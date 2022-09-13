Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
CCC ranks high for best choice for vets
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Central Community College is the top choice for veterans among all Nebraska colleges and universities. That’s according to the Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges rankings for 2022. The list is comprised of both four-year and two-year universities and colleges nationwide and focuses on...
KSNB Local4
New Library Dean Evan Boyd sees ‘great opportunity’ at UNK
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Evan Boyd grew up in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota – population 2,000. He knows a thing or two about rural, Midwest communities, but he also got a taste of big-city life while working in Columbus, Ohio, Chicago and Philadelphia. When he applied for the library...
NebraskaTV
Hastings names city administrator finalists
HASTINGS, Neb. — The City of Hastings has named the four finalist for the city administrator position. Shawn Metcalf, city manager and CEO for Rawlins, Wyoming. Eric Rindfleisch, city administrator for Onalaska, Wisconsin. Matthew Schmitz, director of community and economic development in Lansing, Kansas. The city council had narrowed...
unothegateway.com
OPINION: Nebraska high school violates students’ right to freedom of press by cutting student newspaper
In May of 2022, Marcus Pennell published an article regarding Florida’s “don’t say gay” law to a newly created LGBTQ-dedicated section of his high school newspaper. The new column, which would feature two stories, discussed the school’s administration declaring a new rule, which stated that students were required to be referred to by their birth names and the pronouns that aligned with their sex rather than their gender identity. Administration at Northwest High School claimed the new rule was due to preferred names and pronouns being “too controversial.”
KSNB Local4
UNMC nursing program among top in the nation
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Nursing’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program was ranked 15th out of 681 nursing programs by U.S. News & World report this week. The magazine released the rankings as part of its 2022-23 Best Colleges report.
KSNB Local4
Good Sam Village - Hastings to host Samfest 2022
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It began with one man, a small home in Arthur, North Dakota and a passion for healing through ministry and compassionate quality care. 100 years later, The Evangelical Lutheran Good Samaritan Society, strongly rooted in faith and selfless dedication to those we serve, has branched out across the US with over 200 locations and 16,000 employees, touching the hearts of countless residents, clients and their loved ones.
KSNB Local4
City council approves Conestoga Mall area blighted study proposal
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Big changes may be on the way to the Conestoga Mall Area. In a unanimous 10-0 vote Tuesday night, Grand Island city council members voted to approve a measure that could lead to a study to determine whether or not the mall property is ‘extremely blighted.’
KSNB Local4
KPS addresses LGBTQ+ books controversy following board meeting drama
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Controversy filled the air during Monday night’s Kearney Public School board meeting. A handful of people showed up to voice their opinions on how some schools in the district offer up LGBTQ+ books in their library. More than half of the people who spoke during...
KSNB Local4
Saturday’s UNK Band Day Parade showcases schools from across state
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - A staple of the fall marching season, the event is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday in downtown Kearney. The parade route begins at 21st Street and Third Avenue, follows Third Avenue south to Railroad Street, heads east to Central Avenue, then turns north before ending at the intersection of Central Avenue and 24th Street.
KSNB Local4
$4.77 million bid approved for Kearney airport terminal expansion
KEARNEY, Neb. (NCN) - Kearney is moving forward with plans to add on to its airport terminal. The Kearney City Council awarded the terminal construction bid to RMV Construction for $4.77 million at its meeting Tuesday night. The decision approves an expansion project that was scaled back after the lone bid for the original plan came in more than $7 million over budget.
KSNB Local4
NPPD planning new transmission line for Kearney
KEARNEY, Neb. (NCN) - Nebraska Public Power District is making plans to build a new transmission line to serve Kearney. NPPD officials presented details about the Kearney Power Project to the county board and city council on Tuesday. The new line will carry 115,000 volts between the Tower substation in west Kearney, and the TechOne substation on the east side.
klkntv.com
Webster County proposes replacing Nebraska’s oldest jail
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Webster County is looking to replace Nebraska’s oldest jail, built in the late 1800s. The sheriff and county commissioners say the current jail is no longer safe for inmates, staff or the public. The building in Red Cloud has only two cells and can...
KSNB Local4
Charity works to honor a fallen marine while helping others
SUTTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Imagine a talented rodeo rider, and as they come to the end of your high school years you are getting several full ride scholarships to college for rodeo. Now imagine you put all of that aside to fight for your country in the war on terror. That’s the story of Hunter “HD” Hogan.
KSNB Local4
Minden company competes in ‘Coolest thing made in Nebraska’ contest
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - What is the coolest thing made in Nebraska? That’s a question that the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance wants to find out with a competition underway. Manufacturers around the state are submitting items they’ve made locally that they think fits the bill. Royal Engineered Composites is...
KSNB Local4
‘Samfest 2022′ celebrates several milestones
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Hundreds of people took to the streets in Hastings to celebrate over six decades of service. Samfest 2022 honored not only Good Samaritan Village’s 65th anniversary but also celebrated Good Samaritan Society as a whole for 100 years of service to the nation. The day...
KSNB Local4
Bass Pro Shops & Cabela’s to host hiring event
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are looking to hire thousands of full-time and part-time Outfitters to join their team. During a National Hiring Event on Wednesday, Sept. 21 and Thursday, Sept. 22, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s retail locations will conduct on-site interviews for local retail, distribution and contact center positions from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Full-time and part-time positions are available in all of the company’s locations.
Kearney Hub
Downtown Kearney streets to temporarily close Saturday
KEARNEY — The city of Kearney announces that the following streets will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday. • Third Avenue from the south side of West 21st Street to North Railroad Street. • North Railroad Street from Third Avenue to Central Avenue. • Central...
KSNB Local4
40 North Tap + Grill temporarily closed
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A popular restaurant in downtown Grand Island is closing for the time being. 40 North Tap + Grille is temporarily closed following the retirement of owners Jay and Jan Vavricek. In a post shared by a Grand Island food Facebook group, it said the restaurant...
KSNB Local4
Traudt leads Grand Island volleyball to rivalry sweep over Kearney
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Kearney volleyball traveled to face Grand Island in rivalry Class A action Thursday. The Bearcats competed, but Tia Traudt led the Islanders with 24 kills to lead GI to a 3-0 sweep. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
Kearney Hub
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (34) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
