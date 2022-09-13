Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla ChiuBerea, OH
NFL Admits Wrong Call, Jalen Hurts Should Have Been Penalized
Jalen Hurts intentionally grounded the football, and should have been called for a penalty.
Week 2 picks: Chargers-Chiefs, Vikings-Eagles highlight slate
CHARGERS (1-0) at CHIEFS (1-0) Thursday, 8:20 p.m. on Amazon Prime. The Kansas City Chiefs offense looked as explosive as ever in Week 1, even with the departure of Tyreek Hill. Can they bring that same momentum into Week 2 against a tough Los Angeles Chargers team?. Ethan: Chargers 27,...
Twitter crushes NFL's logo for Hispanic Heritage Month
The National Football League's logo for Hispanic Heritage Month has gone viral, but for all the wrong reasons. With Thursday marking the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, the NFL sent out a tweet introducing its "Por La Cultura" (For the Culture) campaign, which features a special logo. The logo...
Five key matchups to watch for on Thursday Night Football
One of the most anticipated matchups of the 2022 NFL regular season is a few hours away as Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to host AFC West rivals Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. It's rare that football fans get to enjoy a marquee game on...
thecomeback.com
Von Miller makes confident prediction on Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills looked fantastic in a beatdown of the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL’s season opener last Thursday. The performance really showed off the unique dual-threat abilities of Bills quarterback Josh Allen. The 6’5″, 238-pounder completed 26-of-31 passes for three touchdowns (and two interceptions) and a 112.0 passer rating, while adding 10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown. The defending champion Rams had no answer for Allen in their own building.
Abreu's dominance of Tigers summed up in one number
If you were to pinpoint one team White Sox first baseman José Abreu has had the most success against in his big-league career, it would probably be the Tigers. And while his numbers speak for themselves, one particular stat emphasizes Abreu's dominance against Detroit. Since 2014, Abreu's rookie big-league...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears add on defensive line
Finally, the 2022 NFL season began and entertained us with blowouts and upsets during its initial week. So far, no coaches have been fired and even though half the league's teams are winners, the losing half still believes it has a chance to be better. And we're going to use...
NFL Week 2 fantasy football and betting dive with Matthew Berry
Things move fast in the NFL, but things may even move faster in fantasy football. As Week 1 is officially in the rearview mirror, we look ahead to some of the top headlines heading into Week 2. The first week of games was filled with excitement and joy to celebrate...
When do the MLB playoffs start? Here’s the full schedule
The 2022 MLB playoffs are almost here. After 162 grueling regular season games, only 12 teams will advance to the postseason. And with less than a month remaining in the regular season, 11 of those 12 playoff spots are still up for grabs. So, who will be the last club...
