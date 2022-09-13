Read full article on original website
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Local Kitchens Launches New Location in Mill ValleyThomas SmithMill Valley, CA
$7 Martinis at the Dorian in San Francisco for Its AnniversaryThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
'No Bammer Weed': The album that put San Francisco rap on the map turns 30
The album drew up the blueprint for hyphy and West Coast gangsta rap.
KTVU FOX 2
Bad Bunny and entourage of 80 dine at San Rafael's Sol Food
Bad Bunny was in the Bay Area for a performance in Oakland on Wednesday. But he and his entourage of about 80 surprised a San Rafael Puerto Rican cuisine spot. There were so many in his party, about half of them had to get takeout at Sol Food.
KTVU FOX 2
Rapper Bad Bunny and entourage visit San Rafael Puerto Rican restaurant
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. - The phone call to Sol Food, the Puerto Rican restaurant in downtown San Rafael, came late Monday afternoon. "They're like, ‘Oh we have 80 hungry Puerto Ricans. Are you guys able to accommodate us?’ " said Elmer Montes, a shift manager at Sol Food.
KTVU FOX 2
Marine vet who was shot in 10 times in Oakland bar sues, alleging negligence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Marine Corps veteran, who was shot multiple times inside an Oakland bar, is suing the bar owners, the building owner, the City of Oakland and the State Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, accusing all of them of negligence. Mahmoud Berte says it was his friend's birthday,...
KTVU FOX 2
Marine Corps veteran shot at Oakland bar suing over negligence
A Marine Corps veteran from San Francisco, who visiting an Oakland bar in 2021, was shot multiple times and had to have his leg amputated. He's now suing the bar, the City of Oakland, and state alcohol regulators over claims of negligence for not having effective security measures in place.
Salesforce has unusual safety advice for Dreamforce attendees in San Francisco
"It is our priority to maintain a safe environment for everyone attending the event," a Salesforce spokesperson said.
Latino pride; Bad Bunny's influence felt at a packed Oakland Coliseum
OAKLAND -- The vibes at the Oakland Coliseum on Wednesday night are almost hard to explain. Thousands of Bad Bunny fans packed the park singing along to all of his hits. Some held their flag – showing pride for where they're from. Others knew every lyric to every one of his songs. But the one thing in common – people were there to have a good time with the people they love while listening to Benito's voice."During the pandemic, I was going through a lot," said Lupe Calvillo, a fan. She was going through some mental health issues and his music...
riffmagazine.com
REVIEW: Bad Bunny sets Oakland on fire with his World’s Hottest Tour
OAKLAND — How can you tell if someone is the biggest music act in the world?. If you bring your 80-person-strong traveling party to a local restaurant and have the manager say that, yeah, Carlos Santana has dined there, but that this is a big deal. That’s a start. Or if your new album spends more weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this year (10) than any other. Or that you’re the most listened-to artist in the world for a second consecutive year on Spotify. Or that despite having no previous acting experience, you’re now starring in a “Spider-Man” spinoff.
Bay Area to celebrate Mexican Independence Day this weekend
Many confuse Mexican Independence Day with Cinco de Mayo but the country's actual independence day is Sept. 16.
oaklandside.org
Where to find the East Bay’s crispiest and sweetest chicken and waffles
When it comes to chicken and waffles, there are two kinds of people: doubters and devotees — no middle ground. The sweet and salty combination of crispy fried chicken and golden waffles suffused with syrup can be enjoyed in a number of East Bay restaurants and diners any time of day. I hope that this report might convince doubters to try the flavorful pairing, though they’ll also have to contend with one of life’s greatest mysteries: Is it dinner for breakfast… or breakfast for dinner?
KTVU FOX 2
Balcony collapses in Daly City, 4 taken to trauma center
DALY CITY, Calif. - A balcony collapsed in Daly City Friday leaving 4 people in a trauma center, officials said. The balcony gave in around 1:07 p.m. at 466 Westmoor Avenue, according to North County Fire Chief, Ron Myers. The deck was attached to the front of a two-story, single-family...
KTVU FOX 2
Person on tracks in Oakland causing major BART delays
OAKLAND, Calif. - A person on the tracks is causing major system wide delays on BART Friday afternoon. Officials say the person is on the tracks at 19th Street in Oakland. The incident was first reported on social media at around 4:20 p.m. BART officials said police and fire departments...
berkeleyside.org
12-year-old Vietnamese standby shutters in the East Bay
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
'Worst is yet to come:' SFPD may be short around 825 officers by end of year, ABC7 I-Team uncovers
ABC7's data analysis found Southern, Central, Northern, and Mission districts each had a higher percentage of life-threatening emergency calls than the Tenderloin from late June to late August. Yet, all four districts were assigned fewer officers than the Tenderloin.
KTVU FOX 2
Possible to have rainiest September in Bay Area in more than 30 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - A rare September storm is slated to hit the Bay Area on summer during the last official week of summer. The National Weather Service predicts that more than an inch of rain could blanket San Francisco, Half Moon Bay, Novato and Santa Rosa from Saturday night through Monday.
San Francisco Mayor London Breed reacts to unflattering poll
London Breed spoke to KGO on Tuesday about a recent poll that shows residents are generally dissatisfied with her performance and the direction of the city.
San Francisco billionaire tech power couple list Presidio Heights mansion, leave city
The Silicon Valley "it couple" is selling their mansion.
KTVU FOX 2
Ghost Ship's Derick Almena could head back to jail over bullet
OAKLAND, Calif. - The man found responsible for the deadly Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland could be headed back to jail. The Alameda County District Attorney says that bows and arrows, a machete and one bullet were found during a search of Derick Almena's home in Mendocino County, the Bay Area News Group first reported.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland's Zendaya makes history with her 2nd Emmy
LOS ANGELES - Oakland native and Hollywood mega-star Zendaya made history again Monday becoming the youngest person to win two Emmys for acting. She's now also the first Black woman to twice take the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. The 26-year-old’s win at the 74-th Primetime...
iheart.com
WATCH: Wild Bay Area Bum Fight
A viral video that surfaced over the weekend shows a group of unkempt individuals in San Francisco's "SoMa" neighborhood brawling. The reason for the brawl is unknown. In the video, you can see trash thrown about, unsanitary conditions, and a decent sized crowd watching the action. For a known tourist...
