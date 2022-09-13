Port Deposit faces fun Pirate Takeover this weekend

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in Pennsylvania Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenStewartstown, PA
Taylor Chip Cookies: A Delicious Lancaster County Success StoryMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
Do You Like Whoopie Pies? There is a Festival Coming Up in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Family Fun Attractions in and Around Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
fox29.com
Good-natured battle in Wilmington has businesses poking fun at each other in a war of words
WILMINGTON, Del. - It is a sign showdown in Delaware, with businesses battling to come out on top. It all started last year, with a local automotive center declaring itself the winner of sign war 2021. Then, in late August, a new battle began. A rematch in the war of words.
Paul's Homewood Café looks to keep a 60 year tradition going
Back in the 60's and 70’s, kids would leave Annapolis High School to get in a long line for a hot dog and soda at Paul’s Homewood Café.
kentchamber.org
Main Street Chestertown to Host 3rd Annual Chestertown Car Show
Chestertown is known for its history, art scene, and entertainment, and now thanks to Jon and Barbara Slocum, it’s gaining attention for its collection of amazing cars! Jon and Barbara partnered with Main Street Chestertown and started Cars on High in downtown Chestertown several years ago to provide car lovers and enthusiasts one night a month to showcase their vehicles and talk “cars”. This event, held the third Thursday of each month (April-October), brings dozens of cars to the 300 block of High Street where passersby can view the cars, ask questions, and marvel at feats of automotive prowess.
Bel Air couple hits twice on single lottery ticket, winning $100k
“When I scanned, I saw the number ‘100’ but it quickly disappeared so I thought it was $100,” the 68-year-old husband told the Maryland Lottery.
Coatesville’s Invitational Vintage Grand Prix Events Taking Place Tonight
Experience the thrill of vintage autos and motorcycles revving through the heart of historic Coatesville, giving spectators a flashback to what the early days of American motorsports looked like. The family-fun motor sport event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 17, with related events leading up to the Grand Prix on Thursday and Friday, Sept. 15 and 16.
These Are Some of the Most Popular Chester County Tourist Destinations
When it comes to local tourist destinations, Chester County has something to offer for locals and visitors alike, writes Eric Henderson for Philly Bite Magazine. One of the most popular sites in the county is Longwood Gardens. This thousand acres of gardens, woodlands, meadows, fountains with amazing light shows, and other features is located in Kennett Square making it an ideal place to spend a few hours or even an entire day.
foxbaltimore.com
City Hall bows to squeegee kids who demand 'no cameras' at meeting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Kenny Ebron came to New Shiloh Baptist Church Tuesday night with a message of his own. "Here we have one of the biggest churches in Baltimore talking about squeegee kids. How do we deal with the murders that's happening in the city of Baltimore?" asked Ebron.
Where's Marty? In Jarrettsville, checking out the sunflowers in full bloom
Hi Everyone!Every so often something happens to a community and that "something" becomes part of what that community is known for. In this case, it is the town of Jarrettsville and its sunflowers. Not just a few but over 600,00. Don't read it, say it out loud to get the legit effect... SIX HUNDRED THOUSAND SUNFLOWERS!And you are looking at maybe just 25% of the Sunflower fields at the corner of Schuster, and Norrisville Roads in Jarrettsville. (For map purposes enter 3767 Norrisville Road 21084). About four years ago as a community project between local churches and community groups like the...
chestercounty.com
Mushroom Festival attracts tens of thousands to Kennett Square
It apparently mattered little to the visitors who showed up for the Kennett Square Mushroom Festival on Saturday that the event had been somewhat downsized from previous years. Just an hour into the 10 a.m. opening, the crowds were so thick that the idea of taking a quick jaunt up...
delawarepublic.org
Vet Fest returns to Middletown this month
An event to raise awareness about veteran suicide and provide resources to Delaware’s military community is next weekend. Vet Fest returns for a 7th year Saturday, September 24, 2022 in the Town of Whitehall in Middletown. “Vet Fest is a day where we gather both the military and civilian...
chestertownspy.org
Chestertown Needs for Police Present at Calvert and College Avenue
A larger police presents on Calvert Street between College Avenue and Calvert Heights, especially on Friday and Saturday nights is what we need. The loud music, public drinking, use and sale of drugs, and fighting need to stop. We’ve started referring to this part of town as “Little Baltimore” due to the level of u handled criminal activity. There are so many here afraid to speak up. I hope this will open some eyes.
Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival is Coming Up This Weekend and You're Not Going to Want to Miss It [Event Details]
If there is any time to visit Lancaster, PA, it's this upcoming weekend. The 2022 Lancaster Hot Air Balloon Festival & Country Fair is set to kick off in Bird-in-Hand Friday, Sept. 16 and will run through Sunday. This event is hosted in the village of Bird-in-Hand, PA - featuring the mass launch of dozens of big, beautiful balloons, family entertainment, fireworks, lots of food, including local, Amish goods.
Origin of Popular Nursery Rhyme Is Thought to be West Chester
The popular nursery rhyme “Miss Mary Mack,” which can often be heard on school playgrounds throughout the country, is thought to have originated in West Chester, writes Jacob Uitti for American Songwriter. “Miss Mary Mack,” inspired by a performer in Ephraim Williams’ circus in the 1880s, was originally...
delawarebusinessnow.com
I-95 south in Wilmington to close over weekend
Drainage and paving work near exits 7A/Route 52 and the exit 8 Route 202 interchange will require the closing of ramps, and the weekend closing of I-95 south through Wilmington. Work began on Wednesday. Dates (subject to weather) and location. – Exit 7A/SR 52 south: Overnight closing – 9 p.m....
PhillyBite
Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland
- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
chestertownspy.org
Chestertown Police Department Facebook Comment on Calvert Street Safety
We are aware of the public concern created by two letters to the editor that were recently published by a local media outlet. The Chestertown Police Department works very hard to ensure the safety, security, and rights of every citizen and visitor within the Town. Every neighborhood in every community has its own issues and concerns. CPD is committed to addressing criminal activity and other quality of life issues wherever they may occur to the best of our ability.
Johns Hopkins Newsletter
Saying goodbye to Hopkins for now
Lesser considers his nostalgia for campus life as he prepares for a semester abroad. Three hours and 36 minutes. Three hours and 36 minutes, that is, with no traffic, no stops for gas and no wrong turns. That’s the amount of time it takes for me to drive from my...
WJLA
Bronze vases vanishing from gravesites at historic cemetery in Maryland: 7News I-Team
SUITLAND, Md. (7News) — Washington National Cemetery in Suitland, Md. has been around for 90 years and it is beautiful. It’s also a cemetery where bronze vases costing up to a thousand dollars are missing from graves. “This is my fathers and I brought this last time I...
This Massive Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Maryland
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Maryland is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Skippy the llama brutally beaten in Baltimore County
Farm owner Holly Callahan-Kasmala was in for a devastating surprise when she went to check on her farm Sunday morning.
