ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

NJ plastic bag ban leads to too many reusable bags for some

By Vanessa Murdock
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DW3jq_0huBpQUK00

New Jersey legislators aim to cut down on glut of re-usable tote bags 02:14

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- There's an unintended consequence of the single-use plastic bag ban in New Jersey: a glut of reusable bags.

Katiuska Tejada-Rivera got used to ordering groceries online during the pandemic, saying she finds it more cost effective and it also offers peace of mind by limiting exposure for her daughter Kaycy, a two-time cancer survivor.

As a result, she ended up with more than 100 reusable grocery bags. She's whittled it down to around 84 after generously giving some away to family.

"I look at the receipt and I was paying for these bags," Tejada-Rivera said.

She hopes legislators can do something to fix this unintended consequence of the single-use bag ban.

"I am 100% in favor," she said.

New Jersey state Sen. Bob Smith sponsored the ban bill that went into effect in May .

READ MORE: Plastic bag ban begins at supermarkets in New Jersey, along with other restricted items

"The bill's five months old, been working wonderfully well, but there's a glitch," he told CBS2's Vanessa Murdock.

Smith sees three possible solutions:

  • Customers can return the bags and receive a refund, and delivery services can then sanitize and reuse the bags,
  • Use the boxes the goods arrived in at the store for customer deliveries,
  • Or allow paper bags to be used for grocery deliveries.

Smith is leaning toward solution one and adds legislative change should be finalized by the end of the year.

READ MORE: New Jersey supermarket employees say some shoppers are stealing handheld baskets instead of buying reusable bags

What can you do in the meantime to cut down on too many totes? Bring them to your local food bank or food pantry.

At places like the Fulfill food bank of Ocean and Monmouth counties, the single-use bag ban goes into effect Nov. 4, and Triada Stampas, the food bank's CEO and president, says they're not quite ready.

She says pre-bagging became part of pandemic practice.

"Plastic bags have become part of the regular operation," she said.

They're still being used by many to deliver services, especially for 100% volunteer operations with no budget.

"A reusable bag will go to good use," Stampas said.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Philly

New Jersey's plastic bag ban causing new problem: too many reusable bags

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- New Jersey's new plastic bag ban is causing a new problem: too many reusable bags. People who buy their groceries online say they're getting overwhelmed with reusable grocery bags and they don't know what to do with them.Stores switched to the new bags after the Garden State banned single-use plastic bags in May.Now, state lawmakers are looking at possible solutions, including letting shoppers return the bags for a refund or allowing stores to use paper bags for grocery deliveries.The Community Food Bank of New Jersey says it will accept extra bags.You can donate reusable bags here.
ENVIRONMENT
NJ.com

Have too many reusable bags? Here’s where you can donate or recycle them in N.J.

Are piles and piles of reusable bags overflowing from your drawer, taking up storage in your basement or piling up in your trunk? You’re not alone. More than four months after New Jersey’s single-use plastic and paper bag ban began, some shoppers are overstocked with reusable bags they’re required to buy each time they do an online grocery order and are looking for an environmentally-friendly way to dispose of them.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Bags#Single Use Plastic#Supermarkets#Nj
CBS New York

Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Bed Bath & Beyond To Shutter These 3 NJ Locations

Three New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond stores will shutter by the end of the year, the company announced this week. The company announced earlier this year it planned on closing 150 stores, and on Thursday, Sept. 15, released a list of 56 that will close by the end of 2022.
PARAMUS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Beach Radio

Mangia! New Jersey’s Best Italian Restaurant One of Best in America

Everyone can agree that one of the most popular foods around the world, around the United States, and around New Jersey is Italian food. Everybody enjoys a good Italian meal and going out for Italian is always a fun and delicious night out. We have fantastic Italian restaurants around the Jersey Shore, but Love Food put together an article recently listing the best Italian restaurants around the Nation, including here in the Garden State.
RESTAURANTS
NJ.com

9 N.J. schools just got a big national honor. Here’s the list.

Nine New Jersey public schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, U.S. Secretary for Education Miguel Cardona announced Friday. The schools are among 297 in the U.S. receiving what is considered one of the top education honors given by the federal government. The designation is based on...
EDUCATION
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
108K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy