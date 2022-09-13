Read full article on original website
Sick of the spin
3d ago
The people that returned the merchandise are truly good people. I hope others can learn from them.
4
ccxmedia.org
Police: Woman Carjacked at Gunpoint Near Her Brooklyn Center Home
Brooklyn Center police are investigating an armed carjacking that police say occurred as the victim arrived at her home. Police responded to an address on the 1600 block of 68th Lane N. shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. According to police, the woman was approached by two individuals, one of whom had a gun. One of the carjackers told the woman to get out of her car, while the other told her to run. Both of the perpetrators then fled in the victim’s vehicle, police said.
Japanese restaurant Kyatchi closes its St. Paul location
Sushi restaurant Kyatchi has confirmed the closure of its location in St. Paul. The restaurant first opened at 38th and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis in 2014, before adding a second location around the corner from CHS Field in St. Paul's Lowertown in late 2017. But in a message on its...
ccxmedia.org
Hennepin County Deputy Shot At Trying to Catch Brooklyn Center Burglary Suspects
Police say the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate an incident early Thursday in which a deputy was shot at while assisting Brooklyn Center police in trying to catch possible armed burglars. According to Brooklyn Center police, officers responded at approximately 2:30 a.m. Thursday to reports of armed...
fox9.com
Cirque Italia at the Maplewood Mall this weekend
There's a big top tent in the parking lot of Maplewood Mall, where Cirque Italia will be held Sept. 15-18, 2022. FOX 9's Shayne Wells has a preview of the high-flying show, where performers showcase their innovative human talents. The event incudes a unique water stage and light show atmosphere.
bulletin-news.com
Investigators seeking armed man who forced woman, 61, to drive from Arden Hills to Minneapolis, robbed her
In order to identify the guy who intimidated a lady with a pistol, forced her to drive from Arden Hills to Minneapolis, and then robbed her of cash, the Ramsey County sheriff’s office appealed for assistance from the general public on Wednesday. The 61-year-old lady was unharmed when the...
fox9.com
Driver in crash that killed woman on I-94 ramp in Minneapolis facing charges
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The driver in a deadly crash that killed a 21-year-old woman near the Interstate 94 ramp in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide. Tiwan Darnell Puller, 31, of St. Paul, was arrested after the crash that killed Alexandra Joyce Renee Perkins...
Downtown Minneapolis streets to close ahead of Warehouse District Live
MINNEAPOLIS — Multiple streets in Downtown Minneapolis are scheduled to close ahead of the upcoming Warehouse District Live event. These roads, from Third to Seventh Street, will be closed to all motor vehicles during the evenings of Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17. The following streets will be...
5 girls arrested for Target shoplifting, crashing stolen car
Five girls were arrested following a shoplifting, assault, and police chase in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the Target at 7535 West Broadway at 3:38 p.m., with three girls suspected to have taken goods from the store before getting into a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Minneapolis.
Police in 'early stages' of investigating Fridley shooting
The approximate location of the shooting in Fridley, as shown on Google Maps. A shooting just north of Moore Lake in Fridley left one person wounded Wednesday night, though the victim's condition is currently unknown. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says gunfire was reported at 8:42 p.m. on the 6500...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Vehicle Shooting Leads to Temporary Lockdown of Nearby Schools
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shooting involving two vehicles that momentarily led to lockdowns at two schools. Police responded to the shooting at around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Brooklyn Boulevard and Regent Avenue. According to police, one car pulled up to another and fired a shot before...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN (Photos and Maps)
Roseville is one of the cities perfect to live in, as there are many parks, coffee shops, and restaurants to visit. If you are planning to stay in the city or already residing there, put these 14 Best Restaurants in Roseville, MN, on your bucket list. Chianti Grill. $$ |...
2 arrested in middle of attempting to steal catalytic converter
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Law enforcement leaders say catalytic converter thefts continue to be a major problem across the Twin Cities.Early Friday morning, Brooklyn Park Police say they arrested two more men who were in the process of stealing a catalytic converter in a business park. "They were actually cutting the catalytic converters off when the officers rolled up," said Inspector Elliot Faust.Faust said the two men were taken into custody and could face multiple felony charges. He said it's another example of a concerning trend. So far this year in Brooklyn Park there have been 305 cases of catalytic converter thefts,...
Video captures smash-and-grab at Minneapolis gas station
MINNEAPOLIS – A chaotic crime was caught on camera early Tuesday morning.Security footage from a Minneapolis gas station shows nearly every moment of a destructive smash-and-grab.A blue Toyota acted as a battering ram, busting through the locked doors of 36 Lyn Refuel Station.Multiple security cameras show two people in hoodies taking merchandise back to the car.McCrae Olson, a longtime employee, says it was all tobacco and CBD products."Luckily no one got hurt," Olson said. "That's obviously my first concern, but when I saw that, I just immediately thought, 'Must be dumb kids being kids again.'"Olson believes they are teenagers based...
Merwin Liquors, Winner Gas Station under investigation by Attorney General after recent shootings
ST PAUL, Minn. -- Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Thursday his office opened a civil investigation into Merwin Liquors and Winner Gas Station after recent shootings that injured eight.Four people were shot near Winner Gas Station last week. Four more people were shot outside Merwin Liquors on Sept. 2. The two businesses are located across the street from each other, off West Broadway and North Lyndale avenues. Days after the shootings, activists and community leaders demanded both businesses add more security or close their doors for good, saying they haven't done enough to help stop gun violence.RELATED: "These are our babies. I'm...
Man arrested after person found dead at home in Ogilvie
A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a person found at a home in Ogilvie, Minnesota. The Kanabec County Sheriff's Office says it was called to conduct a welfare check at a single-family home Tuesday afternoon, and found a person "deceased of obvious homicidal violence." A...
Eagan police looking for kids who went joyriding in stolen middle school golf cart
A golf car similar to the one stolen from Dakota Hills Middle School in Eagan around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. Courtesy of the Eagan Police Department. Three boys are suspected of taking a stolen middle school golf cart on a joyride around Eagan on Thursday. Police say the golf...
fox9.com
Deputy shot at during police chase that closed I-94 in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A portion of Interstate 94 in Minneapolis was shut down early Thursday morning as law enforcement searched for suspects who shot at a Hennepin County Sheriff's deputy. A Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) camera shows a pursuit involving police on I-94 East heading toward downtown Minneapolis...
Police trying to ID man who carjacked, kidnapped woman in Arden Hills
Police in Ramsey County are trying to identify a man who carjacked and kidnapped a 61-year-old woman in Arden Hills Tuesday morning. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at 7:25 a.m. on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive, as the armed suspect "accosted" the woman at gunpoint as she parked in an underground ramp.
Charges: Driver killed woman, 21, while speeding away from I-94 crash
A St. Paul man behind the wheel of a BMW hit a vehicle, sped through a north Minneapolis intersection, and fatally struck a 21-year-old woman, according to charges. Tiwan Darnell Puller, 31, has been charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, causing a collision and leaving the scene for the Wednesday incident that killed 21-year-old Alexandra Joyce Renee Perkins, of Hopkins.
Woman carjacked, robbed in Arden Hills
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in identifying a man they say carjacked a 61-year-old woman at gunpoint and made her withdraw cash from an ATM. Sheriff's spokesperson Steve Linders says the incident began just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when the victim parked her vehicle in an underground parking ramp on the 3900 block of Northwoods Drive. She was immediately approached by a man with a gun who ordered her back into the vehicle and ordered her to drive to Minneapolis.
