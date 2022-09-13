Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanasports.com
Return to Montana State for October exhibition will be 'a good day' for MSUB coach, Bobcat lifer Mick Durham
BILLINGS — When Montana State alum Danny Sprinkle took over as head men’s basketball coach in Bozeman in April of 2019, Mick Durham, who spent nearly 30 years as a Bobcat and is now coach of the program at Montana State Billings, had some advice for his former pupil.
KULR8
Missoula beats Billings in Game 3, returns to Pioneer League Championship Series
MISSOULA-The Billings Mustangs’ season came to an end on Thursday night in Missoula as the Missoula Paddleheads punched their return ticket to the Pioneer League Championship series with a 4-2 victory in a decisive Game 3 at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. Missoula (2-1) will have a chance to...
KULR8
Carroll College volleyball tops Rocky Mountain College in 5 sets
BILLINGS — Katherine McEuen and Elizabeth Heuiser had 13 kills apiece Thursday night as visiting Carroll College rallied to defeat Rocky Mountain College 11-25, 25-21, 25-22, 13-25, 17-15 at the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament being played at the Fortin Center. McEuen was also credited with 32 digs for a...
KULR8
Fergus makes a statement with 24-3 win in Laurel
LAUREL- Fergus football made a statement on Friday night, downing the Laurel Locomotives 24-3 on the road. Both teams entered the contest unbeaten, but the Golden Eagles were too much for Laurel to handle, spoiling homecoming night for the Locos. After a Laurel field goal, Fergus quarterback Gage Norslien connected...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KULR8
Big Timber takes down Columbus, stays unbeaten
COLUMBUS--Both of these teams are undefeated so far this season--Big Timber is hoping to keep that streak alive with a tough road test, and the Cougars hoping to take home the win on homecoming night. Big Timber went into the half with a one point lead, 13-12, but the second...
KULR8
Fromberg pulls off one point win to spoil Absarokee's homecoming
ABSAROKEE--It was homecoming night here in Absarokee, and the Huskies were trying to give their home crowd something to be excited about. The Huskies scored first, but Fromberg came back with two touchdowns late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter to take the lead. They'd keep...
This Popular Country Star Loves To Do This While Here In Montana.
Montana is certainly a hunter's paradise, and one that draws folks from all over the country. People come here to take their shot, so to speak, at landing something that will not only fill their freezer, but make for a great story they can tell for generations to come. Among...
As a Montana Native, It’s Easy To Mix Up These Two Towns
We had the ladies who are organizing Beef, Beets and Barley on our show this week. Their event is this Saturday, starting at 5 in Worden. Not Huntley. A lot of folks, myself included, didn't know the difference between the two towns. In fact, I recalled that the first time that the Cat Country All-Stars were going to play a charity basketball game at Huntley Project, I drove all over Huntley looking for a building big enough to be a high school. I had to stop and ask for directions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Buchanan touts Independent candidacy in Billings with Racicot
Buchanan says some of the issues he would focus on would national security, access to clean water and public lands, and doing something about inflation.
Granary reopens in Billings with old name, new ownership and new menu
The Granary will put more emphasis on seafood. One feature that greets customers as they enter the restaurant is a live seafood tank giving locals to pick their own dinner.
Billings hat maker seeing 'Yellowstone' effect
Rand's Custom Hats has been in Billings for nearly 50 years, but it has never been as popular as it is right now, and that’s due in large part to the hit television series Yellowstone.
KULR8
Montana men plead guilty to poaching bull elk
Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks. BILLINGS– A Missoula man and a Ballantine man were recently sentenced on separate felony cases for illegally killing trophy elk. Alex St. Marie, 37, from Missoula, was sentenced in Fergus County District Court after pleading guilty to a felony for poaching...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Why I Need to Change My License Plates to Montana’s… and Soon!
The funniest thing I've noticed about drivers in Billings is that the egos are big and the trucks are BIGGER. I'm obviously kidding, but when you combine the two it seems like drivers here are more aggressive. Coincidence? You tell me. I just moved here about two weeks ago and...
KULR8
Traffic on I-90 near Billings impacted by crash
BILLINGS, Mont. - Both lanes of I-90 near South Billings Blvd. are obstructed, causing traffic to be backed up Thursday evening. The Incident Report map shows a motor vehicle crash in the area. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene and traffic is going around using the shoulder of the road.
You’ll Have to Pay a LOT For This New Billings Liquor License
Have you ever dreamed about getting in the booze business? Well here's your chance... I just so happen to see the legal notices today while I was looking at the lab puppies in the paper. There is a new liquor license available in the Billings area. This is brand new and it's what they call a floating license that's available because of population growth.
Laurel Outlook
Three fires injure two on Monday, add to smoky skies
Three area fires contributed to the smoke that clouded the air in Laurel on Monday. Some of it was caused by a fire that destroyed a motorhome parked in the alley on the 500 block of Birch Avenue. There was also a wildfire burning west of Laurel in Stillwater County and a devastating fire in Livingston that sent one employee of R-Y Timber to a Salt Lake City burn center.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourbigsky.com
UPDATE: teen shooter suspect arrested
The 18-year-old female suspect has been arrested and remanded into YCDF. There is no threat to the public, said BPD Sgt. Peterson. BPD officers are investigating yet another shooting in Billings this week. The shooting happened in the 300 block of N 25th St. just after midnight Friday. A 43-year-old...
Billings man works to maintain Canyon Creek battle site
Exactly 145 years ago on this Tuesday, the Canyon Creek Battle was fought about 15 miles west of Billings. A memorial was enacted back in 2008.
Best Restaurant Views in Billings Are No More. Petroleum Club Closes
The Petroleum Club is now permanently closed. Situated on the 22nd floor of the DoubleTree Hotel, the swanky private club abruptly closed this week. We found out when a member of our sales department called to go over some details regarding an event we were planning to host at the club later this fall.
KULR8
Shooting seriously injures man on N. 25th St. in Billings, suspect arrested
BILLINGS, Mont. - A suspect was arrested after a shooting that took place in the 300 block of N. Twenty-fifth Street Friday around 12:18 a.m. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter a 43-year-old man was shot and was brought to the hospital with serious injuries. BPD said the suspect...
Comments / 0