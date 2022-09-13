Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Meridian School Board approves added security
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian School Board Thursday approved moving forward with additional security for public events. At a special called meeting, members agreed on more police officer visibility and having staff well-trained, with years of experience. News 11 spoke with Pastor Gary Houston, a former school board member,...
WTOK-TV
West Alabama superintendents discuss new graduation requirements
Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama State Board of Education expressed its approval for a plan that would add requirements for high school graduation. It plans to take an official vote in November. News 11 spoke with two of our West Alabama school districts about what these changes mean for their...
WTOK-TV
WTOK founder honored by Miss. Association of Broadcasters
BILOXI, Miss. (WTOK) - One of the Meridian men who put WTOK-AM and WTOK-TV on the air was honored by the Mississippi Broadcasters Association this week. Robert F. Wright was inducted posthumously as an industry pioneer into the MAB Hall of Fame. Wright and his friend, William Crooks, Jr., put...
WTOK-TV
University Charter School first year of football
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The University Charter School is competing in their first year of varsity football. Last season was the school’s first year competing in any varsity sports and football was bumped up to varsity this season. “I’m a firm believer that the sky is the limit,” said...
WTOK-TV
Meridian City Council approves security for Meridian Public School District
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - After threats were made Sept. 9 at Meridian High School during a pep rally, Meridian Public School District leadership decided it was time to get the city’s police department involved in future public events. Both the Meridian City Council and Meridian Police Department have agreed...
WTOK-TV
Chapel Hart talks about national competition show ending
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The finale for America’s Got Talent was Wednesday night and Mississippi favorites’ Chapel Hart placed fifth in the top five list of competitors this season. The country music trio had been fan favorites all season long as they rallied audiences together with their original...
WTOK-TV
No. 9 East Mississippi dominates Holmes
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Number ninth ranked EMCC dominates Holmes in a 45-9 victory Thursday night. EMCC was looking to make a statement in this game after a loss to Jones last week. Former Neshoba Central quarterback, Eli Anderson, connects with former Philadelphia High School football player, Kadarius Calloway to...
Neshoba Democrat
Company to create 60 direct jobs in Neshoba County
Two companies that make equipment to support the lumber industry are investing $8.14 million to open a facility here and will create 60 new jobs, officials announced Friday morning. The companies are The New York Blower Company, an industrial fan manufacturer, and Kiln Drying Solutions & Components, a company specializing...
desotocountynews.com
Companies announce joint location in Neshoba County
Project represents corporate investment of approximately $8.14 million. The New Yorker Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components will be investing $8.14 million in Philadelphia to open a new facility and create 60 jobs. The two companies manufacture batch and continuous lumber drying kilns, wood waste heat plants and...
WTOK-TV
Marvelous weather continues for the weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It is Football Friday and we could not ask for a better forecast. We have been dealing with a week full of wonderful weather. That trend continues into the weekend. High temperatures are in the upper 80s for us on Saturday. Sunday brings us the return of the 90s that we can expect much of early next week.
WTOK-TV
Tailgate preview: NE Lauderdale preps for Forest
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Northeast Lauderdale Trojans prep for week four as they get ready to host Forest. The Trojans are coming off a great win against rival Southeast Lauderdale. With that win last Thursday, Northeast is now 2-1 to start the season. The Trojans will be at home...
WTOK-TV
No Good Morning Meridian Monday
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ABC News coverage of the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will preempt Good Morning Meridian Monday, Sept. 19. The network will be live from 4 a.m. Central to approximately 11 a.m. Unless preempted by ABC, News 11 Midday will air Monday.
WTOK-TV
Rockets to receive 2022 state championship basketball rings on Friday
PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2022 5A girls basketball state champions will receive their state championship rings on Friday before the Neshoba Central football game. The rings will be handed out at 7 p.m. before the Rockets host Holmes County Central at 7:30 p.m. The 2022 state champions were the...
WTOK-TV
Mississippi-made movie to premiere at Meridian’s Temple Theatre
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A movie about the death of explorer and politician Meriwether Lewis will make its regional premiere at the Temple Theatre Saturday and Sunday. Lewis was half of the leadership team of the famous Lewis and Clark Expedition that explored and mapped the American West and served as governor of the Louisiana Territory.
WTOK-TV
New Laud. Co. Sheriff’s Dept. building almost ready
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department is working with the Board of Supervisors to set up a date for the public to take a tour of the new law enforcement complex on Sela Ward Parkway/22nd Avenue South. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the project is still...
WTOK-TV
$10,000 Mega Millions prize still unclaimed
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery said Friday a $10,000 Mega Millions prize on a ticket for the July 15 drawing was sold at Russell Chevron in Lauderdale County and it’s still unclaimed. If you ever bought a ticket there, you should check it. The ticket expires Jan. 11, 2023.
Two arrested for burglaries in Mississippi, Louisiana
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies arrested a man and a woman in connection to burglaries that happened in Meridian, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Deputies said they were contacted by the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office on September 12 concerning two individuals from Pike County suspected of burglary in their parish. Investigators said they […]
WTOK-TV
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 16, 2022
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 15, 2022 at 6:00 AM to September 16, 2022 at 6:00 AM. There were no robberies reported. There were no commercial burglaries reported. Church Burglary. There were no church burglaries reported. Stolen Vehicles. There were no stolen vehicles reported.
WTOK-TV
Can we ask for better weather?
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Another very beautiful day is ahead of us this week. We have dealt with highs in the mid to upper 80s for most of the week and that will be the case again today. Overnight lows are in the lower 60s. There was a slight chill in the air as we got out the door this morning. It will be another great day to get out and enjoy. Picture perfect picnic weather I must add.
Neshoba Democrat
Kendall Leigh Clark to wed Tony Derrill Beckham Jr. Sept. 17
Pierce and Bridget Clark announce the upcoming marriage of their daughter Kendall Leigh Clark to Tony Derrill Beckham Jr (TJ). Kendall is the granddaughter of Ralph and Brenda Jenkins and Nancy and the late Jerry Clark. TJ is the son of Tony and Lola Beckham and the grandson of the late Herbert and Linda Faye Beckham and the late DL and Clara Barton.
