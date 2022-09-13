Read full article on original website
Senior Source Health & Information Fair coming Sept. 16
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A community outreach event will be providing free health services to senior adults, caregivers, and to the general public. The AmeriCorp Retired and Seniors Volunteer Program (RSVP) will hold its 30th annual Senior Source Health & Information Fair inside the Richland Mall on Friday. The event will offer several service booths providing a variety of different health services – such as flu shots and COVID-19 vaccinations.
People will gather to ‘Walk for the Homeless’
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This weekend, many people will meet together to walk, pray, and learn about the resources Waco has to offer for those struggling with homelessness. The annual Walk for the Homeless will take place this Sunday at 7:45 a.m. This two-mile walk starts at the Meyer Center, located at 1226 Washington Avenue, and concludes at the Church Under the Bridge at the Silos. Mission Waco and Compassion Ministries of Waco is inviting the public to join as they visit a number of different service providers who help those struggling on the streets. Transportation will be provided from the Silos to the Meyer Center after the event is over.
Waco activities for Hispanic Heritage Month
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Hispanic Heritage Month is here, and there are several activites planned for the Waco community!. The Grassroots Community Development organization took the time to share just a few of the activities happening througout the next month. The Fiestas Patrias event will take place on...
Waco nonprofit gets new executive director
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – For the first time in more than 20 years, Waco’s transitional housing facility for families in Central Texas will have new leadership. Compassion Ministries of Waco announced Thursday morning that Amanda Samaniego will become its new Executive Director in October. The organization says Samaniego is a Waco native who returned to the area eight years ago, and brings corporate experience to the position – including five years at the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce.
Church Under the Bridge to celebrate 30 years
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A Waco church will be celebrating both a milestone and a musician for its 30th anniversary. Church Under the Bridge Pastor Jimmy Dorrell says the congregation is known for meeting under Interstate 35 at 4th Street in Waco – but has been meeting for the past four years at an alternate site while the interstate has been under construction.
New Waco resident brings a unique attraction to East Waco, adding the first of its kind to the state
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A new face in the Waco area is hoping her unique business will advance the development of East Waco, bringing a fun, new attraction for locals and tourists. “We’re really fun and out there, and this area has so much rich culture and art,” the owner...
Central Texas community honors ‘Queen of Crawford’ on her 90th birthday
CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas woman known to friends and family as the “Queen of Crawford” turned 90-years-old Wednesday, Sept. 14, and much of the town turned out to celebrate the pillar in a big way. 154 people in the town of fewer than 900 packed...
Baylor Community ‘Feeds The Funnel’ To Fight Food Insecurity
WACO, TEXAS (FOX 44) – Hundreds of Baylor students came together today to fight food insecurity in Waco. They did this apart of their 58:10 project, using biblical inspiration to shine light on solvable problems. For this year’s event feeding the funnel, the Baylor community set the goal to...
Haunted Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas Will Give You The Creeps
There's just something about the area that gives you a weird vibe, and people who visit Maxdale Bridge in Killeen, Texas usually have a spooky story to tell afterwards. Of course, having the oldest cemetery in Bell County nearby probably helps increase the eerie feeling. Maxdale Cemetery. Maxdale Cemetery was...
Temple College mourns passing of former president
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple College family is mourning the loss of one of its former presidents. The College said Wednesday afternoon that Dr. Marvin R. Felder passed away. He served as president from 1973 until 1995. “Dr. Marvin Felder served the students, faculty and staff of...
10 Things To Do In Central Texas This Weekend: Sept. 16-18
(KWTX) - Here are ten things to do in Central Texas the weekend of September 16-18. Click on the hyperlinks for more information on the events. Baylor vs Texas State: Baylor Bears vs Texas State. Family Weekend UMHB vs Southwestern University: 2022 Football Schedule - University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Athletics.
Moody PD speaks on school threats
MOODY, Texas (FOX 44) – After the calls which led to police activity at Waco and Whitney schools, as well as schools outside of Central Texas, the Moody Police Department is speaking out. The department shared the following statement on its Facebook page Tuesday night:. “I want to put...
Parents worried about kids coming home sick from school already
WACO, Texas — Cold and flu season is coming, kids are back in school, but some parents in the Central Texas area are already seeing their kids come home sick perhaps a bit sooner than they'd expect. Doctors are no strangers to dealing with sick kids, but Express ER...
Waco Speech Therapists See Increased Demand To Help Children Impacted by Covid
WACO, TX (FOX 44) – The need for speech therapists is high coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic with some children unable to communicate. During lockdown, children were limited to outside interactions, and masks hindered the process of learning how to form words. Elite Therapy Center has six locations...
City of Waco announces new municipal judge finalist
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco announced Thursday the selection of Robert “Bobby” Garcia as the finalist for Municipal Judge, scheduled to join the City on October 10. The City says that the Municipal Judge is responsible for Waco Municipal Court administration and presides...
"This world is wicked." Killeen woman killed in San Antonio while celebrating landing her dream job
KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is speaking out about gun violence after their daughter, an innocent bystander, was shot and killed near San Antonio. At 27 years old, Alaina Henderson's life was promising, until it was cut short the night of September 11th. Henderson leaves behind a mourning...
Timeline of hoax call at Waco High School
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – At 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Waco dispatch received a call of an active shooter situation at Waco High school. Waco ISD and Waco PD were alerted at the same time. The call stated there was an active shooter on the campus and students were...
Killeen ISD students getting unique opportunity at high school football games
KILLEEN, Texas — Friday night lights at Killeen ISD has some unexpected voices on their radio broadcasts. High school students in the district have a chance to sit side-by-side and commentate together at games. A pro announces with them and gives them tips on how to get better as the game goes on.
Vanilla Ice, Coolio in Waco for weekend concert, plus Steve Wariner, Treaty Oak Revival
Performers on Waco stages this weekend will trigger memories for some audiences while creating new ones for others, with hip-hop and rap stars from the ’90s, a veteran country musician and a young Texas country band bringing their distinctive sounds. “I Love The ’90s” with Color Me Badd, Vanilla...
Water back on, but boil order in effect for Copperas Cove community
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Water has returned to Copperas Cove’s Cedar Grove Manufactured Home Community, but a boil water notice is now in effect. The City said on Thursday that this came as a result of repeated and ongoing sewage illicit discharges to the regulated Municipal Separate Sanitary Storm Sewer (MS4) system. Following these actions, Cedar Grove MHP has established a plan to rectify the issues associated with their private sewer collection system in order to prevent future recurrences of illicit discharges from the system.
