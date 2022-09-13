Port Deposit faces fun Pirate Takeover this weekend

Hi Everyone!Every so often something happens to a community and that "something" becomes part of what that community is known for. In this case, it is the town of Jarrettsville and its sunflowers. Not just a few but over 600,00. Don't read it, say it out loud to get the legit effect... SIX HUNDRED THOUSAND SUNFLOWERS!And you are looking at maybe just 25% of the Sunflower fields at the corner of Schuster, and Norrisville Roads in Jarrettsville. (For map purposes enter 3767 Norrisville Road 21084). About four years ago as a community project between local churches and community groups like the...

