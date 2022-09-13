LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - For the second day in a row, jurors were asked to return to the courtroom early as another long day of testimony is expected. Special agent with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jamie King, took the stand on Friday morning. Before joining ALEA, King was with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office for nearly a decade.

LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL ・ 16 HOURS AGO