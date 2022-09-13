Read full article on original website
Related
US asks appeals court to lift judge’s Mar-a-Lago probe hold
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department asked a federal appeals court Friday to lift a judge’s order that temporarily barred it from reviewing a batch of classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month. The department told the 11th...
DOJ appeals to gain access to seized Mar-a-Lago docs
The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday asked a federal court for access to classified documents seized last month from Mar-a-Lago, appealing a lower court ruling that has barred prosecutors from using those materials while investigating former President Trump’s handling of government records. In a new motion to the...
Appeals court panel upholds Texas law on social media moderation
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a Texas law that paves the way for lawsuits against social media companies for engaging in content moderation. House Bill 20, signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last year, is an effort to target "censorship" and the removal of political posts deemed to violate the terms of service for social media platforms.
Cook County public defender weighs in on controversial end of cash bail in Illinois
Cook County’s public defender says some prosecutors and politicians are spreading misinformation about the state’s new criminal-justice law to score political points.
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
88K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0