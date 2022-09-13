ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitney, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Clifton Police investigate possible threat made by high school student

Clifton (FOX 44) — The Clifton Police Department is investigating a possible threat made Friday morning by a student. According to officers and the school district, a student told at least one other student to not go to school Friday. That student reportedly did not give a reason. Students...
CLIFTON, TX
KWTX

Robinson Fire Department investigating house fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson Fire Department is currently investigating a house fire Friday morning. Firefighters responded to the call of a structure fire at 7:45 a.m. on Sept. 16 at 303 West Moonlight Drive. The Hewitt Fire Department also arrived at the residence to assist. A woman injured...
ROBINSON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Whitney, TX
fox44news.com

Traffic stop brings multiple felony charges

FREESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Two women have been arrested after a traffic stop in Freestone County led to several discoveries. Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on CR-930 Monday night. When the vehicle was pulling over, a woman jumped out of the moving vehicle and tried to flee. A deputy was able to catch the woman and detain her.
FREESTONE COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoax#All Clear#Waco High School#Whitney Elementary School
KWTX

Waco man accused of murdering mother of his children to stand trial Monday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who police say shot and killed the mother of his three children in 2019 is set to stand trial on Monday. Quest Aljabaughn Jones, 31, is charged with murder in Waco’s 19th State District Court in the Feb. 3, 2019, shooting death of Sherrell Carter at a home in the 5600 block of Wilshire Drive he shared with Carter and their three children.
WACO, TX
KWTX

Suspects in deadly shooting at off campus party near Baylor indicted

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two men who police say combined to shoot a 24-year-old Houston man 15 times in April after he reportedly threatened people with a gun at an off-campus party involving Baylor University students were indicted Thursday. A McLennan County grand jury indicted Jaytron Damon Scott, 20, and...
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Hay bales block Marlin roadway, catch fire

MARLIN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Wednesday evening accident in Marlin led to a road closure and a dozen hay bales catching fire. The Marlin Police Department says that at approximately 5:30 p.m. Wednesday a tractor trailer pulling a load of hay bales struck the railroad tracks on N Business 6. This caused twelve bales to roll off and block the roadway.
MARLIN, TX
KWTX

Temple Police search for missing woman

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing woman. Evelia Aviles, 45, was last seen in the 1400 block of South 3rd Street. Aviles is described as 5 feet 5 inches, 165 pounds with black hair and...
TEMPLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday

Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.15.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

Natural gas line struck in Waco, hazmat on the scene

WACO, Texas — The videos above and below are previous segments on hazmat situations in Central Texas. The Waco Fire Department's hazmat team is on the scene of a struck natural gas line in the 100 Block of Garrison Street. Waco Fire and the HazMat Team were reportedly operating...
WACO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy