Vermilion River Fall Festival Adds Live Music; Don’t Forget Saturday’s Clean Up Day
Danville’s 47th Annual Vermilion River Fall Festival begins at 5 PM Friday in Ellsworth Park. One of the new items this year is live music will be featured, after not being able to last year due to COVID. There will also be a beer tent 5 to 9 Friday while the live music is going on. Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer says that as always; we’re talking loads of food and craft vendors, and loads of fun events for the kids like bounce houses and face painting.
Sewer Work Outside Big Lots on Gilbert St: Mon Sept 19th – Wed Sept 21st
Danville, September 15, 2022- The City of Danville would like to announce that southbound Gilbert St. in front of Big Lots will have a temporary lane closure for sewer. repairs beginning Monday, September 19, 2022 at 6:30 am. This work is scheduled to be completed by Wednesday, September 21, 2022,...
Help for Pedestrians and Bicyclists
It’s “if you first don’t succeed try again” for the City of Danville’s efforts to get a grant from the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program. On the first attempt, City Engineer Sam Cole says, they came up just a couple points short. But this time, the city has a more specific plan ready to go. The idea is to improve pedestrian and bicycle rider accommodations, at the intersection of Voorhees and Bowman and in nearby areas. Residents who live in Holiday Hills, for example, might be walking or biking to work and need to cross at some busy intersections. The $2.8 million grant, where the city would need to kick in $625,000; would provide for better cross ways and better signaling. Cole explains some of the other areas that would be involved.
Up to THREE Restaurants on 1st Floor; Could Second Floor be Residential?
The next Danville City Council meeting will consider a $1.8 million dollar proposal from a developer to give the Turk Furniture building a new life. $600,000 would come from the city; 400 of that from general funds,the other 200 from the Downtown TIF district. Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk says the proposal actually calls for up to three businesses, all restaurants, on the bottom floor. The second floor, Cronk says, could possibly end up being residential. But figuring that part out is down the road.
Helping People Affected by Kirchner Relocation
(Above) Veteran Carl Abbott addresses the Danville City Council Public Works Committee. An interesting moment occurred early in the Tuesday evening Danville City Council Public Works Committee meeting. Carl Abbott is a Veteran living at 936 North Gilbert, in the area affected by the approved Kirchner Building Services move into the old Goodwill building at Gilbert and Fairchild. Abbott’s a Springfield native, who settled into the Danville area after his military career. Abbott will now eventually have to move, and says he is very stressed because he is not sure he can afford all the expenses that come with a move. The city plans to acquire several properties and transfer them to Kirchner, giving them the room they need for all of their operations. Abbott says, although the city says all landlords were notified, with the understanding to inform their tenants, there seems to have been an unintentional communications gap somewhere.
VC Health Department Reports First Positive-West Nile Virus Bird of 2022
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT RELEASE. A bird collected in Danville on Sept. 7 has tested positive for West Nile Virus. This is the first bird that has tested positive in Vermilion County this year. The Vermilion County Health Department is allowed to submit up to seven...
Derric Hightower, Jr Scholarship Established at Schlarman Academy
Schlarman Academy is proud to announce that Darrin Hightower and his non-profit organization Darrin’s Kids 2 has established the Derric Hightower, Jr. Memorial Scholarship. The full tuition scholarship will be awarded each year to a kindergarten student at Schlarman Academy. Derric Hightower, Jr. attended Danville schools and graduated from...
STEPUP Marks Five Years of Community Teamwork
It was five Septembers ago that Deanna Witzel had a vision for a new organization to bring the community together to address challenges and create positive outcomes; for solutions to important issues involving the wellness of everyone: such as substance abuse assistance, improved mental health, and general health care and assistance for all. STEPUP was born. And at Friday morning, September 16’s five year commemoration at Second Church of Christ in Danville, Witzel stated that the turnout and the work done thus far, has been wonderful to see.
Sept 18 -24 : National Farm Safety and Health Week
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY FARM BUREAU RELEASE. National Farm Safety and Health Week runs September 18-24. This year’s theme is ‘Protecting Agriculture’s Future.’. Harvest season can be particularly dangerous for farmers with long hours and stress of weather delays, equipment breakdowns or high operating costs,...
DACC Hosting Suicide Awareness and Prevention Program at Bremer Conference Center
THE FOLLOWING RELEASE IS ON A DANVILLE AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE EVENT. THE FOLLOWING PANEL WILL BE PARTICIPATING IN THE CONVENTION CAFE’S “SUICIDE PREVENTION AND AWARENESS DISCUSSION,” LED BY DR WADE, at 9 AM , SEPTEMBER 22nd, IN THE BREMER CONFERENCE CENTER THEATER. MEET THE PANEL:. Sasha Powell...
Aaron Banks Receives Eight Years for Burglary and Theft
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY STATE’S ATTORNEY’S RELEASE. On September 13, 2022, Vermilion County Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Aaron Banks to eight (8) years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to one count of Burglary and one count of Theft. Both of the eight (8) year prison terms are to run concurrently. Due to Banks‘s criminal history, he is serving an extended term sentence in both cases. Typically, Burglary is a Class Two (2) Felony punishable from three (3) to seven (7) years in the Illinois Department of Correction and followed by one (1) year of mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole). Typically, Theft–Possession of Stolen Property is a Class three (3) Felony punishable from two to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections and followed by up to one (1) year of mandatory supervised release (i.e. parole). Day–for–day sentencing credit applies to the entire sentence.
District 118 Board Approves Educational Support Programs for New School Year
(Above) DHS Athletic Director Mark Bacys speaks on behalf of a new DHS workout/exercise program designed to give students a needed outlet. A special District 118 School Board meeting, focused on educational support programs, took place Friday afternoon. Everything was passed after lots of questions, including one program that’s a brand new opportunity at the high school. All five will primarily be funded by COVID relief money, commonly known as ESSER funds, for the next two years. After that, the hope will be to sustain the programs with various grants and other outside sources.
