Myrtle Beach, SC

WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots near capacity

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach International Airport parking lots were nearing capacity Friday afternoon, according to the airport. Due to increase weekend travel, signs will be placed along the airport loop directing traffic to overflow parking, according to the airport. Anyone traveling through MYR over the weekend is encouraged to arrive early to […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Horry County moves to prohibit lifeguards from selling beach umbrellas, chairs

Horry County Government will soon prohibit lifeguards from renting umbrellas and chairs on county beaches. The county typically contracts with private companies to provide lifeguard services, but those agreements also allow the companies’ lifeguards to rent umbrellas or beach chairs to visitors. The county’s seven-year franchise agreements are expiring in May, and county officials now want lifeguards exclusively focused on beach safety.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
WBTW News13

Former Horry County administrator announced as SCDOT chief of staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced its new Chief of Staff and Acting Deputy Secretary on Friday. Justin Powell, former Deputy Secretary for Finance and Administration, will now oversee and execute numerous strategic initiatives on behalf of the agency, according to a press release. “I’m pleased to appoint Mr. Powell […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

New pickleball complex coming to the Grand Strand

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and is taking the Grand Strand by storm, but with the growing popularity of the sport is the need for more courts. Between 100 ad 130 people make their way to the J. Bryan Floyd...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Part of Second Avenue Pier falls into ocean in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Part of the Second Avenue Pier fell into the ocean Wednesday morning in Myrtle Beach. The debris washed ashore between 22nd and 24th avenues south, according to the city. Crews brought in machinery to remove the debris from the water.They were finished by about 10:30 a.m. The end of the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Coroner IDs victims in Horry County plane crash

Two North Carolina men were killed in Wednesday's plane crash in Horry County, authorities said. Terry Druffell, 66, and Barrie McMurtrie, 72, both from Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, died at the scene from injuries they sustained in the crash, according to a news release from the Horry County Coroner's Office.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Florence (SC) County Council to Consider Buying Fire Truck, Ambulance

Florence County Council members will decide if the county will pursue a $500,000 South Carolina Department of Commerce Community Enrichment Grant to buy a fire engine for the Johnsonville Fire Station at Thursday’s meeting, SCNOW.com reported. The $500,000 grant will be funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Smoke at St. James Middle School delays student arrival

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Smoke at St. James Middle School Friday morning delayed student arrivals, according to a note sent to parents by the school’s principal. Construction work outside caused smoke to enter the building, resulting in fire crews being called, according to the note. There was no fire at the school and students […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wfxb.com

Myrtle Beach Police Department Vacant Positions

Myrtle Beach Police Department shared that a recent pay increase for officers has increased the number of applications for certified officers. A few months ago the department needed nearly 50 positions filled and has sent out 40 conditional offers. Those applicants will have to go through training over the next few weeks as well as a thorough background check. In attempt to fill the vacant positions, the department recently swore in two officers that we are already certified.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Two injured in crash in Carolina Forest

CAROLINA FOREST, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured Thursday morning in a crash in Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two-vehicle crash happened at about 10:20 a.m. in the area of Glenforest Road and Carolina Forest Boulevard, HCFR said. One of the vehicles overturned and someone had to be removed. Drivers […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

SC Inland Ports service changes, preparation for potential rail disruption

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - SC Ports have announced temporary service changes to their inland ports, including Inland Port Dillon. Export containers from Inland Port Dillon by train will continue through 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. Inland Port Dillon will continue to accept export containers but they will be held at the facility until rail services resume.
DILLON, SC
WMBF

Lifeguarding in Myrtle Beach: Do changes need to be made?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - According to experts, there is a one in 18 million chance of drowning in the ocean when a lifeguard is watching. This summer, just in Myrtle Beach, three people drowned, all in spots where lifeguards were working. Myrtle Beach has over ten miles of beach...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

