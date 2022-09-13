Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Food Event at Market CommonKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This Legendary Sandwich Shop Is Reopening in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Check Out “Conway Burger Week” This MonthKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots near capacity
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots were nearing capacity Friday afternoon, according to the airport. Due to increase weekend travel, signs will be placed along the airport loop directing traffic to overflow parking, according to the airport. Anyone traveling through MYR over the weekend is encouraged to arrive early to […]
The Post and Courier
Myrtle Beach officials consider selling land for proposed surf park to developer
MYRTLE BEACH — Land owned by the city of Myrtle Beach could be sold to a developer to build an amphitheater and South Carolina’s first man-made surf park if the City Council approves ordinance at its Sept. 27 meeting. In May 2020, Myrtle Beach City Council unanimously approved...
WECT
Brunswick Co. completes installation of parking signs for veterans
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has announced that they have completed the installation of 30 reserved parking signs at the government center in Bolivia. These signs, marked “Veteran Parking Only,” are intended to honor local veterans for their service to the county and country. Per the release,...
myhorrynews.com
Horry County moves to prohibit lifeguards from selling beach umbrellas, chairs
Horry County Government will soon prohibit lifeguards from renting umbrellas and chairs on county beaches. The county typically contracts with private companies to provide lifeguard services, but those agreements also allow the companies’ lifeguards to rent umbrellas or beach chairs to visitors. The county’s seven-year franchise agreements are expiring in May, and county officials now want lifeguards exclusively focused on beach safety.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Horry County administrator announced as SCDOT chief of staff
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced its new Chief of Staff and Acting Deputy Secretary on Friday. Justin Powell, former Deputy Secretary for Finance and Administration, will now oversee and execute numerous strategic initiatives on behalf of the agency, according to a press release. “I’m pleased to appoint Mr. Powell […]
WMBF
New pickleball complex coming to the Grand Strand
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and is taking the Grand Strand by storm, but with the growing popularity of the sport is the need for more courts. Between 100 ad 130 people make their way to the J. Bryan Floyd...
Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
Peagler’s Picks: Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach serves families for 25 years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Nestled at Broadway at the Beach, Ripley’s Aquarium has provided family-friendly fun for more than two decades. “I’ve been here for the past 10 [years] and I’ve really seen it grow and I love hearing the stories of guests when they come back and see all the changes and the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
myhorrynews.com
Coroner IDs victims in Horry County plane crash
Two North Carolina men were killed in Wednesday's plane crash in Horry County, authorities said. Terry Druffell, 66, and Barrie McMurtrie, 72, both from Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, died at the scene from injuries they sustained in the crash, according to a news release from the Horry County Coroner's Office.
WMBF
Garden City residents want better drainage systems, more parking spaces, safer crosswalk as part of Streetscape Project
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Safer and more efficient roadways, that’s what residents in Garden City want from the new roadway project. Horry County leaders are looking for ways to redesign Waccamaw Drive and Atlantic Avenue in Garden City with the new Garden City Streetscape Project. The county said...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Florence (SC) County Council to Consider Buying Fire Truck, Ambulance
Florence County Council members will decide if the county will pursue a $500,000 South Carolina Department of Commerce Community Enrichment Grant to buy a fire engine for the Johnsonville Fire Station at Thursday’s meeting, SCNOW.com reported. The $500,000 grant will be funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant...
Smoke at St. James Middle School delays student arrival
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Smoke at St. James Middle School Friday morning delayed student arrivals, according to a note sent to parents by the school’s principal. Construction work outside caused smoke to enter the building, resulting in fire crews being called, according to the note. There was no fire at the school and students […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach Police Department Vacant Positions
Myrtle Beach Police Department shared that a recent pay increase for officers has increased the number of applications for certified officers. A few months ago the department needed nearly 50 positions filled and has sent out 40 conditional offers. Those applicants will have to go through training over the next few weeks as well as a thorough background check. In attempt to fill the vacant positions, the department recently swore in two officers that we are already certified.
Two injured in crash in Carolina Forest
CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday morning in a crash in Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened at about 10:20 a.m. in the area of Glenforest Road and Carolina Forest Boulevard, HCFR said. One of the vehicles overturned and someone had to be removed. Drivers […]
The Post and Courier
New proposed ordinance in Horry County would limit use of fireworks in certain areas
CONWAY — Horry County officials are considering an new ordinance that would limit the use of fireworks on public property and at certain times on private property in urban areas. The Horry County Public Safety Committee ultimately approved the proposed ordinance during its Sept. 13 meeting. The ordinance will...
WMBF
SC Inland Ports service changes, preparation for potential rail disruption
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - SC Ports have announced temporary service changes to their inland ports, including Inland Port Dillon. Export containers from Inland Port Dillon by train will continue through 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. Inland Port Dillon will continue to accept export containers but they will be held at the facility until rail services resume.
WMBF
Crash on Highway 17 closes down northbound traffic, authorities say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are responding to a serious collision on Highway 17 near Hog Heaven. Georgetown County Emergency Management said the northbound lanes are blocked and to expect delays while Midway Fire Rescue assists on scene. No further details are available at this time. Stay with WMBF...
WMBF
Lifeguarding in Myrtle Beach: Do changes need to be made?
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - According to experts, there is a one in 18 million chance of drowning in the ocean when a lifeguard is watching. This summer, just in Myrtle Beach, three people drowned, all in spots where lifeguards were working. Myrtle Beach has over ten miles of beach...
The Post and Courier
Director: Police not allowed to provide security at Georgetown County polls per state law
GEORGETOWN — Security at polling sites during elections falls to the poll workers and managers, not law enforcement, members of the Georgetown County elections board learned Sept. 15. In South Carolina, it is illegal to have law enforcement officers at the polls during elections, Aphra McCrea, director Voter Registration...
WMBF
West Florence FD battles fire amid water issue from out-of-service hydrants; multiple crews assist
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple fire departments helped West Florence Fire Department to fight a house fire in Florence on Thursday morning amid a water supply issue caused by out-of-service hydrants. West Florence Fire Department arrived at the fire at 4:35 a.m. The residents had an early warning from smoke...
Comments / 0