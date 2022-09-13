ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

Carroll College volleyball tops Rocky Mountain College in 5 sets

BILLINGS — Katherine McEuen and Elizabeth Heuiser had 13 kills apiece Thursday night as visiting Carroll College rallied to defeat Rocky Mountain College 11-25, 25-21, 25-22, 13-25, 17-15 at the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament being played at the Fortin Center. McEuen was also credited with 32 digs for a...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Fergus makes a statement with 24-3 win in Laurel

LAUREL- Fergus football made a statement on Friday night, downing the Laurel Locomotives 24-3 on the road. Both teams entered the contest unbeaten, but the Golden Eagles were too much for Laurel to handle, spoiling homecoming night for the Locos. After a Laurel field goal, Fergus quarterback Gage Norslien connected...
LAUREL, MT
Billings, MT
KULR8

Big Timber takes down Columbus, stays unbeaten

COLUMBUS--Both of these teams are undefeated so far this season--Big Timber is hoping to keep that streak alive with a tough road test, and the Cougars hoping to take home the win on homecoming night. Big Timber went into the half with a one point lead, 13-12, but the second...
COLUMBUS, MT
KULR8

Fromberg pulls off one point win to spoil Absarokee's homecoming

ABSAROKEE--It was homecoming night here in Absarokee, and the Huskies were trying to give their home crowd something to be excited about. The Huskies scored first, but Fromberg came back with two touchdowns late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter to take the lead. They'd keep...
ABSAROKEE, MT
103.7 The Hawk

As a Montana Native, It’s Easy To Mix Up These Two Towns

We had the ladies who are organizing Beef, Beets and Barley on our show this week. Their event is this Saturday, starting at 5 in Worden. Not Huntley. A lot of folks, myself included, didn't know the difference between the two towns. In fact, I recalled that the first time that the Cat Country All-Stars were going to play a charity basketball game at Huntley Project, I drove all over Huntley looking for a building big enough to be a high school. I had to stop and ask for directions.
WORDEN, MT
KULR8

Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk

Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
BALLANTINE, MT
KULR8

Traffic on I-90 near Billings impacted by crash

BILLINGS, Mont. - Both lanes of I-90 near South Billings Blvd. are obstructed, causing traffic to be backed up Thursday evening. The Incident Report map shows a motor vehicle crash in the area. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene and traffic is going around using the shoulder of the road.
BILLINGS, MT
Cat Country 102.9

You’ll Have to Pay a LOT For This New Billings Liquor License

Have you ever dreamed about getting in the booze business? Well here's your chance... I just so happen to see the legal notices today while I was looking at the lab puppies in the paper. There is a new liquor license available in the Billings area. This is brand new and it's what they call a floating license that's available because of population growth.
BILLINGS, MT
Laurel Outlook

Three fires injure two on Monday, add to smoky skies

Three area fires contributed to the smoke that clouded the air in Laurel on Monday. Some of it was caused by a fire that destroyed a motorhome parked in the alley on the 500 block of Birch Avenue. There was also a wildfire burning west of Laurel in Stillwater County and a devastating fire in Livingston that sent one employee of R-Y Timber to a Salt Lake City burn center.
LAUREL, MT
yourbigsky.com

UPDATE: teen shooter suspect arrested

The 18-year-old female suspect has been arrested and remanded into YCDF. There is no threat to the public, said BPD Sgt. Peterson. BPD officers are investigating yet another shooting in Billings this week. The shooting happened in the 300 block of N 25th St. just after midnight Friday. A 43-year-old...
BILLINGS, MT

