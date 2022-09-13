ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

First Cavalry Division celebrates 101 birthday

By Allison Fox O'Connor
FOX 44 News
FOX 44 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tbHRZ_0huBmZks00

FORT HOOD, Texas ( FOX 44 ) — The First Cavalry Division is 101 today. They kicked off their week long celebration with a division wide run and some friendly competition.

The birthday celebrations began with a division wide run, followed by a cake cutting with all division members on Cooper Field.

“The First Cavalry Division is the largest division in the United States Army. 23,000 strong,” Division Commander General John Richardson said.

He says it’s important to celebrate the birthday of the Cav to honor the history that comes with the division.

“Every once in a while we got to step back and reflect on where we came from as well,” he told Fox 44 News. “In an army organization, your history is your foundation. We’re walking in some huge footsteps. And we are sometimes we have to remind ourselves of that lineage and that history that we have to live up to.”

A tradition with army cake cuttings is to invite the youngest and oldest troopers in the group to cut the cake.

Today’s ceremony included 61-year-old Sergeant First Class Issac Sims and Private First Class Shaunette Henry, who turned 18 last week.

“It was very nerve-wracking. I was so nervous,” she said. “It actually is great. It’s a great feeling to know that you know I have a team that supports me.”

Throughout the rest of the week, battalions will battle through different sporting events to win the Cav Commander’s cup.

There are games like flag football, soccer, dodgeball, and even powerlifting.

But General Richardson wants troopers to remember the real meaning behind the week of celebrations.

“This is a unit with a very rich history. For now, 101 years. We say we are the Cav, courageous, audacious and victorious.”

The division will be holding sporting events all week and will end the birthday celebration with a parade on Friday. Happy birthday, First Cav.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KWKT - FOX 44.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 16-18

(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 16-18. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Baylor vs Texas State: Baylor Bears vs Texas State. Family Weekend UMHB vs Southwestern University: 2022 Football Schedule - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Athletics.
TEXAS STATE
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Forget The Wedding! You Are Legally Married In Texas If You Do This…And Other Strange Texas Laws

When is the last time you opened up a 'Texas law book?' I don't know if that is actually a thing, I just made it up to say that there are some silly, weird, strange things that the state of Texas deems illegal. Like, did you know it is illegal to eat your neighbor's garbage? Yep! If you do so, you could get slapped with a jail sentence for trespassing and property theft. I guess I'll stop digging through my neighbor's trash for leftovers then. Smh.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Sports
Fort Hood, TX
Society
State
Texas State
City
Fort Hood, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Fort Hood, TX Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#United States Army#Cavalry
KXAN

Austin resident $5 million richer from scratch ticket

The Texas Lottery announced the state's newest millionaire claimed the top prize after buying a Casino Millions ticket from Star Stop 75, located at 5801 N. Interstate 35 in north Austin. The person who won is choosing to remain anonymous, the lottery shared.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
FOX 44 News

Fort Hood bank receives distinguished service award

FORT HOOD, Texas / WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX 44) – The U.S. Army presented the 2021 Army Bank of the Year Distinguished Service Award to Fort Hood National Bank, now known as First Heroes National Bank, during a special ceremony in Washington D.C. on Tuesday. The award was presented by Col. Paige M. Jennings, U.S. Army […]
FORT HOOD, TX
fox44news.com

Sentencing set for theft of property from Ft Hood

Fort Hood, Tx (FOX44) – Sentencing has been set for one of five men named in a federal indictment connected to the theft and sale of thousands of dollars worth of military equipment from Fort Hood. Kynyqus Byanco Bryant has entered pleas to charges in the case. The indictment...
FORT HOOD, TX
FOX 44 News

III Corps Commanding General retiring

FORT HOOD, Texas (FOX 44) — The III Corps Commanding General Lieutenant General Robert White is soon retiring, after three years as Corps Commanding General and almost 40 years in the US army. “Corps command has been scope and scale, bigger and better than any command before,” he said. White spent many months overseas, as […]
FORT HOOD, TX
CBS DFW

Winning $1M Texas Lottery ticket sold at Kroger

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Richland Hills resident is $1 million richer after playing the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Ultimate 7s. The ticket was bought at Kroger 582, located at 9135 Grapevine Highway, in North Richland Hills. The winner chose to remain anonymous.This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Ultimate 7s offers more than $119.1 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.50, including break-even prizes.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
FOX 44 News

FOX 44 News

484
Followers
544
Post
40K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX44news.com is your news now and is certified by WeatheRate as the Most Accurate Forecast in Central Texas.

 https://fox44news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy