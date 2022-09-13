Read full article on original website
Related
thefreshtoast.com
Thai Lawmakers Withdraw Marijuana Bill — Here’s Why
The move comes just three months after Thailand became the first South-East Asian country to decriminalize marijuana. Lawmakers in Thailand decided to withdraw a piece of legislation regulating the broader use of cannabis in the country. According to Bloomberg, the bill was sent back to the committee for further revision after a 198 to 136 vote by members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.
Comments / 0