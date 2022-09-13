ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wtvy.com

Houston County prosecutor’s possible arrest nears

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Witnesses apparently testified this week before a grand jury that could indict a beleaguered prosecutor who romanced a drug suspect. Agents who investigated Houston County Assistant District Attorney Mark D. Johnson were at the Houston County Courthouse as grand jury met, according to multiple sources. Those...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

The criminal case of a former Elba City employee has been dropped

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The case of a former Elba City employee accused of computer tampering was suddenly dropped on September 15. According to reports, Assistant Coffee-Pike County DA Brandon Coots dropped the case of Amy Leigh Sewell without explanation. Sewell, 47, of Elba was arrested in May...
ELBA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Ozark, AL
Ozark, AL
Crime & Safety
unionspringsherald.com

ALEA Assists in Bullock County Manhunt, Suspect Apprehended

At the request of the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office, several units from various divisions within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) responded to assist in a manhunt for an attempted murder suspect at approximately 7:00 a.m. on Friday, September 9, 2022. The suspect, identified as Notorius Crenshon Baldwin, 26,...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips

Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
GOSHEN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teenage Girls#Wdhn#Violent Crime
wdhn.com

Honorable service: Troy PD Lieutenant named 2021 officer of the year

TROY, Ala (WDHN)—Central Alabama CrimeStoppers awarded Lieutenant Joseph Donofrio with the title of Troy Police Department’s 2021 ‘CrimeStopper of the Year’ for his service during a 2020 incident. On August 30, 2020, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the city of Troy. While...
TROY, AL
WJHG-TV

Burglary and theft investigation leads to fraud arrest in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An investigation into a burglary and theft that happened earlier this year led Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies to a fraud arrest. On February 20th, deputies reportedly responded to a burglary and theft in Sneads. When they spoke to the victim, officials say that several guns, a gun bag, cell phone, titles to multiple vehicles, personal documents, and a bank card had been stolen.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Enterprise woman charged following a string of burglaries in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On the morning of September 12th, Dothan police were called to the scene of a burglary off East Cottonwood Road. This came as a string of vehicle break-ins were reported throughout the city. After a short investigation, police were able to track all of the...
DOTHAN, AL
holmescounty.news

Alabama man behind bars after pursuit

An Alabama man is behind bars when the combined efforts of Bonifay Police Department (BPD) and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were able to apprehend him after a chase. BPD was in pursuit of a vehicle heading north on Highway 173 and sent an HCSO deputy notification of the...
BONIFAY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
dothanpd.org

Woman Receives Multiple Charges

On Monday morning, September 12, 2022, the Dothan Police Department was notified of a Burglary in the 3000 block of East Cottonwood Road. There were also several reports of breaking and entering vehicles in various locations. As the investigation began, it was determined the same individual was responsible for all of them.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Report: 1 possibly ejected in fiery crash on Flowers Chapel

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A two-car crash on Flowers Chapel, near Stonegate has left one car in the woods and one victim possibly ejected from their vehicle, according to preliminary reports. Sources on the scene tell us the victim appears to be conscious and is being transported to an area...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Car overturns on Ross Clark Circle, sends one to hospital

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A car crash this afternoon along Ross Clark Circle sent one woman to the hospital. The crash occurred sometime before two this afternoon on Prevatt road by the Cottonwood Corner shopping center. The car was traveling in the lane going Southwest when the crash occurred, causing it...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Pike county crash leaves two dead

PIKE COUNTY, Ala(WDHN)— A late evening single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle has left two dead. Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, was fatally injured after the Kawasaki motorcycle he was operating left the roadway and overturned on Pike County 3339 near Pike County 3316, approximately eight miles west of Brundidge.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Drag Racing update

Submitted by Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, has caused a Union Springs man to be hospitalized. Qye Darrious Devante’ Williams, 21, was struck when two vehicles that were alleged to be drag racing. Williams was transported...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
WSFA

Former Ozark City Superintendent, retired Army Lt. Colonel passes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Ozark City Schools Superintendent, Michael M. Lenhart, passed away September 12. He served the school district from 2007-2014. Ozark City Schools released a statement regarding Mr. Lenhart’s passing:. “We honor and salute Mr. Michael Lenhart and his family during their time of bereavement. Mr....
OZARK, AL
wtvy.com

UPDATE: Traffic light outage on Ross Clark Circle resolved

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle at Shops on the Circle/Home Depot is temporarily out of operation. Repairs are being made. Please exercise caution when traveling in this area. The signal outage will take a few hours to repair. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dirty money: credit card fraud charges land local woman behind bars

DOTHAN, Ala(WDHN)—A Houston County woman was arrested for stealing nearly $100,000 from a Dothan medical practice where she was employed. Jordan Anne Purdue, 35, was arrested for six counts of theft of property in the first degree. According to Dothan PD, Purdue made unauthorized personal purchases with a company...
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy