Yoel Romero plans to beat Melvin Manhoef at Bellator 285, then drop to middleweight

Yoel Romero is not done with the middleweight division.

The former UFC title contender and now Bellator standout has plans on returning to the division where he made a name for himself in the world of MMA.

Romero (14-6 MMA, 1-1 BMMA) is currently scheduled to take on Melvin Manhoef (32-15-1 MMA, 4-4 BMMA) in a light heavyweight contest at Bellator 285 on Sept. 23 in Dublin. Romero enters the fight as a hefty favorite.

The 45-year-old doesn’t pay any mind to the odds, though, and said he’s just focused on delivering a successful performance.

“For me, it’s a pleasure to be fighting in Dublin,” Romero told MMA Junkie in Spanish. “It’s one of those places where people would love to put on a show. As far as Melvin, I don’t think about whether I’m going to beat him easily or not. No. What I do think about is doing my job, putting in play what we’ve been practicing in camp, and getting my hand raised in victory.”

The bout against Manhoef marks Romero’s third appearance under the Bellator banner. So far, he’s only competed at 205 pounds. The Cuban fighter believes that will change after this outing.

“My goals are still the same, my ambitions are still the same – become champion in both divisions,” Romero said. “I’m fighting at 205 in this fight and after this fight, lose some weight and go down to 185 pounds. Resists a little more, not eat as much and go down to my old division, 185 pounds.”