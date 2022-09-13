Read full article on original website
Related
Report: Giants Claim Jones Off Waivers from the Astros
Taylor Jones was designated for assignment Tuesday by the Houston Astros.
The 49ers suddenly have a rich and powerful rival for control of Santa Clara
The race could get more expensive as we get closer to Election Day.
49ers legend Steve Young criticizes Kyle Shanahan's handling of Trey Lance
The Hall of Famer bemoaned San Francisco's conservative game plan for Lance, both last week and last season.
Bears QB Justin Fields’ serious plea to Trey Lance that 49ers fans will be 100% on board with
After facing and beating the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has one request for his fellow QB Trey Lance: take care of himself better on the field. Speaking to reporters after their weekend showdown, Fields admitted he’s going to talk to Fields because of...
49ers could make QB change after Week 2?
Trey Lance’s tenure as the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback got off to a bumpy start in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. A new report suggests that the second-year pro might not get much of a chance to right the ship, either. The 49ers face the Seattle...
2022 NBA Draft Review: Golden State Warriors
After the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championships in 2015, 2017, and 2018, many people thought that their dynasty was completely over due to the injuries over the past few years to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. However, the Warriors were able to prove everyone wrong after winning the 2022 NBA Championship. This title was more impressive because Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole were also major contributing factors along with the core that has been there from the beginning.
