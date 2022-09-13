SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some voting deadlines for Louisiana are coming up quickly; put these dates on your calendar. The voting season will be upon Louisiana soon. Oct. 11 is the last day you can register to vote or change your voter information. This can be done in person or by mail, however, you have until Oct. 18 to make changes or register to vote.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO