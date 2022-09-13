Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Insurance Commissioner proposes financial plan to get insurance companies back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana is in an insurance crisis and lawmakers are searching for answers on how to keep companies and lower rates. On Friday, the Insurance Commissioner proposed a way to get companies to come to the state. During the legislative session, lawmakers created a fund...
$73 Million Allocation of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for EV Infrastructure Announced by Louisiana Governor and LADOTD
$73 Million Allocation of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for EV Infrastructure Announced by Louisiana Governor and LADOTD. Louisiana — On September 15, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announce that the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has approved the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Deployment Plan and will allocate approximately $73 million in federal funding to Louisiana over the next five years.
Louisiana faces an insurance crisis, leaving people afraid they can’t afford their homes
Tens of thousands of people are scrambling for homeowners insurance in Louisiana at the peak of hurricane season after recent storms drove their carriers out of business. The crisis has sent insurance prices soaring and stoked fears that the Gulf Coast will grow too expensive to inhabit as climate change fuels more destructive weather.
Louisiana residents face proposed homeowner's insurance rate spikes
With many insurance companies failing or pulling out of the state, Louisiana's insurer of last resort is looking to the state to relieve some of the pressure.
redriverradio.org
Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee Consider Eliminating State Income Tax
LA TAX FREE STATE? Could Louisiana join other states like Texas and Florida that don’t have state income taxes? That’s what Representative Republican Richard Nelson of Mandeville wants lawmakers to consider. Nelson sponsored a House Resolution during the last regular legislative session that was passed to study the state’s tax structure and make recommendations. Appearing before the Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee earlier in the week, Nelson told the committee Louisiana is losing population because of the state’s complicated tax structure.
stmarynow.com
Jeremy Alford: Would amendment allow slavery in Louisiana?
A proposed constitutional amendment that was meant to protect Louisiana citizens from forms of slavery and involuntary servitude may actually do just the opposite if passed into law by voters later this year. “I’m going to vote against it,” said state Rep. Edmond Jordan, the amendment’s author. “In my opinion,...
fox8live.com
Louisiana Citizens proposes 63% homeowners insurance rate hike for 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Policies continue to balloon for Louisiana Citizens, the state’s homeowners insurer of last resort, leading the corporation to file for a 63 percent rate hike on all new or renewed residential policies as of Jan. 1, 2023. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said at a...
ktoy1047.com
Louisiana lawmakers seek to get rid of income tax
Representative Richard Nelson said that he believes the state’s complex tax structure is holding Louisiana back and may be partially to blame for the state’s dropping population. Individual income tax in Louisiana accounts for more than $4 billion of the state’s $39 billion budget. If the income tax is dropped, the funding will need to be made up elsewhere.
Louisiana AG Landry Teams Up With New Orleans Mayor Cantrell
If you know anything about Louisiana politics, it sounds pretty weird to say that Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell have teamed up. But, in a weird 2022 twist, that's happening right now. Not only are Cantrell and Landry in agreement on something, but Landry...
Louisiana Eyes State Income Tax Ban
The State of Louisiana is eyeing a ban on state income tax, similar to neighbors Florida and Texas. Credit: Elton Zhou (Getty Images) New Orleans news station CBS 4 reported on the possibility, which is being spearheaded by Mandeville-based Representative Richard Nelson (R). Nelson has advised the state's House Ways and Means Committee to "make recommendations concerning eliminating individuals and corporate income tax."
WWL-TV
Louisiana lawmakers consider eliminating income tax
Imagine you're using the bathroom, and once you flush everything leaks out of the pipes! That's what's plaguing local businesses... among other water issues.
WWL-TV
Louisiana bond commission approves $39 million for Sewerage and Water Board
The vote was 11-1 with only AG Landry opposing the measure. He had stated that he would hold up the funds to put pressure on those who opposed an abortion ban.
KPLC TV
Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
Natchitoches Times
Louisiana adopts state’s first accountability plan to measure success in K–2nd grades
Louisiana has adopted the state’s first accountability system for kindergarten through second grade. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) literacy-focused plan was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. “This landmark action closes a glaring gap in our accountability system and embraces a fundamental...
KSLA
Voting deadlines coming up for Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some voting deadlines for Louisiana are coming up quickly; put these dates on your calendar. The voting season will be upon Louisiana soon. Oct. 11 is the last day you can register to vote or change your voter information. This can be done in person or by mail, however, you have until Oct. 18 to make changes or register to vote.
Guidance Issued on New Carbon Monoxide Alarm Law Changes in Louisiana Affecting New and Existing Homes and Structures
Guidance Issued on New Carbon Monoxide Alarm Law Changes in Louisiana Affecting New and Existing Homes and Structures. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) issued guidance to the housing and real estate industries on September 13, 2022, to aid them in preparing for an anticipated change in the legislation regulating the presence of carbon monoxide alarms in homes throughout Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Pogy boat dumps 900,000 fish off Louisiana coast, raising the ire of anglers and conservationists
A menhaden fishing boat overwhelmed by an unexpectedly big catch let loose a massive raft of dead fish off the coast of southwest Louisiana last week, sparking outrage from conservation groups and renewed calls for tougher rules governing the state’s largest but least-regulated fishery. Omega Protein estimates it lost...
KPLC TV
Public Service Commission candidate forum held in Lake Charles
WATCH THE LIVESTREAM HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) candidates will be on hand to discuss their positions and answer the public’s questions regarding the regulation of high utility bills tonight. The Alliance for Affordable Energy (AAE) will be hosting a candidate forum at...
brproud.com
Deadlines Louisiana voters need to know ahead of Nov. 8 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin shares Nov. 8 election reminders with Louisianans. Here’s what he says voters need to know. The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Tuesday, Oct. 11 while the deadline to register online is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Ardoin says these deadlines are for citizens who have never registered to vote as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.
Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana
What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
