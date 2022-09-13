Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Man arrested after allegedly chasing relative, cutting her stuffed animals
IDAHO FALLS – A man was arrested and charged after reportedly chasing a relative with scissors and cutting up her stuffed animals. Kristian Mendoza-Hernandez, 18, was charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument on Tuesday. Idaho Falls Police responded to an Idaho Falls home around...
eastidahonews.com
Rexburg Police looking to identify two people linked to vehicle burglaries, stolen credit cards
REXBURG — Police are asking for help from the community to identify two people they say are involved with multiple vehicle burglaries throughout east Idaho and have stolen credit and debit cards. The Rexburg Police Department posted pictures of a man and woman that they are trying to identify...
eastidahonews.com
Texas man tied to multi-state fraudulent check-cashing ring gets plea deal; co-defendants wanted
POCATELLO — A man charged in connection with a check cashing ring that allegedly saw him and three accomplices steal thousands from banks in several states has reached a plea agreement. Quinton Jamal Hawkins, 28, is expected to plead guilty to a felony for passing a fictitious check, according...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged after allegedly threatening women and punching officer
BLACKFOOT — A man was taken to the Bingham County Jail after he allegedly threatened and harassed women and punched an officer. Armando Puente, 43, was charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer along with two misdemeanors for second-degree stalking and disturbing the peace. In a criminal complaint, prosecutors are seeking a persistent violator sentencing enhancement.
Charges dropped against local man accused of bear spraying two men in the face
POCATELLO — The felony charges against a local man accused of spraying two men in the face with bear spray have been dismissed, court records show. Two felony charges of aggravated battery filed against Wesley Daniel, 62, of Pocatello, were dismissed following a preliminary hearing on Sept. 8 and at the request of Bannock County prosecutors, according to court records. Bannock County prosecutors on Sept. 7 filed a motion to...
Rise in catalytic converter thefts, what you can do to protect your car
Police are suggesting you mark a particular part on your car to stop thieves from taking it. Police have seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts across the county. From 1 thousand in 2018 to over 52 thousand last year. The post Rise in catalytic converter thefts, what you can do to protect your car appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for driving drunk and pulling a gun on pedestrians
IDAHO FALLS – A man was sentenced Monday for drunk driving and pulling a gun on a group of pedestrians. Yeri Darwin Solorio-Alvarado, 28, was sentenced to between one to three years in prison and was given a two-year driver’s license suspension. Solorio-Alvarado was originally charged with felony...
Police: Two local residents facing felony charges for trying to smuggle drugs into jail
POCATELLO — Two Pocatello residents face felony charges after police say they attempted to smuggle drugs into the Bannock County Jail following recent arrests for unrelated incidents. Zachary Douglas Hollowell, 38, of Pocatello, has been charged with introducing major contraband into a correctional facility and destruction of evidence, both felonies. The incident first unfolded in June when Hollowell was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence in Pocatello. ...
Elderly local man located after getting stuck during fishing trip
A Pocatello man was rescued late Tuesday night after being stuck in the mud during a fishing trip in the mountains about 30 miles east of Blackfoot, authorities say. According to Lt. Jeremy Hook from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, 911 dispatch received a call at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday of a gentleman stuck in the Brush Creek area, and authorities were told the man may have been having health issues. ...
eastidahonews.com
Man charged in Jefferson County for burglaries, grand theft
RIGBY — A 38-year-old man was charged with multiple felonies after he was allegedly involved with vehicle burglaries near a boat dock in Rigby. Justin William Hurzeler made an initial court appearance on Monday in Jefferson County Court by zoom from the Bonneville County Jail. He was charged with three felonies, including two counts of burglary and grand theft.
Two local men charged with felony domestic battery for two unrelated incidents
Two local men face felony domestic violence charges following separate alleged incidents in East Idaho earlier this month. Joe Michael Hughes, 49, of Chubbuck, has been charged with one count of domestic battery and one count of possession of a controlled substance, meth, both of which are felonies. The incident began to unfold around 10:50 p.m. Sept. 1 when Chubbuck police were dispatched to a Chubbuck home for a disturbance...
Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These
If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
eastidahonews.com
Mother and son arrested after argument
BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A mother and son were arrested Sunday after the mother allegedly threatened to get a gun to commit assault and her son hit a deputy in the face. According to a news release by the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Carolelynn Williams, 55, called deputies to her Bonneville County home. Deputies arrived and Williams said her daughter and son-in-law were there to remove their belongings but the situation escalated to a verbal argument.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls man gets 15 years in prison for firing at police during high-speed chase
POCATELLO — A man who was found guilty of two felonies has been sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in prison. Talon Scott Cavanaugh, 28, received 565 days of time served toward a sentence of 15 to 35 years in prison during a hearing last week, according to court records. This after he was found guilty of felony charges for aggravated assault and attempting to elude police officers, along with a persistent violator enhancement.
eastidahonews.com
Sheriff: Grace High School students charged following alleged hazing incidents
GRACE (Idaho Ed News) — Authorities have filed multiple misdemeanor charges following alleged hazing incidents involving students at Grace High School, Caribou County Sheriff J Adam Mabey told Idaho Education News Tuesday. Mabey offered few details about two purported incidents involving four students, but confirmed that the ordeals took...
eastidahonews.com
Police seek information after woman says she was assaulted at Eastern Idaho State Fair
BLACKFOOT — Law enforcement in Blackfoot are looking for more information about a woman who was allegedly injured during a dispute with a security guard at the Eastern Idaho State Fair on Friday night. On Saturday, the Blackfoot Police Department released a statement about a widely circulated social media...
Police: Local woman arrested after throwing beer bottles at bartenders
POCATELLO — A 38-year-old local woman was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault after police say she threw beer bottles at bartenders at a local bar on Sept. 2. Stacie Marie Dye, of Pocatello, was arrested and charged with the two felonies following the incident, which began to unfold around 10:47 p.m. Pocatello police were dispatched to the First National Bar in downtown Pocatello for the report of...
eastidahonews.com
Group rescued after getting stuck in remote area of Bingham County
BLACKFOOT – A man is safely reunited with his family after getting stuck in a remote area of Bingham County. Lt. Jeremy Hook with the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office tells EastIdahoNews.com a man got stuck in the Brush Creek area Tuesday night. James Burt, 85, had gone there...
Memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in shooting
Car clubs host memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in the shooting on September 3. The post Memorial for Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old who died in shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
UPDATE: Section of Idaho Falls street now open after gas leak repaired
As of 4:30 p.m., roads are now reopened. A spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Fire Department told EastIdahoNews.com that the repair for the gas leak was done sooner than expected. UPDATE:. Using alternate routes is strongly encouraged after lanes on Pancheri Drive will remain closed until at least Thursday morning...
