Tempe, AZ

KTAR.com

6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award

PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

6 Arizona schools awarded the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor

PHOENIX — Six Arizona schools, including four in the Valley, received achievement honors from U.S. Secretary of Education Michael Cardona on Friday. The schools were among 297 that received the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor this year, which is given to schools deserving recognition for “overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”
ARIZONA STATE
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Best Public Golf Courses in Arizona

JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa’s Camelback Golf Club features a twosome of 18-hole championship courses: Ambiente and Padre. Golfers of all skill levels tee off again and again thanks to the courses’ spectacular mountain views, dazzling lakes and terrain that offers a challenge to all who step foot on the green. In addition to the par-72 courses, golfers can take advantage of full-service practice facilities; private instruction by PGA-certified professionals; sips and snacks at Acacia Restaurant & Lounge, a course-side restaurant; the award-winning Golf Shop; and the Camelback Golf Academy, which provides junior golfers with a variety of activities from after-school programs, camps and much more.
PHOENIX, AZ
golfcourseindustry.com

Desert Mountain to host two USGA championships

Desert Mountain Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, will host the 2026 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball and the 2029 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championships —the second and third USGA championships held at Desert Mountain. The USGA announced the news. “We’re thrilled to bring both of our four-ball championships to Desert Mountain...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’

The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
ARIZONA STATE
Radio Ink

Ramsey Takes Arizona

Syndicated radio host Dave Ramsey hosted two events in Arizona this week with Bonneville affiliate KTAR-FM. Building Wealth Live was held at the Central Christian Church in Mesa. Both nights sold out with over 4,000 attendees. Ramsey hosted the events along with New York Times bestselling author Rachel Cruze and...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

3 students arrested after fake bomb threats at Arizona State University in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three students were taken into custody after a bomb scare forced Arizona State University students in Tempe to evacuate their dorms and the campus union earlier this week. ASU police announced that 18-year-old Lukas Patton, 21-year-old Trevor Benoit and 18-year-old Peter Fraeknel were arrested in connection to the threats.
TEMPE, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona AGO grants $6 million to organizations combating opioid crisis

PHOENIX — The office of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Thursday it has awarded $6 million in funding to 11 organizations that treat opioid use disorder, lead prevention efforts and educate youth on the dangers of opioids. The grants will go to services in Maricopa, Pinal and Pima...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning

Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Four Peaks Oktoberfest announces 3-day lineup at Tempe Town Lake

PHOENIX — Four Peaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Town Lake announced its three-day lineup for this year’s event on Wednesday. The German-themed festival will take place during the weekend of Oct. 7-9 and will include musical acts all three days across two stages, new carnival rides, a celebrity brat-eating contest and a wiener dog fashion show.
TEMPE, AZ
luxury-houses.net

An Absolute Masterpiece with Breathtaking Mountain Views at A Premium Location in Phoenix Hits The Market for $8.995 Million

The Home in Phoenix, a magnificent custom remodel home built by Avomos with the lavish backyard entertainment grounds including a cabana and multiple sitting areas is now available for sale. This home located at 4951 E Rockridge Rd, Phoenix, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Maximilian Schopen De Melo (Phone: 480-800-0968) & Patrick Niederdrenk (Phone: 480-512-1080) at America One Luxury Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona Mirror

As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts

WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing water underground “rather than contributing […] The post As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Longtime Arizona Legislator, Husband, and Father: Rick Murphy Dies at Age 50

Rick Murphy, who represented the areas around Glendale and Peoria in the Arizona Legislature from 2005 to 2014, passed away Thursday, leaving behind his wife, Penny Murphy, their five children, and many foster children. Born with hemophilia, he received a tainted blood transfusion as a child that led to hepatitis and finally liver disease, which ultimately took his life at age 50.
ARIZONA STATE

