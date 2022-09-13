ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter crushes NFL's logo for Hispanic Heritage Month

The National Football League's logo for Hispanic Heritage Month has gone viral, but for all the wrong reasons. With Thursday marking the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, the NFL sent out a tweet introducing its "Por La Cultura" (For the Culture) campaign, which features a special logo. The logo...
Von Miller makes confident prediction on Josh Allen

The Buffalo Bills looked fantastic in a beatdown of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL’s season opener last Thursday. The performance really showed off the unique dual-threat abilities of Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The 6’5″, 238-pounder completed 26-of-31 passes for three touchdowns (and two interceptions) and a 112.0 passer rating, while adding 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown. The defending champion Rams had no answer for Allen in their own building.
Abreu's dominance of Tigers summed up in one number

If you were to pinpoint one team White Sox first baseman José Abreu has had the most success against in his big-league career, it would probably be the Tigers. And while his numbers speak for themselves, one particular stat emphasizes Abreu's dominance against Detroit. Since 2014, Abreu's rookie big-league...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears add on defensive line

Finally, the 2022 NFL season began and entertained us with blowouts and upsets during its initial week. So far, no coaches have been fired and even though half the league's teams are winners, the losing half still believes it has a chance to be better. And we're going to use...
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

