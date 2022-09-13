ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Hill

DOJ appeals to gain access to seized Mar-a-Lago docs

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday asked a federal court for access to classified documents seized last month from Mar-a-Lago, appealing a lower court ruling that has barred prosecutors from using those materials while investigating former President Trump’s handling of government records. In a new motion to the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
UPI News

Appeals court panel upholds Texas law on social media moderation

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a Texas law that paves the way for lawsuits against social media companies for engaging in content moderation. House Bill 20, signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott last year, is an effort to target "censorship" and the removal of political posts deemed to violate the terms of service for social media platforms.
TEXAS STATE
