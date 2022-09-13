Myrtle Beach Police Department shared that a recent pay increase for officers has increased the number of applications for certified officers. A few months ago the department needed nearly 50 positions filled and has sent out 40 conditional offers. Those applicants will have to go through training over the next few weeks as well as a thorough background check. In attempt to fill the vacant positions, the department recently swore in two officers that we are already certified.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO