Idaho State

Idaho sewage treatment plants have a waste issue of their own

The Idaho Conservation League's fifth annual report on discharges from sewage treatment plants finds three-quarters violated Clean Water Act standards between 2019 and 2021. However, those violations aren't equally distributed: just 10 facilities were responsible for more than half of them. Will Tiedemann, conservation associate for the Idaho Conservation League,...
Ugly Neighbors Named Better Looking States Than Idaho

I disagree. I realize the point of these lists is to stir debate, but how can anyone put together a list of America’s 10 prettiest states and ignore Idaho? Wyoming? Outside of Jackson Hole, it all looks like one giant Rock Springs. I once overnighted in Cheyenne, where my hotel was next door to a rail yard. At 3:00 a.m., the place began stacking cars. I had an almost identical experience in Montana.
A large chunk of Idaho's energy conservation codes for buildings could be gutted under proposed changes

Discussions are continuing in Idaho's building community over whether to gut a large chunk of the state's energy conservation codes. The Idaho Building Code Board held a public hearing Tuesday over proposed rulemaking changes, which involve getting rid of certain mechanical, electrical and plumbing design requirements that some state officials and industry groups think are unnecessary and make residential construction too costly.
Moving from Idaho? Here Are 6 Things People Say They Miss the Most…

Whether you’re leaving Idaho permanently, temporarily, or even just for vacation… you know it’s a hard state to leave and an easy one to embrace when you come back. Say you’re getting back home from a week-long vacation… doesn’t it feel great to be back in Idaho? Every time I leave the state for whatever reason, I am always so happy when I get back home.
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route

When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
Crews continue to battle North Idaho fires

Several of the Kootenai River Complex fires have grown together, U.S. Forest Service officials said Monday evening. In total, the Russell Mountain and the Trout fires — now known as the Russell Mountain Fire — and the rest of the fires in the complex have burned an estimated 19,708 acres since they were sparked by lightning strikes.
Housing crisis hits home at Oak Crest

While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates...
Two killed in Idaho plane crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
WNV-Positive Horse Euthanized in Idaho

On Sept. 14, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 3-year-old Quarter horse in Oneida County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) and was euthanized. The horse had recently returned from a training facility in Utah, so officials don’t know whether he was exposed to disease-carrying mosquitoes in Utah or Idaho.
COVID-19 UPDATES: 558 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 558 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
Idaho forest fire update

The Moose Fire, Idaho's largest, has burned nearly 200 square miles northwest of Salmon. The Ross Fork Fire has evacuations in place for part of Sawtooths.
Sunshine and haze in store Friday, more active day tomorrow

Temperatures are seasonably average as we creep ever closer to fall here in the Gem State. For our Friday, we've got great weather in store. Yes there is still haze sticking around the region, but a lot of smoke has been pushed northward due to the ongoing wet weather pattern that's been hitting Idaho.
