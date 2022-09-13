ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hewitt, TX

fox44news.com

Senior Source Health & Information Fair coming Sept. 16

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A community outreach event will be providing free health services to senior adults, caregivers, and to the general public. The AmeriCorp Retired and Seniors Volunteer Program (RSVP) will hold its 30th annual Senior Source Health & Information Fair inside the Richland Mall on Friday. The event will offer several service booths providing a variety of different health services – such as flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

People will gather to ‘Walk for the Homeless’

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This weekend, many people will meet together to walk, pray, and learn about the resources Waco has to offer for those struggling with homelessness. The annual Walk for the Homeless will take place this Sunday at 7:45 a.m. This two-mile walk starts at the Meyer Center, located at 1226 Washington Avenue, and concludes at the Church Under the Bridge at the Silos. Mission Waco and Compassion Ministries of Waco is inviting the public to join as they visit a number of different service providers who help those struggling on the streets. Transportation will be provided from the Silos to the Meyer Center after the event is over.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco activities for Hispanic Heritage Month

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Hispanic Heritage Month is here, and there are several activites planned for the Waco community!. The Grassroots Community Development organization took the time to share just a few of the activities happening througout the next month. The Fiestas Patrias event will take place on...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Waco nonprofit gets new executive director

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – For the first time in more than 20 years, Waco’s transitional housing facility for families in Central Texas will have new leadership. Compassion Ministries of Waco announced Thursday morning that Amanda Samaniego will become its new Executive Director in October. The organization says Samaniego is a Waco native who returned to the area eight years ago, and brings corporate experience to the position – including five years at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
WACO, TX
City
Hewitt, TX
fox44news.com

Church Under the Bridge to celebrate 30 years

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco church will be celebrating both a milestone and a musician for its 30th anniversary. Church Under the Bridge Pastor Jimmy Dorrell says the congregation is known for meeting under Interstate 35 at 4th Street in Waco – but has been meeting for the past four years at an alternate site while the interstate has been under construction.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Baylor Community ‘Feeds The Funnel’ To Fight Food Insecurity

WACO, TEXAS (FOX 44) – Hundreds of Baylor students came together today to fight food insecurity in Waco. They did this apart of their 58:10 project, using biblical inspiration to shine light on solvable problems. For this year’s event feeding the funnel, the Baylor community set the goal to...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Temple College mourns passing of former president

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple College family is mourning the loss of one of its former presidents. The College said Wednesday afternoon that Dr. Marvin R. Felder passed away. He served as president from 1973 until 1995. “Dr. Marvin Felder served the students, faculty and staff of...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 16-18

(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 16-18. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Baylor vs Texas State: Baylor Bears vs Texas State. Family Weekend UMHB vs Southwestern University: 2022 Football Schedule - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Athletics.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Moody PD speaks on school threats

MOODY, Texas (FOX 44) – After the calls which led to police activity at Waco and Whitney schools, as well as schools outside of Central Texas, the Moody Police Department is speaking out. The department shared the following statement on its Facebook page Tuesday night:. “I want to put...
MOODY, TX
fox44news.com

Waco Speech Therapists See Increased Demand To Help Children Impacted by Covid

WACO, TX (FOX 44) – The need for speech therapists is high coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic with some children unable to communicate. During lockdown, children were limited to outside interactions, and masks hindered the process of learning how to form words. Elite Therapy Center has six locations...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

City of Waco announces new municipal judge finalist

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco announced Thursday the selection of Robert “Bobby” Garcia as the finalist for Municipal Judge, scheduled to join the City on October 10. The City says that the Municipal Judge is responsible for Waco Municipal Court administration and presides...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Timeline of hoax call at Waco High School

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Waco dispatch received a call of an active shooter situation at Waco High school. Waco ISD and Waco PD were alerted at the same time. The call stated there was an active shooter on the campus and students were...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Water back on, but boil order in effect for Copperas Cove community

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Water has returned to Copperas Cove’s Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community, but a boil water notice is now in effect. The City said on Thursday that this came as a result of repeated and ongoing sewage illicit discharges to the regulated Municipal Separate Sanitary Storm Sewer (MS4) system. Following these actions, Cedar Grove MHP has established a plan to rectify the issues associated with their private sewer collection system in order to prevent future recurrences of illicit discharges from the system.
COPPERAS COVE, TX

