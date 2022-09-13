ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Work for FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis

Live, work and play in St. Louis with FOX 2 and KPLR 11. See our job openings here: FOX2Now.com/Career.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

20 giveaways to celebrate 20 years this weekend at West County Center

ST. LOUIS – It's nothing but Dove Love from West County Center. On September 20, they are having a huge birthday bash. Be sure to stop by the giant birthday cake on Level 1 near Nordstrom. There, you can take an envelope to make a store gift card donation to help a local foster family! As for you, the customer, starting Saturday, there are giveaways at White House Black Market. At 10 a.m., you can get a chance to win 2 tickets to "Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations," at the Fox Theatre. Plus, there are $20 gift cards that can be won to California Pizza Kitchen and Nordstrom Cafe Bistro. For the complete list of all the things you can win, visit ShopWestCountyCenter.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Free St. Louis Symphony Concert in Forest Park Wednesday

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is performing Wednesday night in Forest Park.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Casa Gaucho is in the house, hear about how the owners came to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – When Aldi Gutierrez came to the U.S. with her family, she was just five years old living in Texas. Now she is a successful businesswoman in St. Louis, making handmade items from her homeland. Her business is Casa Gaucho, and she calls herself the "Empanada Lady!" See what she is cooking up for Chelsea in our kitchen! Click here for more information.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

DroneFOX: Central Park Chesterfield

A beautiful look at the Central Park Chesterfield, courtesy of our Clement AutoGroup DroneFOX.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX2now.com

Get a free small drink at participating Scooter's Coffee locations

ST. LOUIS – Scooter's Coffee is celebrating Thursday and Friday about their stores in the St. Louis area. One of the non-coffee drink options at Scooter's Coffee is an Infusion. As part of the Founder's Tour celebration in St. Louis, three local stores will have a giant Infusion inflatable cup outside – today and tomorrow only (Sept. 15-16). On these days, each Infusion inflatable cup will have a QR code that customers can scan using the Scooter's Coffee mobile app to redeem a free small drink (while supplies last at participating locations). Scooter's Coffee prides itself on hiring amazing people, providing amazing drinks, and they are amazingly fast. Plus, don't leave without trying their signature drink – Caramelicious. ScootersCoffee.com.
FOX2now.com

Wednesday Forecast

Ricky Proehl named to St. Louis’ XFL coaching staff. What Are You Doing About It? Do Good at Chipotle, …. Interfaith Concert brings artists of many cultures …. Comic-book series looks to turn holidays into a horror …. Hidden Valley Ski Resort is looking for workers a …. Blair’s...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

We are being transported to Panama Thursday with food, art, and dancing

ST. LOUIS – This weekend is the O'Fallon, Missouri Latin Festival. Thursday we give you a glimpse at the art, traditions, and some dancing of the Panamanian people. It's just one of many cultures here in the area. Plus, head to the Latin Festival on Sunday, September 18 at O'Fallon Missouri's Civic Park. The festival goes for 12 hours from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

News coming on St. Louis XFL team first game

There's big news about when St. Louis will host its first game in the revamped XFL, along with keeping the "Battlehawks" team name.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis Catholic Church wants to hear feedback on upcoming changes

There are big changes coming to more than 170 Catholic churches in the St. Louis area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Rally For Red October at Smoothie King – get a free 12oz Strawberry X-treme

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals are in prime position to grab a playoff spot, and that's our cue to grab a free 12 oz. Strawberry X-Treme from Smoothie King. Stop in all area stores to pick up your free smoothie on September 29 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. You can only get one per person, so don't go crazy. Then grab more smoothies for the rest of our crew – especially the ones who like the coffee brew.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Ryan Kelley the Home Loan Expert says it's a good time to buy

ST. LOUIS – Owning a home is a big deal, and there are things everyone needs to do before looking for their home. Ryan Kelley is the Home Loan Education Expert. He went over all the things you need before you start looking. He also explained the housing market in our area. You can be a homeowner and Ryan Kelley the Home Loan Expert can get you there! Call 314-781-9700 or visit TheHomeLoanExpert.com/Ryan.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

The Little Mermaid making big waves -it's all in the Tea With Judi D!

ST. LOUIS – She's black! There's a black mermaid! That's the reaction of little girls across the nation after Disney released its trailer for The Little Mermaid. Hear more about the excitement from Judi D who was even a mermaid once. Wait until you see the picture! You can hear Judi D weekday mornings on KLOU 103.3 and on her daily Judi's Juice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

