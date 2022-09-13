Read full article on original website
fox44news.com
Clifton Police investigate possible threat made by high school student
Clifton (FOX 44) — The Clifton Police Department is investigating a possible threat made Friday morning by a student. According to officers and the school district, a student told at least one other student to not go to school Friday. That student reportedly did not give a reason. Students...
KWTX
Robinson Fire Department investigating house fire
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Fire Department is currently investigating a house fire Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the call of a structure fire at 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 16 at 303 West Moonlight Drive. The Hewitt Fire Department also arrived at the residence to assist. A woman injured...
KWTX
Mexia police identify victim in Sept. 8 motel shooting, announce arrest of ‘involved subject’
MEXIA, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday identified Todd Brandon Turner, 47, as the man shot and killed on Sept. 8 at the Best Western at 1314 East Milam Street. Police said an “involved subject” in the case, identified as Jaqualynn My’Kheil McDonald, 19, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.
KWTX
Falls County Sheriff’s Office says report of attempted kidnapping at Chilton High football game is ‘incorrect’
FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 16, disputed claims of an attempted kidnapping at a Chilton High School football game. It revealed the Rosebud-Lott Independent School District sent a notice to parents concerning an incident that occurred at last week’s football game.
KWTX
Central Texas man accused of using mini spy camera to record girls in bathroom
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Francis Codianna, 38, a man accused of using a mini spy camera to record two stepdaughters and his mother-in-law in a bathroom, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. Deputies responded to a disturbance at 200...
KWTX
Waco man indicted after boy, 2, suffered broken legs and ribs arrested again in assault of 10-month-old girl
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man under indictment on allegations he broke a 2-month-old boy’s leg and ribs in 2019 is back in the McLennan County Jail after he admitted kicking a 10-month-old girl in the head earlier this month. Waco police arrested Donald Lee Tuerk Jr., 33,...
KWTX
After false threat, Waco ISD superintendent applauds district’s communication with parents
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A day after a school shooter threat at Waco High School turned out to be a hoax, Waco ISD is praising its communication with parents. “I would say that I’m incredibly proud of our response times as far as communication,” superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon said.
fox44news.com
Traffic stop brings multiple felony charges
FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two women have been arrested after a traffic stop in Freestone County led to several discoveries. Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on CR-930 Monday night. When the vehicle was pulling over, a woman jumped out of the moving vehicle and tried to flee. A deputy was able to catch the woman and detain her.
KWTX
Waco man accused of murdering mother of his children to stand trial Monday
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say shot and killed the mother of his three children in 2019 is set to stand trial on Monday. Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 31, is charged with murder in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the Feb. 3, 2019, shooting death of Sherrell Carter at a home in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive he shared with Carter and their three children.
KWTX
Suspects in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor indicted
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say combined to shoot a 24-year-old Houston man 15 times in April after he reportedly threatened people with a gun at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students were indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, and...
fox44news.com
Hay bales block Marlin roadway, catch fire
MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Wednesday evening accident in Marlin led to a road closure and a dozen hay bales catching fire. The Marlin Police Department says that at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday a tractor trailer pulling a load of hay bales struck the railroad tracks on N Business 6. This caused twelve bales to roll off and block the roadway.
KWTX
Temple Police search for missing woman
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman. Evelia Aviles, 45, was last seen in the 1400 block of South 3rd Street. Aviles is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 165 pounds with black hair and...
KWTX
‘I just shot Steve in the face’: Deputies find implicating text messages after Bell County man killed roommate, affidavit reveals
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ian Drew St. Joseph-Valderrama, 38, on a murder charge after he shot his roommate in the face with a shotgun during an argument, an arrest affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals. Deputies were dispatched to a residence in...
KWTX
Judge delays sentencing for Waco day care owner who broke elbow, dislocated shoulder of 2-year-old boy
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The former owner of a Waco day care who admitted breaking the elbow and dislocating the shoulder of a 2-year-old boy in her care in 2017 and one of her employees who physically abused at least four children will have to wait a bit longer to learn their fate.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
KWTX
D.A. no longer seeking death penalty against Killeen man accused of fatally shooting detective during no-knock raid
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County District Attorney’s office is no longer seeking the death penalty in its case against Marvin Guy, the man accused of fatally shooting Killeen Police Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie during a no-knock drug raid in 2014. On Friday, Sept. 9, the...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Police provide new information on missing Waco woman
Waco police are still searching for a missing 52-year-old woman who is hard of hearing. Police said in an update that Milus may be in the San Antonio area.
Man arrested for murder in west Fort Worth
A man is now locked up on a murder charge a week after a victim was fatally shot in west Fort Worth. On September 7th, a man named Willie Allen was found dead in a car in a parking lot
Natural gas line struck in Waco, hazmat on the scene
WACO, Texas — The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 100 Block of Garrison Street. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team were reportedly operating...
