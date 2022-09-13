Read full article on original website
Champions Tour players are pumped to play Minnehaha CC for Sanford International
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Onida native Tom Byrum and his buddies from the Champions Tour are in Sioux Falls for the week. And the Sanford International starts tomorrow. Today was the final day or pro-ams in what has been a week long of festivities. All former champs are...
Love III and Harrington talk about the course and the city for the Champions Tour
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The really cool thing about the Sanford International is that each year the field grows with lots of new young faces. Davis Love III is still a relative newcomer to the Champions Tour. But he’s made this one of the stops he wants to include in his calendar every summer.
The Sanford International tees off Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 5th annual Sanford International tees off Friday, Sept. 16, at the Minnehaha Country Club. Those interested in attending can purchase tickets at SanfordInternational.Com/Tickets. Dakota News Now spoke to some of those involved with the tournament on Friday morning.
Sanford Health hosts Women’s Day Event celebrating women in golf
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford International Golf Tournament hosted its annual Women’s Day Event on Tuesday. The Women’s Day featured a round of golf in the morning, followed by a panel and lunch at the Minnehaha Country Club. Hall of fame golfer Nancy Lopez and USD President Sheila Gestring were among the speakers on that panel. Organizers say it’s part of an ongoing effort to make the event more inclusive.
Bergen Reilly gained a world of experience playing for Team USA
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Though the O’Gorman volleyball team didn’t play a match for the last week and a half, senior Bergen REilly brought back a world of experience after competing with the United States Olympic Level team in the Dominican Republic. After helping the United...
Levitt at the Falls celebrates a successful 2022 season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Levitt at the Falls has successfully concluded the 2022 concert season of 50 free, professional, outdoor summer concerts. The 2022 concert season was presented by Sanford Health and featured free outdoor concerts from June 3 to Sept. 10 at the Levitt Shell in Falls Park West. The season also included the successful Innoskate Festival offered by Levitt at the Falls in partnership with the Smithsonian’s Lemelson Center of Invention and Innovation and USA Skateboarding.
Butterfly House & Aquarium to host 10th annual Wings & Waves Gala
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Butterfly House & Aquarium will host its 10th annual Wings & Waves Gala. According to their press release, the event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Hilton Garden Inn Downtown Sioux Falls to celebrate the success of the Butterfly House & Aquarium, in addition to the community that has helped create opportunities for the next generation of environmental stewards.
Midco Aquatic Center announces new fall programs as center fully reopens
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -From the crack of dawn till evening, the Midco Aquatic Center welcomes swimmers to jump into one of their pools for fitness, fun, or a little of both. Jean Pearson makes sure everything goes smoothly. “From lap swim to fitness classes, recreational swim for...
Sioux Falls Concert Announces New Venue and Opening Acts
If you're planning on attending the Sam Hunt concert on Thursday, September 15th (tonight), there are some important changes made to the event. Great Shots will no longer be the venue for the evening due to looming inclement weather. The concert celebrating the Sanford International will now take place at the Sanford Pentagon. Oh...and Mitchell Tenpenny will no longer be the opening act.
PGA Tour Golfers Go On South Dakota Pheasant Hunting Adventure
It's an exciting week in Sioux Falls, especially for the Minnehaha Country Club. It is that time of year when the Sioux Empire welcomes the PGA Tour Champions players for the fifth annual Sanford International. Golf lovers rejoice!. In the past, various PGA Tour Champions players have expressed their love...
Comfort King to host its first ever Soft Spot For Kids Mattress Drive
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Comfort King will host its first-ever Soft Spot For Kids Mattress Drive this weekend. The Comfort King is located on 49th street near Loise Ave. next to HyVee. The drive is to help give mattresses to kids who are in need. Comfort King will donate a kid’s bed to a family in need for every mattress sold this weekend.
10pm Sportscast Thursday, September 15th
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Champions Tour players are excited for this weekend’s Sanford International at Minnehaha C.C. Bergen Reilly gained a world of experience playing for Team USA on the Olympic level team. Impressive volleyball wins for Harrisburg, SF Christian and Dakota Valley. And the Luverne offense exploded before the lightning stopped a big win over Windom.
‘One Night Standards’ is playing at Broad Cast Theatre Friday and Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Broad Cast Theatre is kicking off the fall theater season with their production of One Night Standards Friday and Saturday at Vintage event space. The founder of the theatre Nancy Tapken joined us to talk about what to expect this weekend. The show venue is very intimate and the actors are all local. There will be performances of all kinds, monologues, songs, scenes, and more. Tickets are $15 and both shows start at 7 p.m.
Is Sioux Falls One of The Worst Cities for Country Music Fans?
Every year, multiple country artists perform huge shows throughout South Dakota and the Sioux Empire. You would think with the numerous country shows, Sioux Falls would be one of the best cities for country music fans. But think again!. There's a new study about 2022's Best Cities for Country Music...
Blake Shelton Returns to Sioux Falls with Friends
Just announced, that Blake Shelton is coming back to Sioux Falls. See Blake Shelton with his Back To The Honky Tonk Tour, Friday, February 17, 2023. Blake is coming back to The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls along with friends Carly Pearce and Country newcomer Jackson Dean. There...
Is This the Most Fun New Fall Family Destination in South Dakota?
Our Farm is a new - Pumpkin Patch, Corn Maze, Petting Zoo, Pedal Track, Multiple Slides ,Hay Bale Mountain, Zip Lines, Corn Pit, Gourd Launchers, Concession stands and Fall family and friend fun! - Our Farm Facebook. So the answer to the title question is "yes"!. The Mellegaard family decided...
Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Campground to host pumpkin patch festivities this weekend
BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While Halloween may still be weeks away, some businesses are beginning to prep for spooky season and one area campground is already getting a headstart on that. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Campground in Brandon is hosting their pumpkin patch festivities this weekend, even though it...
Walk to End Alzheimer’s this Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with the Development Director of the Alzheimer’s Association of South Dakota Carla Thielbar about what to expect at the event this Saturday. Registration for the walk will begin at 8:30 am and the ceremony will be at 10 am. The walk will begin at Levitt at the Falls.
Fundraiser helps residents have fun at Orchard Hills
DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Annual Orchard Hills Shine and Show Car Show will raise money to help better the lives of residents at Orchard Hills. The fundraising event will take place Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Orchard Hills in Dell Rapids. Donations and proceeds from food sales will also go towards the purchase of an eight-person golf cart. Organizers want to gift the residents fun golf cart rides to help them have some fun while they reside at Orchard Hills.
Bagel Boy east under new management
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A long time Sioux Falls staple is now under new ownership on the east side of town. “One of my favorite lunch spots,” Bagel Boy east regular Todd Miller said. It’s a favorite stop for many people in eastern Sioux Falls. “I...
