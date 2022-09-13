Read full article on original website
Related
KTAR.com
6 Arizona schools, including 4 in the Valley, earn Blue Ribbon designation award
PHOENIX — Six schools in Arizona were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday by the U.S. Department of Education. In Maricopa County, four schools received the exemplary high performing schools honor; Notre Dame Preparatory High School, Weinberg Gifted Academy (Chandler Unified School District), Cherokee Elementary School ( Scottsdale Unified School District) and Vista Del Sure Accelerated Academy (Laveen Elementary School District).
ABC 15 News
6 Arizona schools awarded the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor
PHOENIX — Six Arizona schools, including four in the Valley, received achievement honors from U.S. Secretary of Education Michael Cardona on Friday. The schools were among 297 that received the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor this year, which is given to schools deserving recognition for “overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”
gilaherald.com
Angry at other states, Arizona towns, and tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it...
KTAR.com
City of Phoenix’s first public health adviser to step into role next month
PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix announced on Monday its first public health adviser will join the team in mid-October. Nicole Dupuis-Witt will step into the new role to assist with achieving public health objectives on Oct. 15, the city announced in a press release. “The addition of public...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAR.com
Arizona children interacting with guns at school at similar rates as recent years
PHOENIX — Since the school year started, Arizona has been hit with a rash of gun-related lockdowns and evacuations, but data suggests there hasn’t been a drastic increase in kids interacting with a gun. The Arizona Youth Survey asked 51,448 kids in all 15 counties of the state...
Despite 'advice' from other states, Arizona won't let its canals run dry, officials say
PHOENIX — Arizona has excelled at banking water, storing 13 million acre-feet underground over the past 26 years. Other states along the Colorado River have apparently taken notice. The notice has, unfortunately, come with "recommendations" from these states, pushing for Arizona to let its river water canals run dry...
Phoenix ranks No. 1 in the nation for inflation. Here's why
PHOENIX — Valley residents like Ashley Carey are finding a way to get by. “To pay my rent for one bedroom," she says, "it takes a whole paycheck from my regular job and then a paycheck from my part-time job." The soaring cost of a place to live is...
fabulousarizona.com
Best Public Golf Courses in Arizona
JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa’s Camelback Golf Club features a twosome of 18-hole championship courses: Ambiente and Padre. Golfers of all skill levels tee off again and again thanks to the courses’ spectacular mountain views, dazzling lakes and terrain that offers a challenge to all who step foot on the green. In addition to the par-72 courses, golfers can take advantage of full-service practice facilities; private instruction by PGA-certified professionals; sips and snacks at Acacia Restaurant & Lounge, a course-side restaurant; the award-winning Golf Shop; and the Camelback Golf Academy, which provides junior golfers with a variety of activities from after-school programs, camps and much more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Gilbert High School football player claims he was discriminated against, assaulted
Kick off fall 2022 restaurant week with GMAZ and Barrio Queen. Arizona begins its 2022 fall restaurant week and to kick it off Good Morning Arizona welcomes chef Julio Mata of Barrio Queen who’s making some traditional Mexican fare for the crew. Major Valley freeway closures this weekend: here's...
golfcourseindustry.com
Desert Mountain to host two USGA championships
Desert Mountain Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, will host the 2026 U.S. Amateur Four-Ball and the 2029 U.S. Women’s Amateur Four-Ball Championships —the second and third USGA championships held at Desert Mountain. The USGA announced the news. “We’re thrilled to bring both of our four-ball championships to Desert Mountain...
azbigmedia.com
Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’
The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
Radio Ink
Ramsey Takes Arizona
Syndicated radio host Dave Ramsey hosted two events in Arizona this week with Bonneville affiliate KTAR-FM. Building Wealth Live was held at the Central Christian Church in Mesa. Both nights sold out with over 4,000 attendees. Ramsey hosted the events along with New York Times bestselling author Rachel Cruze and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AZFamily
3 students arrested after fake bomb threats at Arizona State University in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three students were taken into custody after a bomb scare forced Arizona State University students in Tempe to evacuate their dorms and the campus union earlier this week. ASU police announced that 18-year-old Lukas Patton, 21-year-old Trevor Benoit and 18-year-old Peter Fraeknel were arrested in connection to the threats.
KTAR.com
Arizona AGO grants $6 million to organizations combating opioid crisis
PHOENIX — The office of Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Thursday it has awarded $6 million in funding to 11 organizations that treat opioid use disorder, lead prevention efforts and educate youth on the dangers of opioids. The grants will go to services in Maricopa, Pinal and Pima...
Proof Bread Hopes to Expand Business with New Locations in Phoenix
An ongoing Mainvest campaign will help build a satellite bakery and warehouse in northern Phoenix.
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
KTAR.com
Four Peaks Oktoberfest announces 3-day lineup at Tempe Town Lake
PHOENIX — Four Peaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Town Lake announced its three-day lineup for this year’s event on Wednesday. The German-themed festival will take place during the weekend of Oct. 7-9 and will include musical acts all three days across two stages, new carnival rides, a celebrity brat-eating contest and a wiener dog fashion show.
luxury-houses.net
An Absolute Masterpiece with Breathtaking Mountain Views at A Premium Location in Phoenix Hits The Market for $8.995 Million
The Home in Phoenix, a magnificent custom remodel home built by Avomos with the lavish backyard entertainment grounds including a cabana and multiple sitting areas is now available for sale. This home located at 4951 E Rockridge Rd, Phoenix, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Maximilian Schopen De Melo (Phone: 480-800-0968) & Patrick Niederdrenk (Phone: 480-512-1080) at America One Luxury Real Estate for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Phoenix.
As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts
WASHINGTON – Faced with deep cuts to the water supply, and angry that other states are not doing their share, tribes and local governments in Arizona are increasingly talking about backing off earlier offers to give up some water. The Gila River Indian Community said in August that it will begin storing water underground “rather than contributing […] The post As California resists cutting its Colorado River usage, Arizona towns and tribes rethink planned water cuts appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
Longtime Arizona Legislator, Husband, and Father: Rick Murphy Dies at Age 50
Rick Murphy, who represented the areas around Glendale and Peoria in the Arizona Legislature from 2005 to 2014, passed away Thursday, leaving behind his wife, Penny Murphy, their five children, and many foster children. Born with hemophilia, he received a tainted blood transfusion as a child that led to hepatitis and finally liver disease, which ultimately took his life at age 50.
Comments / 0