Peixoto and Barre3 Opening Mid- September at Epicenter in Gilbert

Epicenter, the mixed-use community and retail destination in the heart of Agritopia welcomes more Arizona establishments to its existing line-up.

Barre3 will open to the public on Thursday, September 15 and Peixoto Coffee will be opening the last week of September.

Barre3 is a fitness company comprised of 130+ studios around the globe; 250+ streamable online workouts; wellness retreats held throughout the year and a digital magazine. The barre3 workout is a full-body workout combining strength conditioning, cardio, and mindfulness.

Barre3 will be open every day of the week.

Peixoto Coffee is a coffee company who farms, roasts, and serves their own family-farmed coffees. Featuring espresso beverages, pour-overs, cold-brew, teas, seasonal beverages, whole bean coffees from the Peixoto farm and other farmers, house-made syrups, and baked goods and products by local artisans. Peixoto will be open 6:00 a.m.- 6:00 p.m. Every day of the week.

“We have been serving our family-farmed coffees for almost 8 years in Chandler and are eager to open the doors of our much-anticipated coffeeshop at Epicenter and bring the same extraordinary coffee experience to the new communities we will be calling home, said owner, Julia Peixoto Peters in a statement. “We have created a beautiful space that reflects our long-standing family legacy of coffee farming, combined with modern elements of a specialty coffee, including our double-sided espresso bar which will allow us to bring a high-quality and high-volume experience to our guests. Our customers can expect the same classic and seasonal offerings we have in Chandler, and the enduring partnerships we have in place with other small and craft businesses such as our bakers and retail. We are excited to be a part of this unique community of Arizona excellence that is Epicenter,” Peixoto Peters concluded.

Photo: Official

