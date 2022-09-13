After the Golden State Warriors won the NBA Championships in 2015, 2017, and 2018, many people thought that their dynasty was completely over due to the injuries over the past few years to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. However, the Warriors were able to prove everyone wrong after winning the 2022 NBA Championship. This title was more impressive because Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole were also major contributing factors along with the core that has been there from the beginning.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO