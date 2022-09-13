ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Health
County
Douglas County, NE
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Douglas County, NE
Government
KETV.com

Learning Community Coordinating Council chairman resigns

OMAHA, Neb. — Allen Hager, the chairman of the Learning Community Coordinating Council, resigned Thursday night. Learning Community allocates tax dollars to contractors for education and development. The organization said Allen Hager helped pass legislation that created a two-cent levy for early childhood programming. Hager told the council he...
OMAHA, NE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Pottawattamie County sheriff says jail changes made after ‘tragic’ 2018 case

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Pottawattamie County Sheriff Andy Brown said this week that reviewing and improving jail medical care has been a top priority following a 2018 incident in which a county inmate had to have both legs amputated. Brown said the case of inmate Kevin Pittillo was tragic and that since he took office […] The post Pottawattamie County sheriff says jail changes made after ‘tragic’ 2018 case appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Issues#Fraternal Order Of Police#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases
KETV.com

'Day of Caring' brings volunteers to the aid of local nonprofits

OMAHA, Neb. — It's a welcomed sound for Community Alliance as volunteers cut down overgrown limbs and clear debris. They're among close to 700 volunteers coming together for United Way of the Midlands, "Day of Caring," to give back to 50 local nonprofit groups. Using Friday to complete at least 100 projects, from landscaping to building a house.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police officers, teenager injured during confrontations

OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after a confrontation with Omaha police, but officers say he attacked them two days in a row. Police say the teen fought back when they tried to move him to the Douglas County Youth Center Monday. Then, the...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha City Council approves extra $130k for downtown library move

OMAHA, Neb. — At the W. Dale Clark Library, movers are loading up for Omaha Public Library's next chapter. "I don't think it's quite hit me yet. I keep seeing the giant boxes of books being moved out and it's a little startling sometimes," executive director Laura Marlane said.
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
WOWT

Teen with autism reported missing in Council Bluffs found safe

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs police reported a missing 15-year-old Wednesday night. The teen was last seen going north on Marshall Avenue and a witness told police they saw him running north on Delong Ave according to the release. Officials say he has a speech impediment and...
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Omaha Police respond to North High School; no threat found

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police response at Omaha North High School on Thursday afternoon prompted school officials to issue a written response to staff and families. As indicated in the letter from Principal Collette Nero, Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that a call had come in — from an out-of-town area code — alleging a threatening situation was unfolding at the school, located near 37th Street and Ames Avenue in north Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Open Door Mission reopens Timberlake Outreach Center

OMAHA, Neb. — Open Door Mission has reopened its Timberlake Outreach Center. The center is back open thanks to a $400,000 donation. Families can visit once every 30 days, and everything inside is free. This includes items from food and furniture to kids' toys. People began lining up outside...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Creighton University breaks ground on new Jesuit residence

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton University leaders broke ground on the new Jerome Nadal Jesuit Residence Thursday night. The building will house Jesuits who live and work on campus. This facility also includes a dining hall, library and a chapel. The president of Creighton University said the building is a...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Lincoln Police Officer Removed from Service

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln Police Officer has his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic related investigation. The Lincoln Police Department says on Tuesday, they were made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protections orders and one Harassment Order issued against Lincoln Police Officer Wayne ‘Jarvis’ Wallage, who has been with the department for seven months. LPD says the orders prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Officer Wallage was immediately removed from service. LPD says he will not be able to act in any official law enforcement capacity.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy