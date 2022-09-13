Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Day 5: A possible mistrial and another long day of testimonies
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - For the second day in a row, jurors were asked to return to the courtroom early as another long day of testimony is expected. Special agent with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jamie King, took the stand on Friday morning. Before joining ALEA, King was with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office for nearly a decade.
Man accused of poisoning wife back in jail
A Hartselle man charged with attempted murder after officials say he poisoned his wife is back in the Morgan County Jail.
wbrc.com
Cemetery vandalism investigation in Winston Co.
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating theft and vandalism they say happened at the Winston Memorial Cemetery in Haleyville. The Sheriff’s Office says a grave marker was vandalized and American flags around the grave were destroyed. If you have any information about...
Woman arrested after child attacked by dogs in Alabama
A woman was arrested Wednesday after a pack of dogs attacked a 9-year-old child last weekend in Lawrence County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
8 Sheffield inmates baptized in the Tennessee River
Eight inmates were recently baptized in the Tennessee River after the Sheffield Police Department says they all expressed a desire for change.
WAFF
Day 3: Key witness for the prosecution slated to take the stand
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Opening statements for a trial focused on an Elkmont teen who is accused of killing five of his family members began Tuesday and the trial will continue Wednesday with testimony from law enforcement on the scene. In Wednesday’s session, jurors heard from more law enforcement...
myjrpaper.com
Sheriff faces burden of old jail
HAMILTON — Marion County Sheriff Kevin Williams has his hands full as jailer turnover has been high and jail construction is revving up. “The issue I’ve got is that jailers are underpaid, in my opinion,” said Williams. “People are leaving the job for other jobs that pay a lot more.”
WAAY-TV
Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals rejects motion to overturn Mike Blakely’s conviction
The Alabama Court Of Criminal Appeals rejected a motion In former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely's Case. The motion aimed to overturn Blakely's conviction because the judge's law license was not current, as WAAY 31 News was first to report after an I-Team investigation. The court rejected the effort, which...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvtm13.com
Empire woman charged with murder in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — A woman has been charged in the death of a Warrior man. Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Deanna Jones, 38, of Empire, was arrested Tuesday and is facing a murder charge in the death of Devon Durante, 25. Sheriff Moon told WVTM 13 News...
Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in Thursday crash
A Madison County Sheriff's Deputy was involved in an early morning crash in Madison, according to the department's spokesman Brent Patterson.
WAFF
Four inmates injured in Limestone Correctional Facility, investigation underway
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, it was reported that four inmates in the Limestone Correctional Facility suffered injuries following two altercations. Inmates serving life sentences for murder, Joseph Weaver, 46 out of Washington County and Garrett Dotch, 41 out of Mobile County, were involved in an altercation involving weapons. Dotch was taken to a local hospital.
Alabama woman arrested after dogs bite 9-year-old boy more than 30 times
The co-owner of five dogs that attacked a 9-year-old Lawrence County boy as he rode his bike, causing severe injuries, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a felony. The boy, Gavin Peoples, remains in Huntsville Hospital after Saturday’s attack with more than 30 bites that caused puncture wounds and lacerations, most to his left side.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Snacker’s armed robbery suspect jailed on $100K bond, more charges pending
An Athens man is arrested and will be charged in connection with multiple theft investigations after a gas station clerk was robbed at gunpoint Thursday morning.
Decatur man charged with theft, fleeing police
A man was arrested after police say he stole a car and ran away from law enforcement officials in Decatur.
WAFF
Cullman man killed in tractor wreck
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County man was killed Wednesday after a tractor rolled over on him. According to the Cullman County Coroner, the incident occurred in the Logan community. More details will be added when they become available.
2-year-old child hit by SUV in Moulton
A two-year-old child was struck by a car in Moulton on Wednesday morning.
wbrc.com
Person hit by vehicle in Helena neighborhood, driver charged
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle September 15 in Helena’s Old Cahaba neighborhood. Helena Police were called to Stonecreek Drive around 7:09 a.m. They were told the driver of the vehicle involved in the accident left the scene. The victim was taken to Shelby...
WAAY-TV
Leighton man charged with assault after cast iron skillet lid attack
A Leighton man is in the Colbert County Jail after investigators say he attacked a man with a cast iron skillet lid. According to online court records filed by investigators, 39-year-old Bryan Dewayne Hankins was arrested Tuesday after allegedly hitting a man in the head and hand with a cast iron skillet lid multiple times.
Little Dude, dog taken in Alabama carjacking, reunited with owner weeks later
After Phillip Lewis was carjacked at gunpoint, his biggest concern was his dog, Little Dude, who was in the car when it was taken. “I don’t care about the car, or any objects in the car. I just want that dog back. He means the world to me,” Lewis said in a Sept. 2 interview with WBMA.
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 14
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 14, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; miscellaneous; $42. September 12. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Co. Rd. 490; wallet and contents. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle;...
Comments / 0