Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Family searching for answers nearly 1 year after deadly drive-by shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's been nearly a year since someone shot and killed a 20-year-old woman during a drive-by in Oklahoma City. On Thursday, police released a video of the shooting, hoping someone knows something and can provide answers. KOCO 5's Kilee Thomas spoke with police and the victim's...
KOCO
Police investigating after man allegedly slashed with machete in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are investigating what led up to an alleged machete attack overnight in southeast Oklahoma City. Authorities told KOCO 5 that a man flagged offers down near Southeast 15th Street and High Avenue and told them someone had slashed him with a machete. Crews took the...
High speed chase in OKC leaves neighbors concerned
A man is in custody after leading police on a wild chase from Oklahoma City to Norman Thursday afternoon.
news9.com
Man Accused Of Killing Sister's Fiancé Arrested In Oklahoma City
A man who has been on the run for weeks is now in custody, charged with murder, according to Pryor Police. Officers say a witness saw Brandon Sudduth punch his sister's fiancé, Tylor Adams, in the jaw, causing Adams to hit his head on the floor. Police say Adams died in the hospital the next day after suffering a skull fracture and brain bleeding.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pryor murder suspect found near Oklahoma City
A Pryor man suspected of murder was taken into custody near Oklahoma City on Wednesday. The Pryor Creek Police Department (PCPD) said Brandon Sudduth was arrested Wednesday morning by authorities in the Oklahoma City area. PCPD issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sudduth in August after police said they believe...
Choctaw man tackled by officers after allegedly verbally accosting meter-reader
Police say it started when a meter-reader was reportedly verbally assaulted by the man at the home.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police involved in two pursuits with same suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police were involved in two pursuits with the same suspect. OKC police were involved in two short pursuits on Wednesday, and they happened not far from each other. They both had the same suspect. Police officers were busy in the southern part of the...
OCPD: 2 Arrested Following SW OKC Pursuit
Two people have been arrested in connection to a pursuit that happened Wednesday afternoon in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm. The pursuit began near Southwest 44th Street and South Shields Boulevard. Officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle, but the driver drove off, OCPD said. The driver...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma City Police Release Security Footage From Unsolved 2021 Homicide Investigation
The Oklahoma City Police Department released security footage of a vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly October 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 20-year-old Bureisha Willams. MSgt. Gary Knight admitted the video quality of the footage is “terrible,” but the department hopes it will provoke new information in the...
Update: Oklahoma City Police take pursuit suspect into custody after running inside home
The Oklahoma City Police Department has taken a pursuit suspect into custody after the man ran into someone's home via their garage.
blackchronicle.com
Homicide investigated in Oklahoma City metro area
WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Warr Acres police are investigating a homicide Friday evening. - Advertisement - Officers were called to the area of 37th and Ann Arbor in Warr Acres. A Warr Acres Police Department official confirmed to KFOR that a homicide occurred. However, the official did not...
KOCO
Choctaw High School placed on lockdown while police respond to incident in nearby neighborhood
CHOCTAW, Okla. — Choctaw High School was placed on lockdown Friday while law enforcement responded to an incident at a home in a nearby neighborhood. Police said a man was upset with a city worker over a utility bill. When officers arrived, the man exited the house wearing body armor and what police said appeared to be a handgun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
23 years after pregnant woman fatally stabbed, daughter’s death ruled a homicide
In 1999, Danielle Scott was eight months pregnant when police say she was stabbed near S.E. 44th and Sunnylane in Oklahoma City.
OCPD: Suspect Arrested After Using Dating App To Commit Robbery
Oklahoma City Police were called to a hotel near Northwest 39th Street and North May Avenue in September after a 19-year-old man told officers he was robbed after meeting a date on Tinder. OCPD said they have identified the robbery suspect as 18-year-old Cquama Johnson, who was arrested Tuesday in...
guthrienewsleader.net
Guthrie man pleads guilty in 2020 double shooting in Walmart parking lot
Arthur Lee Cloud of Guthrie pleaded guilty in Logan County District Court to three criminal counts related to a double shooting in the Guthrie Walmart parking lot in 2020. According to court records, Cloud entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon and was sentenced to 10 years in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, with the last seven years suspended, conditioned on his good behavior. He originally faced a charge of Shooting with Intent to Kill.
OCPD: Deadly Stabbing In 1999 Ruled As Homicide
New charges could be filed against two men convicted in a deadly stabbing in 1999. Oklahoma City police said James Lesley and Ricardo Blonner killed a pregnant woman near Southeast 44th Street and Sunnylane Road. The woman's baby, Kasiah Scott, was delivered. She died in 2019. Last month, the medical...
Arrest warrant: Former Ninnekah superintendent accused of trying to smother fiancée with pillow, raping her
An arrest warrant shows an embattled former superintendent of Ninnekah Public Schools is in trouble with the law once again for allegedly trying to smother his significant other with a pillow.
Oklahoma woman accused of murdering granddaughter says death was ‘horrific accident’
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — An Oklahoma woman accused of murdering her 3-year-old granddaughter says it was a “horrific accident.”. Prosecutors say Becky Vreeland killed Riley Nolan in June and left her body inside a trash bin for several days. Vreeland had temporary custody of her grandchildren while their parents served time in jail.
‘This is going to hurt, not just the family, but the community,’ Family and activists demand answers after latest Okla. Co. jail inmate death
Protestors with Oklahoma Coalition Against People Abuse joined the family of John Basco on Wednesday to demand answers after the 14th inmate death at the Oklahoma County Detention Center in 2022.
Attempted murder-suicide in OKC leaves one man dead, young girl clinging to life
A man is dead, and a young girl is fighting for her life in the hospital after what police said was an attempted murder-suicide.
Comments / 0