Nathaniel Hackett: Should have gone for it on 4th down

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett admitted Tuesday that he would have done things differently in his sideline debut in Monday night's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Hackett opted for a 64-yard field goal try in the final minute rather than go for it on fourth-and-5 with Russell Wilson as his quarterback. Kicker Brandon McManus' attempt went wide left with 15 seconds remaining.

Seattle won the game 17-16.

Hackett -- and Wilson -- defended his choice after the game. Hackett had a different answer Tuesday.

"Looking back at it, definitely should have gone for it," Hackett said. "But in that situation we had a plan. We knew that 46 was the mark."

McManus' longest field goal make of his career is 61 yards, in 2021.

--Field Level Media

