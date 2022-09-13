Read full article on original website
The Ringer
The 1980s Comedy Movie Draft
We are drafting again! And we’re widening the scope this time around. Sean, Amanda, and Chris Ryan pick their faves and foil their pals in a draft of 1980s comedy movies. Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS.
The Ringer
‘She-Hulk’ Episode 5 Reactions
Ben Lindbergh is joined by Joanna Robinson to discuss the fifth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. They dive into the court case between Titania and She-Hulk, the legality of trademarking a superhero’s name, and more. Host: Ben Lindbergh. Guest: Joanna Robinson. Associate Producer: Jonathan Kermah. Additional Productional Support:...
The Ringer
DNA Tracking
In the second part of his take on wearable devices, Bill Simmons discusses his problem with DNA tracking. Hosts: Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, Mallory Rubin, and Sean Fennessey. NFL and CFB Take Mulligans. Plus, Sifting Through the Cowboys’ Mess. Kevin also shares some extended conversation from his talk with...
NFL・
The Ringer
‘Queen Sugar’ and Responsibility in Accepting Roles With Omar Dorsey
Bakari Sellers is joined by actor Omar Dorsey to discuss his role as Hollywood in Queen Sugar (3:40), the potential legacy of the hit show (14:43), and the acting roles he has on the horizon (19:56). Host: Bakari Sellers. Guest: Omar Dorsey. Producer: Donnie Beacham Jr. Executive Producer: Jarrod Loadholt.
The Ringer
Drafting the Most Exciting Things for Week 2
This week, Sheil is joined by Lindsay Jones to draft the things they are most excited about for Week 2, including Lamar Jackson (7:00), Aaron Rodgers (17:00), and Saquon Barkley (21:00). Then, they team up to answer your mailbag questions from Week 1 (27:00). Host: Sheil Kapadia. Guest: Lindsay Jones.
NFL・
The Ringer
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Deep Dive
Time to hit the Street of Silk with Mal and Jo to dive deep into the latest episode of House of the Dragon! They begin as they Rally the Realm with their overall impressions of this scandalous episode (06:59). Later they enter the Dragon Pit to investigate all the juicy plot details (09:49). Later, they hand out episode awards (2:23:12) and have a great chat with the show’s production designer, Claire Richards, about the amazing sets and tapestries constructed for the show (02:32:17). They end with a trip down Spoiler Lane to talk about the book’s foreshadowing and what’s to come (02:48:49).
The Ringer
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Who’s Gonna Apologize to Rachel?
Told you this was the most dramatic finale in Bachelorette history,” host Jesse Palmer says victoriously, standing next to a woman who is but a hollow shell of her former self. “Rachel, I can see the emotion in your face,” Jesse says softly to that same woman, who astral projected far, far outside of her body the moment the cameras started rolling. “It seems like you’re fighting back tears—is that how you feel?” Jesse asks this woman, who is currently being operated like a ventriloquist dummy by her best friend, who is in an only slightly better emotional state because she’s riding the high of Dancing With the Stars–sponsored hair extensions.
The Ringer
The Time Has Come ...
Ben’s big decision about his footballing future was finally made following a fantastic offer from a Premier League club. Tubes and Tom joined Ben to chat about his retirement, what he got up to over the summer, the interest from America and Europe, and what his plans are for the future!
The Ringer
Mark Long on the ‘The Challenge’ and ‘All Stars’ Season 3
Johnny is joined by Mark Long to share anecdotes from their time together on The Challenge, discuss how the competition has changed over the seasons, and look forward to the future of the franchise. Later, they talk about All Stars Season 3 and how Mark was able to navigate the intense environment, the new book How to Win at The Challenge and Life: A Champion’s Guide to Eliminating Obstacles, Winning Friends, and Making That Money, Mark’s brand new podcast, and much more.
The Ringer
PWI 500 Top 10, AEW Free Agent Rumors, and More
David and Kaz open the show discussing AEW stars rumored to be in talks with WWE, as well as the lack of CM Punk news this week (04:00). Then, they dive into the top 10 of the Pro Wrestling Illustrated top 500 wrestlers rankings (24:20). Later, they discuss Jon Moxley vs. Bryan Danielson, hand out rockets, and much more (42:00).
WWE・
The Ringer
The Amazon Experience Comes to the NFL
The first thing I thought while watching Thursday’s Kansas City Chiefs–Los Angeles Chargers game, the first NFL game broadcast exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, was, “Boy, there sure are a lot of ads for Amazon Prime Video on this game broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, considering I am paying $14.99 per month to watch this game on Amazon Prime Video.” There were ads for the new Lord of the Rings show, The Boys, and some weird movie with Sylvester Stallone.
The Ringer
‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 4 Deep Dive
Joanna and Mal journey to Middle-earth once again to talk about the latest episode of The Rings of Power. They start by discussing their overall impressions of the episode (7:45). Then they go for a Helm’s-Deep deep dive into the episode to break down all the details and character moments (14:57). Later, they discuss some of their theories about the mysterious characters throughout the show (1:44:29). Finally, they take a dip in the Forbidden Pool and look ahead to what potential book spoilers might mean for the future of the show (2:04:19).
The Ringer
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 4 Discussion and Thoughts
This week, Dave, Neil, and Joanna discuss House of the Dragon Episode 4, “King of the Narrow Sea.” They start by talking through their overall thoughts on the episode and going over the named hours of Westeros (3:01). Then, they answer some listener questions about the show and this episode (12:52). Later, they talk about this week’s poll: Who would you have chosen if you were Rhaenyra (37:27)? After making their choices for the poll and giving out some other awards (49:40), they head into the Storm, where they discuss the episode and what’s to come in full, book-spoiling detail (1:01:15).
