Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KETV.com
Omaha nonprofit denied 17 times for funding, foundations explain process
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha nonprofit said it might have to close its doors unless it gets the funding it needs. The executive director said most of their applications were denied. Bills are piling up at The East African Development Association of Nebraska, or EADAN. "We get some notes...
knopnews2.com
Nebraska Judge nixes effort to list moms on sons’ birth certificates
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska judge has rejected a lawsuit filed by two Omaha women who sought to have both their names listed as parents on their children’s birth certificates. A Lancaster County District judge said in his ruling last month that the request conflicts with Nebraska law...
KETV.com
Series of town halls start for Douglas County mental health facility
OMAHA, Neb. — Douglas County Commissioners are opening the doors to public input for the future of mental health facilities in the metro. The first of four town halls will be held at Metropolitan Community College's Fort Omaha campus Thursday at 6 p.m. "Let's discover what we can do...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KETV.com
Creighton University breaks ground on new Jesuit residence
OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton University leaders broke ground on the new Jerome Nadal Jesuit Residence Thursday night. The building will house Jesuits who live and work on campus. This facility also includes a dining hall, library and a chapel. The president of Creighton University said the building is a...
KETV.com
Open Door Mission reopens Timberlake Outreach Center
OMAHA, Neb. — Open Door Mission has reopened its Timberlake Outreach Center. The center is back open thanks to a $400,000 donation. Families can visit once every 30 days, and everything inside is free. This includes items from food and furniture to kids' toys. People began lining up outside...
KETV.com
Learning Community Coordinating Council chairman resigns
OMAHA, Neb. — Allen Hager, the chairman of the Learning Community Coordinating Council, resigned Thursday night. Learning Community allocates tax dollars to contractors for education and development. The organization said Allen Hager helped pass legislation that created a two-cent levy for early childhood programming. Hager told the council he...
KETV.com
'Day of Caring' brings volunteers to the aid of local nonprofits
OMAHA, Neb. — It's a welcomed sound for Community Alliance as volunteers cut down overgrown limbs and clear debris. They're among close to 700 volunteers coming together for United Way of the Midlands, "Day of Caring," to give back to 50 local nonprofit groups. Using Friday to complete at least 100 projects, from landscaping to building a house.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Meet Rex, the pet of the week available for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society
OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. You can't adopt a dinosaur, but you can adopt a feline-o-saur. (T)Rex is missing one front paw and the other is a little bit of a stub, but...
1011now.com
AppleJack Festival returns to Nebraska City
NEBRASKA CITY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce has scheduled the 54th Annual AppleJack Festival for two consecutive weekends in September. “AppleJack is traditionally the third weekend in September, which, this year is September 16th, 17th, and 18th,” said NCTC Executive Director Amy Allgood. “We are upholding that by having all the traditional festival activities that weekend.”
What do people like about living in Omaha, Nebraska?
Climate? Neighbors? Looking forward to Omahans' answers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Omaha museum using street signs to bring history into the community
OMAHA, Neb. — By simply grabbing your phone, you scan the QR code on each sign, where you'll find information about Black history right here in Omaha. From Bertha Calloway Street to Cathy Hughes Boulevard it's an exhibit with every street in Omaha named after African Americans. The Great...
Slain teen’s loved ones to pardons board: Release Jackson, he didn’t do it
Earnest Jackson is innocent and should be released from prison, say two family members of the man he’s convicted of murdering.
KETV.com
Omaha Streetcar Authority releases recommended route
OMAHA, Neb. — Days before its September meeting, the Omaha Street Car Authority has released its route recommendations for the soon-to-be-built downtown streetcar. The design differs from the original concept. According to a draft proposal, west of 10th Street would utilize Farnam Street between 42nd Street and Turner Boulevard...
News Channel Nebraska
Woman carjacked outside Omaha school
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police are looking for a woman who assaulted a mother and stole her SUV outside of a public school Thursday. Officers were called to Prairie Wind Elementary at 108th and Ellison Avenue about 2:45 p.m. When they arrived, a 37-year-old mother said a woman followed...
KETV.com
Douglas County Health Department confirms positive case of West Nile virus
OMAHA, Neb. — A human case of West Nile virus was confirmed Friday in the Omaha area, according to the Douglas County Health Department. The patient, a male under 20 years old, is hospitalized and recovering, according to the health department. “The mosquito population in Douglas County has been...
One word only, describe how is it like to live in Omaha
Omaha's 2020 census population was 486,051. How do you guys feel about living in Omaha, the largest city in the U.S. state of Nebraska?. If you could only use one word to describe it, which one would you use?
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Police respond to North High School; no threat found
OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities said threats made to Omaha North High School Thursday were unsubstantiated. In a letter to staff and families Thursday, Principal Colette Nero said a call came in from an out-of-town area code alleging a threatening situation was unfolding at the school. Police said they checked the...
Justice sought for Nebraska ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed
(Editor’s note: this story has been updated with jury verdict on Wednesday) COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Kevin Pittillo was delirious, not wearing a shirt or jeans and claiming that he was a former KGB agent from Russia or a current member of the U.S. military, when he was hauled to the Pottawattamie County Jail in […] The post Justice sought for Nebraska ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Comments / 2