cal teammate Michael Kim at the PGA Tour's season opener.
Phil Mickelson might drop out of LIV Golf suit against PGA Tour, per report
It became the trendy question to ask on social media in the wake of the PGA Tour’s most recent changes to its schedule and bonus programs: Was Phil Mickelson right?. The 52-year-old World Golf Hall of Famer insisted that there was additional money that PGA Tour officials could be using to benefit players and improve the product, but was unwilling unless pressed to do so. Forced, then, to counter the insurgence from LIV Golf so as not to lose more players to the fledging circuit that Mickelson helped bring to market, PGA Tour officials will now offer 12 “elevated” events in the 2022-23 season with $20 million purses each while players will compete for $415 million overall. There also will be $100 million awarded to the top 20 players in the Player Impact Program, $75 million in bonuses from the FedEx Cup and all fully exempt players will be guaranteed to make a minimum of $500,000.
Matt Fitzpatrick had the ultimate comeback after younger brother Alex bragged about out-driving him this week
Much has been made about Matt Fitzpatrick's added driving distance this year, and rightly so. Never known as a bomber, the English star turned heads while routinely smoking it past the likes of Dustin Johnson at the U.S. Open in June on his way to winning his first major. But so far this week, he's not even the longest hitter in his family.
Make this club selection change when you have to chip over a greenside bunker
You’ve been here before: In the rough, with a greenside bunker between you and the green. If you’re like a lot of people, you’ve popped this chip up, left it short and landed in the bunker too many times. Molly Braid, a Golf Digest Best Young Teacher out of Westmoor Golf Club in Wisconsin, says club choice is likely your problem.
