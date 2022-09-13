Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Clay County Sheriff Dalton Bray has died, the Sheriff’s Office posted on its social media pages Tuesday night.

Bray served as sheriff for the county from 1989 to 1992.

Prior to that, he was chief of police for the Orange Park Police Department from 1984 to 1988.

He was also an agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Current Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook shared the following statement:

“We are saddened to learn of the passing of Sheriff Bray, who served the citizens of Clay County with great honor and distinction. I, with many members of the sheriff’s office, send our prayers to his family during this difficult time.”

