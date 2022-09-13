ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale County, AL

WAFF

Day 5: A possible mistrial and another long day of testimonies

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - For the second day in a row, jurors were asked to return to the courtroom early as another long day of testimony is expected. Special agent with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jamie King, took the stand on Friday morning. Before joining ALEA, King was with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office for nearly a decade.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed. If you have any information about...
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Day 3: Key witness for the prosecution slated to take the stand

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Opening statements for a trial focused on an Elkmont teen who is accused of killing five of his family members began Tuesday and the trial will continue Wednesday with testimony from law enforcement on the scene. In Wednesday’s session, jurors heard from more law enforcement...
myjrpaper.com

Sheriff faces burden of old jail

HAMILTON — Marion County Sheriff Kevin Williams has his hands full as jailer turnover has been high and jail construction is revving up. “The issue I’ve got is that jailers are underpaid, in my opinion,” said Williams. “People are leaving the job for other jobs that pay a lot more.”
MARION COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Empire woman charged with murder in Blount County

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A woman has been charged in the death of a Warrior man. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Deanna Jones, 38, of Empire, was arrested Tuesday and is facing a murder charge in the death of Devon Durante, 25. Sheriff Moon told WVTM 13 News...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Four inmates injured in Limestone Correctional Facility, investigation underway

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, it was reported that four inmates in the Limestone Correctional Facility suffered injuries following two altercations. Inmates serving life sentences for murder, Joseph Weaver, 46 out of Washington County and Garrett Dotch, 41 out of Mobile County, were involved in an altercation involving weapons. Dotch was taken to a local hospital.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Cullman man killed in tractor wreck

CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle September 15 in Helena’s Old Cahaba neighborhood. Helena Police were called to Stonecreek Drive around 7:09 a.m. They were told the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident left the scene. The victim was taken to Shelby...
HELENA, AL
WAAY-TV

Leighton man charged with assault after cast iron skillet lid attack

A Leighton man is in the Colbert County Jail after investigators say he attacked a man with a cast iron skillet lid. According to online court records filed by investigators, 39-year-old Bryan Dewayne Hankins was arrested Tuesday after allegedly hitting a man in the head and hand with a cast iron skillet lid multiple times.
LEIGHTON, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 14

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 14, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; miscellaneous; $42. September 12. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 490; wallet and contents. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle;...

