Monica Lewinsky reacts to death of Ken Starr, who led Clinton impeachment investigation
Monica Lewinsky said on Tuesday that she imagines the death of former independent counsel and US Solicitor General Ken Starr is a ‘painful loss for those who love him,’ even as she acknowledged that the complicated nature of their relationship.As independent counsel, Mr Starr pursued investigations of President Bill Clinton during the 1990s — a pursuit that ultimately led to Mr Clinton’s impeachment over his handling of his affair with Ms Lewinsky. as i’m sure many can understand, my thoughts about ken starr bring up complicated feelings… but of more importance, is that i imagine it’s a painful loss for...
Monica Lewinsky's Ken Starr Tweet Is A Master Class In Grace
“As I’m sure many can understand, my thoughts about Ken Starr bring up complicated feelings…" the former White House intern's tweet began.
Clinton Whitewater Prosecutor Ken Starr Dies From Surgery Complications
Ken Starr, the Reagan judicial appointee who famously led the prosecution against former President Bill Clinton and his administration during the 1990s Whitewater scandal, died Tuesday of complications from a surgery at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, according to his family. He was 76.Starr recently regained fame when he joined Donald Trump’s legal team for the former president’s first impeachment trial. “We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving Father and Grandfather, whom we admired for his prodigious work ethic, but who always put his family first,” his son Randall P. Starr said in a statement. “The love, energy, endearing sense of humor, and fun-loving interest Dad exhibited to each of us was truly special, and we cherish the many wonderful memories we were able to experience with him.”More to comeRead more at The Daily Beast.
Ex-Clinton investigator Ken Starr dies at 76
Ken Starr, the prosecutor who led the investigation into Bill and Hillary Clinton's controversial Whitewater and Monica Lewinsky scandals, has died at the age of 76. Starr died after battling a lengthy illness, KWTX reported on Tuesday.
