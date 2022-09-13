Woman Charged in Fatal Hit and Run in Newport Beach

Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 36-year-old woman was charged with murder Tuesday stemming from a hit-and-run collision that killed a bicyclist in Newport Beach.

Adriana Bernal was charged with second-degree murder and failing to stop at a hit-and-run with death, according to court records.

The collision occurred Sunday on Jamboree Road south of University Drive. Police were dispatched to the scene just before 8:30 a.m.

The victim -- 43-year-old Randon William Cintron of Costa Mesa -- was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Orange County Sheriff's Sgt. Scott Steinle.

Police arrested Bernal a short time later in the nearby Eastbluff neighborhood, authorities said. Police said she has a prior arrest for driving under the influence.

Bernal has multiple cases pending against her for possession of heroin, car theft and receiving stolen property dating back to two years, according to court records. Bernal did not enter a plea Tuesday at her arraignment in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana and the hearing was rescheduled for Sept. 22 in the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.