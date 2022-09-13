ELKO – A woman who was arrested on felony charges five times over the past year and a half has been sentenced to prison. Bobbye L. Carlson, 27, of Elko was first arrested in March 2021 for burglary of a motor vehicle. She was arrested again in April for felony possession of a controlled substance, obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent, drug paraphernalia and trespassing. In May, she was arrested on another charge of burglary of a motor vehicle.

