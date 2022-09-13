Harris County cuts proposed budget, waits on tax rate vote as commissioners Tom Ramsey, Jack Cagle sit out meeting

The Houston City Council voted at its Sept. 14 meeting to schedule a public hearing for 9 a.m. Sept. 28 for the 2022-23 property tax rate. (Courtesy Fotolia) The Houston City Council voted at its Sept. 14 meeting to schedule a public hearing for 9 a.m. Sept. 28 for the 2022-23 property tax rate. The rate being considered will be $0.53364 per $100 of valuation.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO