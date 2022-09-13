ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Creighton University breaks ground on new Jesuit residence

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton University leaders broke ground on the new Jerome Nadal Jesuit Residence Thursday night. The building will house Jesuits who live and work on campus. This facility also includes a dining hall, library and a chapel. The president of Creighton University said the building is a...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Open Door Mission reopens Timberlake Outreach Center

OMAHA, Neb. — Open Door Mission has reopened its Timberlake Outreach Center. The center is back open thanks to a $400,000 donation. Families can visit once every 30 days, and everything inside is free. This includes items from food and furniture to kids' toys. People began lining up outside...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Learning Community Coordinating Council chairman resigns

OMAHA, Neb. — Allen Hager, the chairman of the Learning Community Coordinating Council, resigned Thursday night. Learning Community allocates tax dollars to contractors for education and development. The organization said Allen Hager helped pass legislation that created a two-cent levy for early childhood programming. Hager told the council he...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Day of Caring' brings volunteers to the aid of local nonprofits

OMAHA, Neb. — It's a welcomed sound for Community Alliance as volunteers cut down overgrown limbs and clear debris. They're among close to 700 volunteers coming together for United Way of the Midlands, "Day of Caring," to give back to 50 local nonprofit groups. Using Friday to complete at least 100 projects, from landscaping to building a house.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

AppleJack Festival returns to Nebraska City

NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce has scheduled the 54th Annual AppleJack Festival for two consecutive weekends in September. “AppleJack is traditionally the third weekend in September, which, this year is September 16th, 17th, and 18th,” said NCTC Executive Director Amy Allgood. “We are upholding that by having all the traditional festival activities that weekend.”
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
KETV.com

Omaha museum using street signs to bring history into the community

OMAHA, Neb. — By simply grabbing your phone, you scan the QR code on each sign, where you'll find information about Black history right here in Omaha. From Bertha Calloway Street to Cathy Hughes Boulevard it's an exhibit with every street in Omaha named after African Americans. The Great...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Streetcar Authority releases recommended route

OMAHA, Neb. — Days before its September meeting, the Omaha Street Car Authority has released its route recommendations for the soon-to-be-built downtown streetcar. The design differs from the original concept. According to a draft proposal, west of 10th Street would utilize Farnam Street between 42nd Street and Turner Boulevard...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Woman carjacked outside Omaha school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are looking for a woman who assaulted a mother and stole her SUV outside of a public school Thursday. Officers were called to Prairie Wind Elementary at 108th and Ellison Avenue about 2:45 p.m. When they arrived, a 37-year-old mother said a woman followed...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Omaha Police respond to North High School; no threat found

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities said threats made to Omaha North High School Thursday were unsubstantiated. In a letter to staff and families Thursday, Principal Colette Nero said a call came in from an out-of-town area code alleging a threatening situation was unfolding at the school. Police said they checked the...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Justice sought for Nebraska ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed

(Editor’s note: this story has been updated with jury verdict on Wednesday) COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Kevin Pittillo was delirious, not wearing a shirt or jeans and claiming that he was a former KGB agent from Russia or a current member of the U.S. military, when he was hauled to the Pottawattamie County Jail in […] The post Justice sought for Nebraska ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA

