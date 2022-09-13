ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Businesses, White House plan for possible rail strike Friday

By JOSH FUNK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37TbO8_0huBjwkq00
FILE - A BNSF railroad train hauling carloads of coal from the Powder River Basin of Montana and Wyoming is seen east of Hardin, Mont., on July 15, 2020. Business and top officials are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, while talks continue between the nation's largest freight railroads and their unions. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Business and government officials are bracing for the possibility of a nationwide rail strike at the end of this week while talks carry on between the largest U.S. freight railroads and their unions.

The railroads have already started to curtail shipments of hazardous materials and have announced plans to stop hauling refrigerated products ahead of Friday’s strike deadline. Now businesses that rely on Norfolk Southern, Union Pacific, BNSF, CSX, Kansas City Southern and other railroads to deliver their raw materials and finished products have started planning for the worst.

Meanwhile, Biden administration officials are scrambling to develop a plan to use trucks, ships and planes to try to keep the most crucial chemicals and other goods moving if the railroads stop rolling. But the White House is also keeping the pressure on the two sides to settle their differences, and a growing number of business groups are lobbying Congress to be prepared to intervene and block a strike if they can’t reach an agreement.

“We have made crystal clear to the interested parties the harm that American families, business and farmers and communities would experience if they were not to reach a resolution,” White House press secretary Jean-Pierre said Tuesday. She said a shutdown is “not acceptable.”

In addition to all the businesses that rely on railroads to deliver their goods, passenger railroads are also affected because many of them operate on tracks owned by one of the freight railroads. Amtrak has already cancelled several of its long-distance trains because there wouldn’t be enough time for them to reach their destinations before a strike or lockout would be allowed to begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday.

Amtrak already suspended its California Zephyr and Empire Builder lines that run from Chicago to the West Coast, and starting Wednesday it will stop running its City of New Orleans, Starlight and Texas Eagle lines along with several others.

Commuter railroads would also be affected. In Chicago, Metra warned its riders that it wouldn’t be able to run most of its trains if there is a strike.

The railroads have reached tentative agreements with most of their unions, including a ninth deal announced Tuesday, based on the recommendations of a Presidential Emergency Board Joe Biden appointed this summer that called for 24% raises and $5,000 in bonuses in a five-year deal that’s retroactive to 2020. The deal also includes one additional paid leave day a year and higher health insurance costs.

But all 12 railroad unions must agree to prevent a strike. The Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen union that represents engineers, and the Transportation Division of the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers union that represents conductors want the railroads to address some of their concerns about unpredictable work schedules and strict attendance rules in addition to agreeing to the recommended wage increases.

Ron Kaminkow, general secretary of the Railroad Workers United labor coalition that includes workers from a variety of railroad unions, said he doesn’t think the unions are demanding much at this point — just the kind of things most U.S. workers already enjoy like the ability to take time off without being penalized.

“We have attendance policies that have gotten more and more and more draconian. That offer very, very little leeway for workers who need to take time off for doctor’s appointments, for time with family, to be rested,” Kaminkow said.

Starting Monday, all the major railroads put a hold on shipments of hazardous materials to ensure those dangerous chemicals wouldn’t be stranded along the tracks if there is a strike. Norfolk Southern told its customers that it will also stop accepting shipments of intermodal containers full of goods starting Wednesday evening as it prepares “for a controlled shutdown of the network.”

Some businesses would likely be affected more than others by a rail shutdown. For instance, nearly all ethanol and coal and most grain moves by rail.

___

Associated Press Writers Seung Min Kim and Zeke Miller contributed to this report from Washington D.C.

Comments / 42

S Hall
3d ago

It is true what is being said about the railroaders lack of ability to take time off or sick leave, even if it’s scheduled time off. My husband was a locomotive engineer for a Class 1 railroad. Having an artificial heart valve, on occasion he had to either try to take a day off or try to report on duty slightly late. Nope. That was not allowed. Having extremely high integrity, morals, and work ethic, he would cancel his crucial cardiologist appointment and report to work. He had to schedule a week of vacation so he could make his semi-annual heart checkup, which was extremely thorough, although a couple of times, that was thwarted by railroad management. His last thorough checkup, his cardiologist told us that he would live to be an old man. At that time, he was 49 years old. Less than two months later, he died of sudden cardiac arrest. Alone in the cab of a locomotive. It makes me wonder if the railroad had allowed him the time off for Dr appts, if he would be alive today.

Reply(4)
21
Stephen Black
3d ago

Workers need to stand their ground, push back against PSR. Challenge Warren Buffet to be on call 24/7, never know when he has to go to work or how long his shift will last

Reply(5)
17
Astrollah
2d ago

You can forget truckers. My husband is an OTR driver and they already don’t have enough drivers or hours in a day. A lot of times I go with him and we see tons of trains just sitting on the tracks in the desert not moving at all. This is probably all part of the plan to starve us this winter.

Reply(1)
15
Related
Vice

US on Verge of ‘Economic Disaster’ Because Freight Rail Workers Can’t Get Sick Time

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. A long-anticipated freight rail worker strike could begin as early as Friday morning that could debilitate the U.S. economy if allowed to persist. The rhetoric and posturing on both sides is heating up, with railroads beginning to enforce restrictions on hazardous material shipments which two major unions decried as “corporate extortion,” as it will put pressure on Congress to intervene. Shipping trade groups, who are the railroads’ customers, warn “any disruption in freight rail service will negatively impact our nation’s international competitiveness while making inflation even worse which is affecting all Americans.” The U.S. Chamber of Commerce likewise said a strike would be an “economic disaster.” Commuter railroads outside the Northeast corridor are also expecting disruptions and stoppages because they run on tracks owned and operated by freight companies. Amtrak is also canceling some routes.
TRAFFIC
CBS News

5 ways a national railroad strike could impact you

Freight trains may not be top of mind for most consumers, but a potential national railroad strike could soon impact almost every aspect of commerce in the U.S., affecting the daily lives of millions of Americans. A work stoppage could begin early Friday morning just after midnight. That's when a...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#House Plan#Ethanol#Bnsf#Csx#The White House#American
Entrepreneur

'We're Going To Have One Whopper Of A Recession In 2023': State of U.S. Economy Remains Uncertain

Chatter about a pending recession has been the talk of the summer, and according to some experts, it's near — and isn't necessarily a product of rising interest rates. According to Steve Hanke, a professor of applied economics at Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. is headed toward a recession in 2023 because "we've had five months of zero M2 growth, money supply growth, and the Fed isn't even looking at it," Hanke said, per CNBC.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Daily Mail

Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns

House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery

An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
WHITING, IN
Fortune

What really happened with the giant railroad strike that wasn’t—and how Warren Buffett was involved

Big challenges remain for the U.S. rail industry labor dispute, and Warren Buffett is at the center of it. After all-night negotiations that kept Americans on the edge of their seats, railroad employees have decided to forgo a planned strike early Thursday morning after companies and unions finally reached an agreement over better pay, working conditions, and benefits.
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy