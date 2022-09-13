ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

Bywater residents report more issues near old abandoned Navy base

NEW ORLEANS — Many residents in the Bywater are able to breathe a sigh of relief after the city cleaned out and secured the old naval base site. LJ Montgomery has been living in the Bywater his whole life and says this has been an issue for years, but it looks like things are finally turning around.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Not happy with Cantrell performance, but would recall improve things?

If our mayor, LaToya Cantrell, is recalled, who will take her place? Are we assured that things will change? How will this change, if it happens, affect us, the citizens?. A large number of us are really disgusted about the crime, physical conditions in the city, seeming lack of interest in the needs of the citizens, the streets, the mayor’s travels, no movement on fixing the municipal auditorium, etc.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com

“Stop Doubles to Dorms” movement continues amid new school year

Uptown New Orleans residents are continuing to push back against “Doubles to Dorms” — also referred to as “D2Ds”— amid a new round of Tulane University students moving into off-campus residences. “Doubles to Dorms” is a nickname residents have given to the practice of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
clarionherald.org

Food pantry locations in the Archdiocese of New Orleans

► St. Jane de Chantal Parish, 72040 Maple St., Abita Springs: Parish partners with the local St. Vincent de Paul and offers a small food pantry with canned goods, dry goods and other staples. Those needing assistance can call the office at (985) 892-1439 or stop by during normal business hours. For additional help, call the parish SVDP office at (985) 871-1563.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Money for a S&WB substation was held up by abortion politics. On Thursday, the logjam broke.

After a two-month delay, the State Bond Commission on Thursday gave the go-ahead for a $39 million New Orleans drainage project that got entangled in abortion politics. The vote was 11-1. The lone "no" vote was cast by a representative of Attorney General Jeff Landry's office, who argued that approval should continue to be delayed because New Orleans leaders have vowed not to enforce Louisiana's anti-abortion law that took effect after the U.S. Supreme Court returned the issue to states.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Outdoor cooking in Westwego, white elephant sale in Metairie, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. DUTCH OVEN COOKING: The Wego Cookers welcomes those interested in outdoor cooking to its gathering beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in Pavilion 6 in Bayou Segnette State Park, 7777 Westbank Expressway, Westwego. Food sampling begins at 11:30 a.m. The event is free, but the entrance fee to the park is $3 for those under 62. For more information call John Heiken at (504) 756-1853 or email at jheiken209@gmail.com.
WESTWEGO, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Voters need to do better

A recent letter about the New Orleans mayor explains why the country is in such a sorry state. The writer stated that he knew LaToya Cantrell needed more leadership skills, but voted for her anyway because he is a liberal progressive. We left New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, but still...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
aidshealth.org

New Orleans: Award-Winning AHF Thrift Store Opens to Support Local AIDS Services

NEW ORLEANS, LA (September 12, 2022)–AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest, non-profit global AIDS organization, is pleased to announce that on Saturday, September 17, 2022, it is opening a new branch of its popular and award-winning Out of the Closet (OTC) thrift store—AHF’s first in Louisiana. The store site, will be located at 2900 Magazine Street in New Orleans Garden District neighborhood.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

