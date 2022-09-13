ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, FL

Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray dies

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OnBSY_0huBeEkX00

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray has died, the Sheriff’s Office posted on its social media pages Tuesday night.

Bray served as sheriff for the county from 1989 to 1992.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Prior to that, he was chief of police for the Orange Park Police Department from 1984 to 1988.

He was also an agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Current Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook shared the following statement:

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Sheriff Bray, who served the citizens of Clay County with great honor and distinction. I, with many members of the sheriff’s office, send our prayers to his family during this difficult time.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Comments / 2

Related
Zoey Fields

Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you

Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

TELL US: Should Darryl Daniels run for Sheriff again?

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A jury on Thursday returned a verdict of not guilty on all seven counts against former Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels. Since then, we have heard from many News4JAX Insiders. One Insider said, “I voted for him. I would vote for him again. I liked...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Putnam deputies make several arrests in special operation

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County sheriff’s deputies held “Operation Safe Streets” in Palatka, conducting 93 traffic stops and making several arrests. Three of them involved 28-year-old Richard Curry, who had a warrant out for robbery with a firearm. 21-year-old Elisha Phillips, who had a warrant out...
PALATKA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
County
Clay County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Clay County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Orange Park, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Cook
Action News Jax

JSO: Two men injured in Lackawanna shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting on McDuff Ave. and Fitzgerald St. JSO reports that around 7:15 p.m. officers responded to two separate hospitals with walk-in shooting victims. One victim was an 18-year-old who was shot in the abdomen. Another man in his 30s was hit in the calf.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Teen in hospital after shooting in Northside Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teen was shot on Shrewbury Drive early Thursday morning. STORY: Biden says railroad companies, unions reach tentative deal, averting strike. JSO said that at approximately 1:10 a.m., officers responded to the location and found an 18-year-old boy...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#The Sheriff S Office#Current Clay County
Action News Jax

Wave of Aid Moves Across Jacksonville for Send Relief Serve Tour

JACKSVONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s Send Relief Serve Tour moves a wave of aid across Jacksonville today and tomorrow. The national event, that now includes Jacksonville as one of its seven stops on its 2022 multi-state service tour, is being held in partnership with local churches, city leaders and schools that have “identified tangible needs within their communities.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Death penalty case against James Belcher back before jurors in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 63-year-old convict is back on trial for the crime that sent him to Death Row 25 years ago: the 1996 rape and murder of a Jacksonville woman. James Belcher was sentenced to death for the murder and sexual battery of Jennifer Embry, a student at Florida Technical College. She was found strangled and sexually battered in the bathtub of her Westside townhome.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Julie Morgan

Commissioner says response to juvenile disturbance at Orange Park Mall ‘probably avoided a significant incident’

Randy Bowman, Orange Park Mall General Manger response: “The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority. We take a holistic approach to safety with our industry best practices and programs, which include our own security force 24 hours a day, 7 days a week on foot and in vehicles, plus camera surveillance and other modern security procedures.”
ORANGE PARK, FL
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
112K+
Followers
124K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy