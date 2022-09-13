Read full article on original website
N.O. Councilman who lost father to suicide to introduce mental health collaborative
New Orleans Councilmember Giarrusso will be introducing a mental health collaborative to address the mental health concerns that sometimes show very little outward signs.
James Gill: Defund the police or defund LaToya Cantrell's junkets. Which do you prefer?
“Defund the police” must be the most idiotic political slogan of our lifetimes, as New Orleans proves every day. The New Orleans Police Department has been short-handed for years, but now we are threatened with the ultimate hardship. Mayor LaToya Cantrell said we may have to cancel Mardi Gras, but quickly changed her mind.
Our Views: From first class, LaToya Cantrell has a royal view of her perks of office
The state of Louisiana was named for an imperious French king who is remembered for saying, “L’etat, c’est moi.”. I am the state. Today, a mayor in New Orleans has the same attitude toward her taxpayers’ money. LaToya Cantrell has no plans to reimburse the city...
NOLA pastor fights for justice with ‘Silence the Violence’ annual festival
The festival will have music, vendors, and a city-wide talent show in hopes to inspire many.
WDSU
Bywater residents report more issues near old abandoned Navy base
NEW ORLEANS — Many residents in the Bywater are able to breathe a sigh of relief after the city cleaned out and secured the old naval base site. LJ Montgomery has been living in the Bywater his whole life and says this has been an issue for years, but it looks like things are finally turning around.
Letters: Not happy with Cantrell performance, but would recall improve things?
If our mayor, LaToya Cantrell, is recalled, who will take her place? Are we assured that things will change? How will this change, if it happens, affect us, the citizens?. A large number of us are really disgusted about the crime, physical conditions in the city, seeming lack of interest in the needs of the citizens, the streets, the mayor’s travels, no movement on fixing the municipal auditorium, etc.
“Stop Doubles to Dorms” movement continues amid new school year
Uptown New Orleans residents are continuing to push back against “Doubles to Dorms” — also referred to as “D2Ds”— amid a new round of Tulane University students moving into off-campus residences. “Doubles to Dorms” is a nickname residents have given to the practice of...
Food pantry locations in the Archdiocese of New Orleans
► St. Jane de Chantal Parish, 72040 Maple St., Abita Springs: Parish partners with the local St. Vincent de Paul and offers a small food pantry with canned goods, dry goods and other staples. Those needing assistance can call the office at (985) 892-1439 or stop by during normal business hours. For additional help, call the parish SVDP office at (985) 871-1563.
Money for a S&WB substation was held up by abortion politics. On Thursday, the logjam broke.
After a two-month delay, the State Bond Commission on Thursday gave the go-ahead for a $39 million New Orleans drainage project that got entangled in abortion politics. The vote was 11-1. The lone "no" vote was cast by a representative of Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, who argued that approval should continue to be delayed because New Orleans leaders have vowed not to enforce Louisiana's anti-abortion law that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court returned the issue to states.
Outdoor cooking in Westwego, white elephant sale in Metairie, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. DUTCH OVEN COOKING: The Wego Cookers welcomes those interested in outdoor cooking to its gathering beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Pavilion 6 in Bayou Segnette State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. Food sampling begins at 11:30 a.m. The event is free, but the entrance fee to the park is $3 for those under 62. For more information call John Heiken at (504) 756-1853 or email at jheiken209@gmail.com.
The Big Health Event expected to be a big deal for New Orleans
The Big Health Event will provide free health screenings, healthy culinary demonstrations, a movement zone with personal trainers, yoga, Zumba, and even a children's zone with STEM activities. Find out how to register here.
Letters: Voters need to do better
A recent letter about the New Orleans mayor explains why the country is in such a sorry state. The writer stated that he knew LaToya Cantrell needed more leadership skills, but voted for her anyway because he is a liberal progressive. We left New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, but still...
Fired former leader of New Orleans Black Chamber of Commerce sues for wrongful termination
Jeffrey Hunt, who was fired in April from his job as executive director of the New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, is suing the nonprofit, alleging his termination was retaliation for disclosures he made of alleged financial irregularities he encountered while in the role. The lawsuit, filed Monday in...
10 Days, 50 Recommendations: NYPD veterans look to bring big changes to New Orleans police force
Less than two weeks after veteran officers from the New York City Police Department were called in to aid the NOPD, 50 recommendations have been made to help the department get a handle on violent crime and employ more officers.
New Orleans: Award-Winning AHF Thrift Store Opens to Support Local AIDS Services
NEW ORLEANS, LA (September 12, 2022)–AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest, non-profit global AIDS organization, is pleased to announce that on Saturday, September 17, 2022, it is opening a new branch of its popular and award-winning Out of the Closet (OTC) thrift store—AHF’s first in Louisiana. The store site, will be located at 2900 Magazine Street in New Orleans Garden District neighborhood.
LaToya Cantrell recall petition campaign lifts off as 'first-class' mayor's $30K flight bill is latest uproar
A campaign to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is in its early stages, but appears to be gaining momentum as residents are feeling increasingly fed up with rising crime and the mayor's jet-setting lifestyle. At petition signings city-wide, referred to as "parties" across social media and on nolatoya.org, citizens...
AG Jeff Landry backs Mayor LaToya Cantrell in push to end NOPD consent decree
Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office has joined Mayor LaToya Cantrell in her legal fight to end federal court oversight of the New Orleans Police Department after a decade, in a case of strange political bedfellows that casts the sprawling police consent decree as a common enemy. In a legal...
Accusations of harassment, backroom dealing surface at Lakefront Management Authority
Accusations of harassment and backroom dealing were aired Thursday in New Orleans at the Lakefront Management Authority, following a complaint that members of its governing board illegally plotted to get rid of the executive director. The complaint, to the Louisiana attorney general's office, alleged that six board members conducted a...
Jeff Landry relates lawlessness in New Orleans to abortion policies, mayor's travel
Louisiana's Bond Commission finally advanced a flood control project for New Orleans Thursday after it had been delayed twice previously because the city's top elected officials have said they won't enforce the state's abortion ban. Members voted 11-1 to advance a $39 million non-cash line of credit to build a...
"The unit is uninhabitable" - Residents at Parc Fontaine Apartments speak out about conditions
NEW ORLEANS — Residents at Parc Fontaine in Algiers are speaking out as they say living conditions inside their units are getting worse. From mold to ceiling collapses, tenants said they want things fixed. All the people Eyewitness News spoke to asked we protect their identities because they fear...
