Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Admitted He Played 1-On-1 Against Reggie Miller Because He Wanted To See His Strengths And Weaknesses And What He Could Exploit If They Ever Played In The NBA Finals
The Los Angeles Lakers have always had some of the most talented players play for them. Each decade, the Lakers seemingly get their hands on a generational talent which helps them win NBA titles. But by the end of the 1990s, the Lakers somehow managed to pair both Shaquille O'Neal...
hypebeast.com
Steph Curry Is Slated to Sign a $1 Billion USD Lifetime Contract With Under Armour
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is reportedly on track to signing a lifetime endorsement contract with. worth over $1 billion USD. In his recent interview with Rolling Stone, Curry discusses his current deal with the sportswear giant, which runs until 2024. In the conversation, Curry discussed the friction he had with Under Armour’s founder Kevin Plank in regards to the company’s commitment to his signature shoe in the early stages, “There wasn’t quite an understanding of what it took to run a business like that properly. So, yeah, I got mad.” He reassured that he is still on good terms with the brand but reiterated, “I don’t have to raise my voice to get mad. That’s the best part about it.”
hypebeast.com
Jayston Tatum Shares a First Look at the Air Jordan 37 Low
A new NBA season is just around the corner, and before the new 82 game batch kicks off, NBA players around the league are already starting to show off some of the newer hoop silhouettes. One that falls in that category is Jayson Tatum — who was recently spotted out sharpening his game at his alma mater Duke with the new Air Jordan 37 Low on his soles.
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Had A Powerful Message For LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, And Carmelo Anthony When He Joined The 2008 Redeem Team: “I’m Tired Of Watching Y’all Lose.”
When it comes to international basketball, there is no team who's more successful than Team USA. In the Olympics, the men's basketball team has managed to take home the gold medal 16 times. But there have been times when Team USA has been outplayed by other countries. One of them...
hypebeast.com
UNDEFEATED Outfits the Air Jordan 37 In Military Green
Lifestyle brand and sneaker store UNDEFEATED and international sportswear titan Nike have a lengthy collaborative history. From Dunks to Air Maxes to Air Jordans, the duo has covered plenty of ground in its time together. Most recently, the pairing has unveiled a series of collaborative colorful Air Force 1 Low looks. Now, the Swoosh has followed that up with official images of UNDEFEATED’s take on the Air Jordan 37.
Yardbarker
Gilbert Arenas Used Dwyane Wade As An Example To Explain How Giannis Antetokounmpo Can Still Improve: "When You're Going Into The Summer, You Have To Work On Flaws, Not Strengths."
At this point, whenever Gilbert Arenas even mentions Giannis Antetokounmpo, some people worry about what's coming next. The former All-Star questioned Giannis' basketball IQ in comments that went viral all across the NBA world, leading to people calling him out left, right, and center. Everything Arenas said seemed dismissive of what Giannis can do on the basketball court, and Goran Dragic was one of the harshest to let him have it, but far from the only one.
ESPN
EuroBasket 2022: Luka, Giannis, Jokic, Gobert and the best NBA players in tournament history
Which players who have starred in EuroBasket have made the biggest contributions in the NBA?. This summer's European men's basketball championships have featured some of the world's biggest talents, with three members of last season's All-NBA First Team (Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic) in action, along with three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Lakers New Purple Statement Jerseys: "They Are Amazing"
The Los Angeles Lakers are undoubtedly one of the biggest powerhouses in the NBA. Perhaps the biggest team in NBA history, the Lakers have had their fair share of superstars in their illustrious history. This season it is no exception. With players LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lake show have two superstars in their ranks.
Shaquille O’Neal mocks Manu Ginobili for crying during HOF speech: ‘Real players like Spice and myself don’t be crying’
Former Los Angeles Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal shared his thoughts on Manu Ginobili’s Hall of Fame speech. The former San Antonio Spurs star was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for his outstanding NBA career, and O’Neal gave him props for the accomplishment. “I’m...
hotnewhiphop.com
Natalie Nunn Denies Chicken & Waffles Post Was Related To PNB Rock
The internet continues to dissect what possibly could have led to PNB Rock's tragic death. The Los Angeles Police Department is under a watchful eye with such a high-profile murder occurring in broad daylight, and as they investigate, social media has been giving hot takes. Rock's girlfriend has reportedly deleted her Instagram account after receiving a barrage of insults and cruel comments, but she wasn't the only person to be at the center of pushback.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Discuss If Anthony Davis Can Ever Win MVP: "Can't Win MVP If You Play Only 30 Games A Year."
The Los Angeles Lakers have quite a few players with something to prove next season. LeBron James is chasing Michael Jordan's ring tally as well as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record. Russell Westbrook likely wants to get back to being respected as a superstar and an elite performer. Even Pat Beverley is ready to lead the team back to the playoffs. But none of them is arguably under more pressure than Anthony Davis.
hypebeast.com
Victor Solomon Releases Two Floral-Inspired Basketball Sculptures
Limited to an edition of 100, each ‘Vessel’ is available now via Literally Balling. While some artists stay away from proverbial ‘muses’ for inspiration, Victor Solomon has steadily built his art career by channeling his love for basketball. From early fandom to porcelain sculptures, custom courts to redesigning the top honors for the NBA, the Boston-born, Los Angeles-based artist views the game as an equal platform for culture and creativity.
TMZ.com
The Game's 2007 Song Eerily Seems to Detail PnB Rock's Murder
The hip-hop community is reeling in the wake of PnB Rock's heinous murder ... and it has some people referencing a 2007 song from The Game which seems to mirror the Philly rapper's tragic end. The unreleased track is called "Murda," and it's resurfaced online because fans noticed some now-eerie...
Yardbarker
Houston Rockets Franchise Awards: Hakeem Olajuwon Is The Rockets GOAT And The Fan Favorite
The Rockets started as a California franchise. From San Diego, the team kept their hot weather climate by transitioning to Houston in 1971. It wasn’t until the 80s that the team tasted some success by making their first NBA Finals in team history in 1981. However, the team had a losing record at the time, becoming just the second team in league history to make it with a record below .500. The following years were tough before the team drafted the greatest player in team history in 1984.
Yardbarker
Watch: ‘Showtime’ Legends Work Out During Reunion In Hawaii
The “Showtime” Los Angeles Lakers remain a tight-knit group after leading the franchise to great success in the 1980s. The Lakers won five titles during the ‘80s, becoming one of the most famous NBA dynasties. The players also developed close relationships during that time, as shown by the support behind Jerry West in the feud with HBO over his portrayal in “Winning Time.”
Yardbarker
Michael Redd Says Playing On The Redeem Team Was The 'Highlight Of His Career': "I Went From A Second-Round Pick To Being On The Redeem Team And Winning A Gold Medal With Kobe, Wade And LeBron."
The 2008 Redeem Team has been one of the hottest topics around the NBA recently, as LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are executive producers behind this documentary. That team landed in China with a lot of pressure on their shoulders after failing to win the gold medal in the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.
Yardbarker
Tim Duncan: Career retrospective
Tim Duncan had a great high school career at St. Dunstan’s Episcopal High in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Duncan received numerous full-ride offers from some of the country's top basketball programs. In the end, Duncan committed to Wake Forest. 2 of 26. Dominating at Wake Forest. Duncan dominated at...
Yardbarker
'I played terribly': Luka Doncic, Slovenia stunned in EuroBasket tournament
The Mavericks' Luka Doncic joined Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic as NBA superstars who were bounced in the knockout rounds of EuroBasket, as upstart Poland defeated Doncic's Slovenia, 90-87, on Wednesday. The Polish team held Luka to 14 points and forced him into six turnovers as it withstood a furious late rally from the defending champions and advanced to face France in the semifinals.
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Flexes New Jacob The Jeweler Watch: ‘We Talking Big Money Over Here’
Rick Ross has added to his jewelry collection and laced himself up with an iced-out watch from famed Hip Hop diamond man Jacob the Jeweler. The Biggest Boss took a trip to Jacob & Co in Midtown Manhattan to meet with the legendary jeweler and purchased a one-of-a-kind piece fit for the Miami native.
hypebeast.com
LeBron James Criticizes NBA on How It Handled Pheonix Suns Owner Robert Sarver's Workplace Misconduct
Following the news of the NBA fining Phoenix Suns owner Rober Sarver for accusations of racism and mysogyny, LeBron James has released words and criticism of his own on how the league handled the situation. The NBA has decided to fine the Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner $10 million USD...
