ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TN

How did schools in East TN rank in 2021-22 school accountability scores

By Kristen Gallant
WATE
WATE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cTFvi_0huBhUAC00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Education announced the School and District Designations for the 2021-2022 school year.

The list shows districts that are excelling and those that need additional support. Districts are rated based on their performance across six performance indicators including Grade Band Success Rates, rates at which students are Chronically Out of School, performance on the English Language Proficiency Assessment (ELPA), and Graduation rates. Each district is given one of five designations; exemplary, advancing, satisfactory, marginal, and in need of improvement.

Some districts in our area were classified as “in need of improvement.” Those schools include Knox, Anderson , Claiborne , and Sevier County Schools . Jefferson County and Oak Ridge Schools both made the advancing designation list.

According to the state release, all individual district designations are pending State Board Of Education approval.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X9wup_0huBhUAC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EQz3B_0huBhUAC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JKhQy_0huBhUAC00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JpIAX_0huBhUAC00
Student found after walking away from Inskip Elementary School

The Director of Schools Jefferson County, Tommy Arnold said, “it’s only a snapshot of tests but our district is really excelling and moving in the right direction and that right direction is a clear response to the effort and dedication of our teachers and students.”

This is the second year in a row that Jefferson County Schools received the advancing ranking. Within their district, Jefferson Elementary School, Piedmont Elementary School and Talbot Elementary School received reward school status. White Pine Elementary was targeted as an improvement school.

Arnold said for that school, “we are searching for qualified ESL teachers.”

Oak Ridge Schools Executive Director for Teaching and Learning, Kelly Williams, said regarding their advancing ranking, “the success of Oak Ridge Schools absolutely stems from the outstanding group of educators that I work with.”

Four of their schools were named reward schools including Linden, Glenwood, Willowbrook Elementries and Jefferson Middle School. Williams added that none of their schools were on the needs improvement list.

134th Air Refueling Wing honors 7-year-old as ‘Pilot of the Day’

Satisfactory school districts in our area include Hamblen County .

“Satisfactory is not good enough and we are not okay with the satisfactory rating,” said Superintendent Arnold Bunch. “What we’re going to look for is the lessons learned, and the best practices that schools had that we will take and apply and collaborate across the district to make sure we raise the performance of all the schools.”

Two schools that did well in their district were Hillcrest Elementary School under Doctor Paula Davis and Lincoln Heights Elementary School under Ms. Shelly Greene. Three of their schools were labeled as focused schools.

Both Sevier and Knox County made the list of schools that are in need of improvement.

In a board meeting Monday, Knox County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Jon Rysewyk said, “to be in the bottom five percent of overall accountability is not where we want to be.”

Sevier County Schools sent us a three-page press release regarding the designations. In it, they state Tennessee’s value-added assessment system “measures student academic growth from year to year rather than serving as an indicator of student proficiency on the state assessment.”

Dolly Parton movie props for sale at Sevierville thrift store

All of these schools say there is always room for improvement.

“Our ultimate goal is to become an exemplary status school system in the future,” said Arnold.

Kelly Williams adds, “we want all students to achieve college and career readiness. And that does mean more than what we can measure on one test.”

You can find out more about these school district scores and see how each of their schools did here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, TN
Knox County, TN
Education
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Education
County
Knox County, TN
Knox County, TN
Government
City
Sevierville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Jefferson County, TN
Education
WATE

Tennessee Treasures: The Tennessee Valley Fair

News Newsletters Weather Living East TN Sports Watch Community Jobs About Us. The Tennessee Valley fair has been a yearly staple in Knoxville for over the last 100 years. Every year, the fair makes an economic impact of $11.4 million dollars, on top of the great events and memories it provides to fair-goers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#College#East Tn#Grade Band Success Rates#Sevier County Schools#State Board Of Education
WATE

Missing Union County Teen found safe in Alabama

A missing teen from Union County has been located in Alabama according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Tips sought in fatal Knoxville …. Sgt. Chris Jenkins Memorial Golf Tournament to be …. TN Women Suffrage Memorial. Bells ring in Rugby for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral...
UNION COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
insideofknoxville.com

Wicked Hubz is Open on North Central

You know something’s different about the place when you get to the front door of Wicked Hubz and see the hours posted, “Open Most days about 9 or 10, Occasionally as early as 7, but SOMEDAYS as late as 12 or 1. We close about 5:30 or 6, Occasionally about 4 or 5, But Sometimes as late as 11 or 12.” The tone continues inside the doors at 2300 North Central Street, Suite 103, where owners Jeff Tucker and Scott Porch are having fun following their passion for electric bikes.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Sgt. Chris Jenkins Memorial Golf Tournament happening in Loudon

LOUDON, Tenn. (WATE) — A charity golf tournament honoring the legacy of Loudon County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sgt. Chris Jenkins is set to tee off next week. Organizers say the tourney will benefit his family. Jenkins, who had served with the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office since 2002, was...
LOUDON, TN
WATE

Community reflects on Oak Ridge teacher’s life and generosity

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a fatal car accident in Morgan County, many in Oak Ridge are mourning the loss of a local teacher who died in the crash. Aimee Dixon was a Linden Elementary School teacher, coach for Girls on the Run and an overall active community member of the Oak Ridge area. Her husband, Eric Dixon said it was impossible to go anywhere without multiple people stopping Aimee to have a conversation.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Seven people still missing, or runaways in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Seven people are still missing or counted as runaways in Knoxville, and one of the the most recent persons being as young as 15 years old. East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers has counted seven people who are still missing from the community. Byron M. Edwards...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy