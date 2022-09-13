ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Quentin, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
City
Oakland, CA
Oakland, CA
Entertainment
Oakland, CA
Society
KTVU FOX 2

Marine Corps veteran shot at Oakland bar suing over negligence

A Marine Corps veteran from San Francisco, who visiting an Oakland bar in 2021, was shot multiple times and had to have his leg amputated. He's now suing the bar, the City of Oakland, and state alcohol regulators over claims of negligence for not having effective security measures in place.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Latino pride; Bad Bunny's influence felt at a packed Oakland Coliseum

OAKLAND -- The vibes at the Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday night are almost hard to explain. Thousands of Bad Bunny fans packed the park singing along to all of his hits. Some held their flag – showing pride for where they're from. Others knew every lyric to every one of his songs. But the one thing in common – people were there to have a good time with the people they love while listening to Benito's voice."During the pandemic, I was going through a lot," said Lupe Calvillo, a fan. She was going through some mental health issues and his music...
OAKLAND, CA
riffmagazine.com

REVIEW: Bad Bunny sets Oakland on fire with his World’s Hottest Tour

OAKLAND — How can you tell if someone is the biggest music act in the world?. If you bring your 80-person-strong traveling party to a local restaurant and have the manager say that, yeah, Carlos Santana has dined there, but that this is a big deal. That’s a start. Or if your new album spends more weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year (10) than any other. Or that you’re the most listened-to artist in the world for a second consecutive year on Spotify. Or that despite having no previous acting experience, you’re now starring in a “Spider-Man” spinoff.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
oaklandside.org

Where to find the East Bay’s crispiest and sweetest chicken and waffles

When it comes to chicken and waffles, there are two kinds of people: doubters and devotees — no middle ground. The sweet and salty combination of crispy fried chicken and golden waffles suffused with syrup can be enjoyed in a number of East Bay restaurants and diners any time of day. I hope that this report might convince doubters to try the flavorful pairing, though they’ll also have to contend with one of life’s greatest mysteries: Is it dinner for breakfast… or breakfast for dinner?
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Balcony collapses in Daly City, 4 taken to trauma center

DALY CITY, Calif. - A balcony collapsed in Daly City Friday leaving 4 people in a trauma center, officials said. The balcony gave in around 1:07 p.m. at 466 Westmoor Avenue, according to North County Fire Chief, Ron Myers. The deck was attached to the front of a two-story, single-family...
DALY CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Person on tracks in Oakland causing major BART delays

OAKLAND, Calif. - A person on the tracks is causing major system wide delays on BART Friday afternoon. Officials say the person is on the tracks at 19th Street in Oakland. The incident was first reported on social media at around 4:20 p.m. BART officials said police and fire departments...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teenage Girls#Black Panther#Police Brutality#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues
berkeleyside.org

12-year-old Vietnamese standby shutters in the East Bay

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
KTVU FOX 2

Ghost Ship's Derick Almena could head back to jail over bullet

OAKLAND, Calif. - The man found responsible for the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland could be headed back to jail. The Alameda County District Attorney says that bows and arrows, a machete and one bullet were found during a search of Derick Almena's home in Mendocino County, the Bay Area News Group first reported.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland's Zendaya makes history with her 2nd Emmy

LOS ANGELES - Oakland native and Hollywood mega-star Zendaya made history again Monday becoming the youngest person to win two Emmys for acting. She's now also the first Black woman to twice take the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The 26-year-old’s win at the 74-th Primetime...
OAKLAND, CA
iheart.com

WATCH: Wild Bay Area Bum Fight

A viral video that surfaced over the weekend shows a group of unkempt individuals in San Francisco's "SoMa" neighborhood brawling. The reason for the brawl is unknown. In the video, you can see trash thrown about, unsanitary conditions, and a decent sized crowd watching the action. For a known tourist...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy