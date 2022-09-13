Read full article on original website
Suspect eludes law again
ELKO – A man who evaded law enforcement three times and committed multiple crimes is now believed to be in southern Oregon. The unidentified suspect fled west from the Elko area on Interstate 80, driving a pickup that was stolen Wednesday morning in Ryndon. Law enforcement called off the chase in Humboldt County when the driver exceeded 100 mph into head-on traffic, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office.
Slippery suspect arrested in Oregon
ELKO – A man who evaded law enforcement three times and committed multiple crimes in northeastern Nevada is no longer on the run. “Oregon State Patrol has advised the suspect has been located and is in custody,” the Elko County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday afternoon. Further details...
Manhunt suspect believed to have stolen another vehicle
ELKO – Law enforcement officers are seeking the public’s help in locating a pickup that was stolen Wednesday morning in Ryndon, a day after a burglary suspect fled from state troopers. The orange 2001 Dodge pickup with extended cab and a small trailer was reported stolen at 8:18...
Manhunt suspect identified by Oregon officials
ELKO – The suspect in a multi-state manhunt and “crime spree” that involved thefts in Elko County has been identified by Oregon State Police. Jamie L. Cochran, 42, was arrested Thursday in the Fremont National Forest east of Lakeview. He has spent time in West Virginia and Utah but is currently transient, officials said.
UPDATE: Stolen pickup spotted, chase called off
ELKO – A stolen pickup driven by a burglary and auto theft suspect was spotted late Wednesday morning in Humboldt County, according to the Elko County Sheriff’s Office. A pursuit began but was called off because it was getting too dangerous, Undersheriff Justin Ames said. Law enforcement agencies...
Manhunt continues in Elko area
ELKO – A manhunt continued Wednesday for a suspect who fled from law enforcement and burglarized residences in the Ryndon/Elburz area Tuesday. The man was last seen headed south from River Ranch in a stolen ATV. He is described as having a beard, and was wearing a white shirt and camo.
Felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Charlotte R. Froncak-Ruiz, 28, of Salt Lake City was arrested Sept. 11, 2022, at Salt Lake County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000. Christian O. Garcia-Saucedo, 26, of Elko was arrested Sept. 9, 2022, at Great Basin Granite for taking or possession vehicle without owner’s consent. Bail: $2,500.
OSP update: ‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in home invasions, carjackings found in Lake County, in custody
PLUSH, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon State Police said Thursday that they had located and taken into custody a suspect they warned the public should be considered armed and dangerous after several violent crimes across two states, including home invasions and carjackings, before driving into Oregon during a pursuit. They said...
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
Elko woman sentenced to prison
ELKO – A woman who was arrested on felony charges five times over the past year and a half has been sentenced to prison. Bobbye L. Carlson, 27, of Elko was first arrested in March 2021 for burglary of a motor vehicle. She was arrested again in April for felony possession of a controlled substance, obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent, drug paraphernalia and trespassing. In May, she was arrested on another charge of burglary of a motor vehicle.
Nevada State Police seeking witnesses in suspected hit and run
WELLS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are seeking witnesses for a suspected hit and run that took place near Wells on Monday. Early Monday morning, troopers responded to the suspected hit and run involving a pedestrian near I-80. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Anyone with information...
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Elko Daily Free Press. (18) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Elko County home sale prices, Sept. 5-9, 2022
245 Ashford Drive, $780,000; 2,018 sq. ft. 219 Aerie Lane, $550,000; 2,454 sq. ft. 759 Palace Parkway, $487,000; 2,284 sq. ft. 931 Buckskin Place, $439,800; 2,160 sq. ft. 229 Brooklawn Drive, $435,000; 1,558 sq. ft. 141 Baytree Drive, $335,000; 1,552 sq. ft. 476 Walnut Street, $130,000; 540 sq.ft. 207 Bear...
18-year-old arrested on lewdness charge
ELKO – An 18-year-old Spring Creek woman was arrested Sunday night on charges of lewdness with an underage male. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was told that the juvenile had been “hanging out” with Willow M. Books since Thursday, and that she agreed to drop him off at a Spring Creek residence, according to a deputy’s statement.
Fog lingers ahead of mixed weather weekend
ELKO – After a foggy start to Friday, hazy skies are expected to linger in northeastern Nevada following a round of wet weather. Elko received another .14 of an inch of rain Thursday. That brings September’s total so far to .45 of an inch – well above the average .26. However, the water year ending Sept. 30 is still running at an inch-and-a-half deficit.
Nature Notes: A summer of friends
The Friends of the Ruby Mountains had a great summer season. They put on 11 events this summer and will finish up the season Saturday with a special hike for beginners. The goal of this nonprofit group is to enhance the enjoyment of visitors to the Ruby Mountains. One way...
Jan Baum chosen to be Elko city manager
ELKO – The Elko City Council unanimously approved financial director Jan Baum as the new city manager effective Feb. 1. Baum, who has worked with the City for nearly three years, told the council on Tuesday she was “ready to get going” with the transition. Current City...
Marriage Licenses
Aug. 26David Robert Heard, 19, and Hope Elizabeth Garvin, 21, of Elko. Joshua Alexander Harper, 27, and Sonya Leigh Roahrig, 24, both of Elko. Troy Alan Richards, 50, and Kristine Marie Moloney, 50, both of Spring Creek. Charles Stephen Henry Bledsoe, 52, of Crescent Valley and Charloth Vanesa Aquino-Bruno, 35,...
Hot time at the Elko County Fair
ELKO — The 101st Elko County Fair held over the Labor Day weekend concluded after an event-packed four days of celebration, starting with the parade Friday morning that afterward opened all the Fair events. Most notable of this year’s Fair was the near record heat with each day over 100 degrees. However, the heat did not quell visitors’ enthusiasm to see the home arts exhibits, the youth animal show and sale, or the stock horse competition and the branding contests held in the arena, between the horse races and pari-mutuel betting.
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Elko.
