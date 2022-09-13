ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Calcasieu Parish News

$73 Million Allocation of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for EV Infrastructure Announced by Louisiana Governor and LADOTD

$73 Million Allocation of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Funding for EV Infrastructure Announced by Louisiana Governor and LADOTD. Louisiana — On September 15, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) announce that the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has approved the Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Deployment Plan and will allocate approximately $73 million in federal funding to Louisiana over the next five years.
redriverradio.org

Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee Consider Eliminating State Income Tax

LA TAX FREE STATE? Could Louisiana join other states like Texas and Florida that don’t have state income taxes? That’s what Representative Republican Richard Nelson of Mandeville wants lawmakers to consider. Nelson sponsored a House Resolution during the last regular legislative session that was passed to study the state’s tax structure and make recommendations. Appearing before the Louisiana House Ways and Means Committee earlier in the week, Nelson told the committee Louisiana is losing population because of the state’s complicated tax structure.
stmarynow.com

Jeremy Alford: Would amendment allow slavery in Louisiana?

A proposed constitutional amendment that was meant to protect Louisiana citizens from forms of slavery and involuntary servitude may actually do just the opposite if passed into law by voters later this year. “I’m going to vote against it,” said state Rep. Edmond Jordan, the amendment’s author. “In my opinion,...
ktoy1047.com

Louisiana lawmakers seek to get rid of income tax

Representative Richard Nelson said that he believes the state’s complex tax structure is holding Louisiana back and may be partially to blame for the state’s dropping population. Individual income tax in Louisiana accounts for more than $4 billion of the state’s $39 billion budget. If the income tax is dropped, the funding will need to be made up elsewhere.
Louisiana Eyes State Income Tax Ban

The State of Louisiana is eyeing a ban on state income tax, similar to neighbors Florida and Texas. Credit: Elton Zhou (Getty Images) New Orleans news station CBS 4 reported on the possibility, which is being spearheaded by Mandeville-based Representative Richard Nelson (R). Nelson has advised the state's House Ways and Means Committee to "make recommendations concerning eliminating individuals and corporate income tax."
Restore Louisiana provides homeowners assistance in SWLA

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Restore Louisiana is working to help provide face-to-face assistance as they were set up at the Lake Charles Civic Center offering help to those who are still struggling to get back into their homes. The 2020 storms and the natural disaster of ‘21 put a...
KSLA

Voting deadlines coming up for Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some voting deadlines for Louisiana are coming up quickly; put these dates on your calendar. The voting season will be upon Louisiana soon. Oct. 11 is the last day you can register to vote or change your voter information. This can be done in person or by mail, however, you have until Oct. 18 to make changes or register to vote.
Calcasieu Parish News

Guidance Issued on New Carbon Monoxide Alarm Law Changes in Louisiana Affecting New and Existing Homes and Structures

Guidance Issued on New Carbon Monoxide Alarm Law Changes in Louisiana Affecting New and Existing Homes and Structures. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) issued guidance to the housing and real estate industries on September 13, 2022, to aid them in preparing for an anticipated change in the legislation regulating the presence of carbon monoxide alarms in homes throughout Louisiana.
KPLC TV

Public Service Commission candidate forum held in Lake Charles

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC) candidates will be on hand to discuss their positions and answer the public’s questions regarding the regulation of high utility bills tonight. The Alliance for Affordable Energy (AAE) will be hosting a candidate forum at...
brproud.com

Deadlines Louisiana voters need to know ahead of Nov. 8 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin shares Nov. 8 election reminders with Louisianans. Here’s what he says voters need to know. The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Tuesday, Oct. 11 while the deadline to register online is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Ardoin says these deadlines are for citizens who have never registered to vote as well as voters who would like to make changes to their registration.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Top 10 Poorest Areas In Louisiana

What are the poorest areas in Louisiana? We'll count down the top ten locations by zip code. The following list of the poorest cities in Louisiana is based on the average income of the residents living in particular zip codes around our state. It's worth noting that many residents in these places make more than the zip code's average income. This is just based on an average of all the residents living in that area.
