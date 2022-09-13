Chinatown stabbing leaves 1 in serious condition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a man is in serious condition after being stabbed on North Hotel Street in Chinatown by an unknown weapon and person on Tuesday.

The incident happened on Sept. 13, at around 12:03 p.m.

EMS said it treated the victim’s abdominal wounds at the scene before transporting him to the nearest hospital.

The Honolulu Police Department has classified this case as a second-degree assault. No arrests have been made at this time. The cause of the incident has not yet been determined.

Honolulu police are investigating.