Denver, CO

Scattered storms return to Front Range Wednesday

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Tuesday was another hot and dry day on the Front Range. Weather changes will move in Wednesday as scattered storms and cooler temperatures push in.

Wednesday’s temperatures will cool to the low 80s with a 40% chance for afternoon storms. The best chance for rain in Denver will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Storm chances will stay for Thursday with a forecast high temperature of 82 degrees.

Friday’s storm chances will drop to only 10% meaning most places will stay dry.

Dry weather and sunshine will move in for the weekend with high temperatures staying in the 80s into next week.

