The Sanford International tees off Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 5th annual Sanford International tees off Friday, Sept. 16, at the Minnehaha Country Club. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets at SanfordInternational.Com/Tickets. Dakota News Now spoke to some of those involved with the tournament on Friday morning.
Sanford Health hosts Women’s Day Event celebrating women in golf

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford International Golf Tournament hosted its annual Women’s Day Event on Tuesday. The Women’s Day featured a round of golf in the morning, followed by a panel and lunch at the Minnehaha Country Club. Hall of fame golfer Nancy Lopez and USD President Sheila Gestring were among the speakers on that panel. Organizers say it’s part of an ongoing effort to make the event more inclusive.
Bergen Reilly gained a world of experience playing for Team USA

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Though the O’Gorman volleyball team didn’t play a match for the last week and a half, senior Bergen REilly brought back a world of experience after competing with the United States Olympic Level team in the Dominican Republic. After helping the United...
Levitt at the Falls celebrates a successful 2022 season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Levitt at the Falls has successfully concluded the 2022 concert season of 50 free, professional, outdoor summer concerts. The 2022 concert season was presented by Sanford Health and featured free outdoor concerts from June 3 to Sept. 10 at the Levitt Shell in Falls Park West. The season also included the successful Innoskate Festival offered by Levitt at the Falls in partnership with the Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center of Invention and Innovation and USA Skateboarding.
Butterfly House & Aquarium to host 10th annual Wings & Waves Gala

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Butterfly House & Aquarium will host its 10th annual Wings & Waves Gala. According to their press release, the event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Sioux Falls to celebrate the success of the Butterfly House & Aquarium, in addition to the community that has helped create opportunities for the next generation of environmental stewards.
John Daly
ESPN Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Concert Announces New Venue and Opening Acts

If you're planning on attending the Sam Hunt concert on Thursday, September 15th (tonight), there are some important changes made to the event. Great Shots will no longer be the venue for the evening due to looming inclement weather. The concert celebrating the Sanford International will now take place at the Sanford Pentagon. Oh...and Mitchell Tenpenny will no longer be the opening act.
Comfort King to host its first ever Soft Spot For Kids Mattress Drive

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Comfort King will host its first-ever Soft Spot For Kids Mattress Drive this weekend. The Comfort King is located on 49th street near Loise Ave. next to HyVee. The drive is to help give mattresses to kids who are in need. Comfort King will donate a kid’s bed to a family in need for every mattress sold this weekend.
10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 15th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Champions Tour players are excited for this weekend’s Sanford International at Minnehaha C.C. Bergen Reilly gained a world of experience playing for Team USA on the Olympic level team. Impressive volleyball wins for Harrisburg, SF Christian and Dakota Valley. And the Luverne offense exploded before the lightning stopped a big win over Windom.
‘One Night Standards’ is playing at Broad Cast Theatre Friday and Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Broad Cast Theatre is kicking off the fall theater season with their production of One Night Standards Friday and Saturday at Vintage event space. The founder of the theatre Nancy Tapken joined us to talk about what to expect this weekend. The show venue is very intimate and the actors are all local. There will be performances of all kinds, monologues, songs, scenes, and more. Tickets are $15 and both shows start at 7 p.m.
B102.7

Blake Shelton Returns to Sioux Falls with Friends

Just announced, that Blake Shelton is coming back to Sioux Falls. See Blake Shelton with his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, Friday, February 17, 2023. Blake is coming back to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls along with friends Carly Pearce and Country newcomer Jackson Dean. There...
Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with the Development Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota Carla Thielbar about what to expect at the event this Saturday. Registration for the walk will begin at 8:30 am and the ceremony will be at 10 am. The walk will begin at Levitt at the Falls.
Fundraiser helps residents have fun at Orchard Hills

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Annual Orchard Hills Shine and Show Car Show will raise money to help better the lives of residents at Orchard Hills. The fundraising event will take place Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orchard Hills in Dell Rapids. Donations and proceeds from food sales will also go towards the purchase of an eight-person golf cart. Organizers want to gift the residents fun golf cart rides to help them have some fun while they reside at Orchard Hills.
KELOLAND TV

Bagel Boy east under new management

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long time Sioux Falls staple is now under new ownership on the east side of town. “One of my favorite lunch spots,” Bagel Boy east regular Todd Miller said. It’s a favorite stop for many people in eastern Sioux Falls. “I...
