ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Comments / 5

Related
eastidahonews.com

Man charged after allegedly threatening women and punching officer

BLACKFOOT — A man was taken to the Bingham County Jail after he allegedly threatened and harassed women and punched an officer. Armando Puente, 43, was charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer along with two misdemeanors for second-degree stalking and disturbing the peace. In a criminal complaint, prosecutors are seeking a persistent violator sentencing enhancement.
BLACKFOOT, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Charges dropped against local man accused of bear spraying two men in the face

POCATELLO — The felony charges against a local man accused of spraying two men in the face with bear spray have been dismissed, court records show. Two felony charges of aggravated battery filed against Wesley Daniel, 62, of Pocatello, were dismissed following a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8 and at the request of Bannock County prosecutors, according to court records. Bannock County prosecutors on Sept. 7 filed a motion to...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for driving drunk and pulling a gun on pedestrians

IDAHO FALLS – A man was sentenced Monday for drunk driving and pulling a gun on a group of pedestrians. Yeri Darwin Solorio-Alvarado, 28, was sentenced to between one to three years in prison and was given a two-year driver’s license suspension. Solorio-Alvarado was originally charged with felony...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local residents facing felony charges for trying to smuggle drugs into jail

POCATELLO — Two Pocatello residents face felony charges after police say they attempted to smuggle drugs into the Bannock County Jail following recent arrests for unrelated incidents. Zachary Douglas Hollowell, 38, of Pocatello, has been charged with introducing major contraband into a correctional facility and destruction of evidence, both felonies. The incident first unfolded in June when Hollowell was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence in Pocatello. ...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Crime#Idaho Falls Police#Prada
Idaho State Journal

Elderly local man located after getting stuck during fishing trip

A Pocatello man was rescued late Tuesday night after being stuck in the mud during a fishing trip in the mountains about 30 miles east of Blackfoot, authorities say. According to Lt. Jeremy Hook from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatch received a call at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday of a gentleman stuck in the Brush Creek area, and authorities were told the man may have been having health issues. ...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man charged in Jefferson County for burglaries, grand theft

RIGBY — A 38-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies after he was allegedly involved with vehicle burglaries near a boat dock in Rigby. Justin William Hurzeler made an initial court appearance on Monday in Jefferson County Court by zoom from the Bonneville County Jail. He was charged with three felonies, including two counts of burglary and grand theft.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two local men charged with felony domestic battery for two unrelated incidents

Two local men face felony domestic violence charges following separate alleged incidents in East Idaho earlier this month. Joe Michael Hughes, 49, of Chubbuck, has been charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of possession of a controlled substance, meth, both of which are felonies. The incident began to unfold around 10:50 p.m. Sept. 1 when Chubbuck police were dispatched to a Chubbuck home for a disturbance...
CHUBBUCK, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These

If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
eastidahonews.com

Mother and son arrested after argument

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A mother and son were arrested Sunday after the mother allegedly threatened to get a gun to commit assault and her son hit a deputy in the face. According to a news release by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Carolelynn Williams, 55, called deputies to her Bonneville County home. Deputies arrived and Williams said her daughter and son-in-law were there to remove their belongings but the situation escalated to a verbal argument.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls man gets 15 years in prison for firing at police during high-speed chase

POCATELLO — A man who was found guilty of two felonies has been sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison. Talon Scott Cavanaugh, 28, received 565 days of time served toward a sentence of 15 to 35 years in prison during a hearing last week, according to court records. This after he was found guilty of felony charges for aggravated assault and attempting to elude police officers, along with a persistent violator enhancement.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Sheriff: Grace High School students charged following alleged hazing incidents

GRACE (Idaho Ed News) — Authorities have filed multiple misdemeanor charges following alleged hazing incidents involving students at Grace High School, Caribou County Sheriff J Adam Mabey told Idaho Education News Tuesday. Mabey offered few details about two purported incidents involving four students, but confirmed that the ordeals took...
CARIBOU COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Local woman arrested after throwing beer bottles at bartenders

POCATELLO — A 38-year-old local woman was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault after police say she threw beer bottles at bartenders at a local bar on Sept. 2. Stacie Marie Dye, of Pocatello, was arrested and charged with the two felonies following the incident, which began to unfold around 10:47 p.m. Pocatello police were dispatched to the First National Bar in downtown Pocatello for the report of...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Section of Idaho Falls street now open after gas leak repaired

As of 4:30 p.m., roads are now reopened. A spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Fire Department told EastIdahoNews.com that the repair for the gas leak was done sooner than expected. UPDATE:. Using alternate routes is strongly encouraged after lanes on Pancheri Drive will remain closed until at least Thursday morning...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy