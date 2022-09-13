Read full article on original website
Houston County prosecutor’s possible arrest nears
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Witnesses apparently testified this week before a grand jury that could indict a beleaguered prosecutor who romanced a drug suspect. Agents who investigated Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark D. Johnson were at the Houston County Courthouse as grand jury met, according to multiple sources. Those...
The criminal case of a former Elba City employee has been dropped
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The case of a former Elba City employee accused of computer tampering was suddenly dropped on September 15. According to reports, Assistant Coffee-Pike County DA Brandon Coots dropped the case of Amy Leigh Sewell without explanation. Sewell, 47, of Elba was arrested in May...
City scandal: Dothan restaurateur claims fraud, cheating, and intimidation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Latonya Dorsey, owner and operator of Mama T’s restaurant, has officially filed a claim against the City of Dothan, the Dothan City Commission, and other officials and employees who may have been part of what she calls fraud. In May, Dorsey submitted a sealed bid to...
Former Dothan employee thinks the feeding scandal is a multi-person operation
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A civil lawsuit could be filed against the city of Dothan as early as Friday as a Dothan business is asking for answers in regards to why their bid to serve meals for the feeding program was disclosed to another business. Now a former employee...
Alabama: Pedestrian hit and killed by drag racer, ALEA looking to ID driver
BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is looking to identify the person responsible for killing a pedestrian in Bullock County. The pedestrian in died after being hit by a car that was drag racing earlier this month, according to ALEA. ALEA said in a news release, on Sept. 5, 2022, Qye […]
ALEA Assists in Bullock County Manhunt, Suspect Apprehended
At the request of the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office, several units from various divisions within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) responded to assist in a manhunt for an attempted murder suspect at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022. The suspect, identified as Notorius Crenshon Baldwin, 26,...
Suspect in Bullock County manhunt charged in Union Springs shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man who was at the center of a multi-agency manhunt in Bullock County is facing several charges, court records show. Notorious Crenshon Baldwin, 26, was taken into custody Friday around 11:30 a.m., about four hours after law enforcement announced they were searching for him. Court...
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
Honorable service: Troy PD Lieutenant named 2021 officer of the year
TROY, Ala (WDHN)—Central Alabama CrimeStoppers awarded Lieutenant Joseph Donofrio with the title of Troy Police Department’s 2021 ‘CrimeStopper of the Year’ for his service during a 2020 incident. On August 30, 2020, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the city of Troy. While...
Burglary and theft investigation leads to fraud arrest in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation into a burglary and theft that happened earlier this year led Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies to a fraud arrest. On February 20th, deputies reportedly responded to a burglary and theft in Sneads. When they spoke to the victim, officials say that several guns, a gun bag, cell phone, titles to multiple vehicles, personal documents, and a bank card had been stolen.
Enterprise woman charged following a string of burglaries in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On the morning of September 12th, Dothan police were called to the scene of a burglary off East Cottonwood Road. This came as a string of vehicle break-ins were reported throughout the city. After a short investigation, police were able to track all of the...
Alabama man behind bars after pursuit
An Alabama man is behind bars when the combined efforts of Bonifay Police Department (BPD) and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were able to apprehend him after a chase. BPD was in pursuit of a vehicle heading north on Highway 173 and sent an HCSO deputy notification of the...
Woman Receives Multiple Charges
On Monday morning, September 12, 2022, the Dothan Police Department was notified of a Burglary in the 3000 block of East Cottonwood Road. There were also several reports of breaking and entering vehicles in various locations. As the investigation began, it was determined the same individual was responsible for all of them.
Report: 1 possibly ejected in fiery crash on Flowers Chapel
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-car crash on Flowers Chapel, near Stonegate has left one car in the woods and one victim possibly ejected from their vehicle, according to preliminary reports. Sources on the scene tell us the victim appears to be conscious and is being transported to an area...
Car overturns on Ross Clark Circle, sends one to hospital
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A car crash this afternoon along Ross Clark Circle sent one woman to the hospital. The crash occurred sometime before two this afternoon on Prevatt road by the Cottonwood Corner shopping center. The car was traveling in the lane going Southwest when the crash occurred, causing it...
Pike county crash leaves two dead
PIKE COUNTY, Ala(WDHN)— A late evening single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle has left two dead. Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, was fatally injured after the Kawasaki motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and overturned on Pike County 3339 near Pike County 3316, approximately eight miles west of Brundidge.
Drag Racing update
Submitted by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, has caused a Union Springs man to be hospitalized. Qye Darrious Devante’ Williams, 21, was struck when two vehicles that were alleged to be drag racing. Williams was transported...
Former Ozark City Superintendent, retired Army Lt. Colonel passes
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Ozark City Schools Superintendent, Michael M. Lenhart, passed away September 12. He served the school district from 2007-2014. Ozark City Schools released a statement regarding Mr. Lenhart’s passing:. “We honor and salute Mr. Michael Lenhart and his family during their time of bereavement. Mr....
UPDATE: Traffic light outage on Ross Clark Circle resolved
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle at Shops on the Circle/Home Depot is temporarily out of operation. Repairs are being made. Please exercise caution when traveling in this area. The signal outage will take a few hours to repair. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter...
Dirty money: credit card fraud charges land local woman behind bars
DOTHAN, Ala(WDHN)—A Houston County woman was arrested for stealing nearly $100,000 from a Dothan medical practice where she was employed. Jordan Anne Purdue, 35, was arrested for six counts of theft of property in the first degree. According to Dothan PD, Purdue made unauthorized personal purchases with a company...
