JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa’s Camelback Golf Club features a twosome of 18-hole championship courses: Ambiente and Padre. Golfers of all skill levels tee off again and again thanks to the courses’ spectacular mountain views, dazzling lakes and terrain that offers a challenge to all who step foot on the green. In addition to the par-72 courses, golfers can take advantage of full-service practice facilities; private instruction by PGA-certified professionals; sips and snacks at Acacia Restaurant & Lounge, a course-side restaurant; the award-winning Golf Shop; and the Camelback Golf Academy, which provides junior golfers with a variety of activities from after-school programs, camps and much more.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO