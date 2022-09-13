Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Series of town halls start for Douglas County mental health facility
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County Commissioners are opening the doors to public input for the future of mental health facilities in the metro. The first of four town halls will be held at Metropolitan Community College's Fort Omaha campus Thursday at 6 p.m. "Let's discover what we can do...
KETV.com
Douglas County Health Department confirms positive case of West Nile virus
OMAHA, Neb. — A human case of West Nile virus was confirmed Friday in the Omaha area, according to the Douglas County Health Department. The patient, a male under 20 years old, is hospitalized and recovering, according to the health department. “The mosquito population in Douglas County has been...
KETV.com
Omaha nonprofit denied 17 times for funding, foundations explain process
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha nonprofit said it might have to close its doors unless it gets the funding it needs. The executive director said most of their applications were denied. Bills are piling up at The East African Development Association of Nebraska, or EADAN. "We get some notes...
WOWT
Five Nebraska lakes on health alert for toxic algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Several Nebraska lakes have been issued a health alter for harmful algae blooms. Toxic blue-green algae blooms have been detected at five lakes. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County and Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
KETV.com
Learning Community Coordinating Council chairman resigns
OMAHA, Neb. — Allen Hager, the chairman of the Learning Community Coordinating Council, resigned Thursday night. Learning Community allocates tax dollars to contractors for education and development. The organization said Allen Hager helped pass legislation that created a two-cent levy for early childhood programming. Hager told the council he...
WOWT
Nebraska Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by two Omaha women who sought to have both their names listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates. A Lancaster County District judge said in his ruling last month that the request conflicts with Nebraska law...
Pottawattamie County sheriff says jail changes made after ‘tragic’ 2018 case
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Pottawattamie County Sheriff Andy Brown said this week that reviewing and improving jail medical care has been a top priority following a 2018 incident in which a county inmate had to have both legs amputated. Brown said the case of inmate Kevin Pittillo was tragic and that since he took office […] The post Pottawattamie County sheriff says jail changes made after ‘tragic’ 2018 case appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KETV.com
'Day of Caring' brings volunteers to the aid of local nonprofits
OMAHA, Neb. — It's a welcomed sound for Community Alliance as volunteers cut down overgrown limbs and clear debris. They're among close to 700 volunteers coming together for United Way of the Midlands, "Day of Caring," to give back to 50 local nonprofit groups. Using Friday to complete at least 100 projects, from landscaping to building a house.
KETV.com
Omaha police officers, teenager injured during confrontations
OMAHA, Neb. — A 14-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after a confrontation with Omaha police, but officers say he attacked them two days in a row. Police say the teen fought back when they tried to move him to the Douglas County Youth Center Monday. Then, the...
Slain teen’s loved ones to pardons board: Release Jackson, he didn’t do it
Earnest Jackson is innocent and should be released from prison, say two family members of the man he’s convicted of murdering.
KETV.com
Omaha City Council approves extra $130k for downtown library move
OMAHA, Neb. — At the W. Dale Clark Library, movers are loading up for Omaha Public Library's next chapter. "I don't think it's quite hit me yet. I keep seeing the giant boxes of books being moved out and it's a little startling sometimes," executive director Laura Marlane said.
etxview.com
Nebraska lawmakers push to make public the names of officers with questionable records
Two state senators are pushing for a law that would require all Nebraska law enforcement agencies to maintain and make public lists of officers who have misconduct or disciplinary histories that could affect their credibility. State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha announced on Wednesday his intention to reintroduce such a...
KETV.com
Meet Rex, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. You can't adopt a dinosaur, but you can adopt a feline-o-saur. (T)Rex is missing one front paw and the other is a little bit of a stub, but...
klkntv.com
Policing police: Senators want public list of Nebraska officers with record of misconduct
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two state senators are pushing for a law to make a public list of police officers who have been involved in any misconduct or have a disciplinary history. This comes after a Lincoln police officer was removed from service amid investigations into domestic abuse allegations.
WOWT
Teen with autism reported missing in Council Bluffs found safe
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Council Bluffs police reported a missing 15-year-old Wednesday night. The teen was last seen going north on Marshall Avenue and a witness told police they saw him running north on Delong Ave according to the release. Officials say he has a speech impediment and...
WOWT
Omaha Police respond to North High School; no threat found
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police response at Omaha North High School on Thursday afternoon prompted school officials to issue a written response to staff and families. As indicated in the letter from Principal Collette Nero, Omaha Police confirmed to 6 News that a call had come in — from an out-of-town area code — alleging a threatening situation was unfolding at the school, located near 37th Street and Ames Avenue in north Omaha.
KETV.com
Open Door Mission reopens Timberlake Outreach Center
OMAHA, Neb. — Open Door Mission has reopened its Timberlake Outreach Center. The center is back open thanks to a $400,000 donation. Families can visit once every 30 days, and everything inside is free. This includes items from food and furniture to kids' toys. People began lining up outside...
KETV.com
Creighton University breaks ground on new Jesuit residence
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton University leaders broke ground on the new Jerome Nadal Jesuit Residence Thursday night. The building will house Jesuits who live and work on campus. This facility also includes a dining hall, library and a chapel. The president of Creighton University said the building is a...
iheart.com
Lincoln Police Officer Removed from Service
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln Police Officer has his law enforcement authority removed as a result of a domestic related investigation. The Lincoln Police Department says on Tuesday, they were made aware of two Domestic Abuse Protections orders and one Harassment Order issued against Lincoln Police Officer Wayne ‘Jarvis’ Wallage, who has been with the department for seven months. LPD says the orders prohibit him from possessing a firearm. Officer Wallage was immediately removed from service. LPD says he will not be able to act in any official law enforcement capacity.
