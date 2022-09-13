Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is reportedly on track to signing a lifetime endorsement contract with. worth over $1 billion USD. In his recent interview with Rolling Stone, Curry discusses his current deal with the sportswear giant, which runs until 2024. In the conversation, Curry discussed the friction he had with Under Armour’s founder Kevin Plank in regards to the company’s commitment to his signature shoe in the early stages, “There wasn’t quite an understanding of what it took to run a business like that properly. So, yeah, I got mad.” He reassured that he is still on good terms with the brand but reiterated, “I don’t have to raise my voice to get mad. That’s the best part about it.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO