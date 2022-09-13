Harris County cuts proposed budget, waits on tax rate vote as commissioners Tom Ramsey, Jack Cagle sit out meeting

Read full article on original website
Rhonda
3d ago
I attended this commissioners court meeting. Hidalgo told one lie after another about the budget. It was sickening. The worst thing she said was when she tried to say that because the conservative commissioners did not show up to vote on this bogus budget that they were dishonoring the 9-11 victims. Her remarks drew audible outbursts from those in attendance. Shame on Hidalgo! Vote For Alexandra del Moral Mealer 🇺🇸🇺🇸
Reply(1)
2
Comments / 2