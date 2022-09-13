SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Broad Cast Theatre is kicking off the fall theater season with their production of One Night Standards Friday and Saturday at Vintage event space. The founder of the theatre Nancy Tapken joined us to talk about what to expect this weekend. The show venue is very intimate and the actors are all local. There will be performances of all kinds, monologues, songs, scenes, and more. Tickets are $15 and both shows start at 7 p.m.

