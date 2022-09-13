Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho Legislators Review Report on Value of Privatizing Federal Lands
The CEO of a Utah-based real estate analytics software company told members of an interim committee of Idaho legislators that the state could receive millions of dollars more in tax revenue if it privatized federally controlled public lands in Idaho. Ryan Freeman, CEO of Lehi, Utah-based AEON AI, made the...
Where is the Deepest Lake in Idaho and How Deep is it?
To get to Idaho’s deepest lake you’ll have to travel to the northern section of the state into the panhandle a few miles north of Coeur d’Alene. Lake Pend Orielle covers 148 square miles and at its lowest point is 1,158 feet deep. Which Idaho lakes Are...
upr.org
Idaho sewage treatment plants have a waste issue of their own
The Idaho Conservation League's fifth annual report on discharges from sewage treatment plants finds three-quarters violated Clean Water Act standards between 2019 and 2021. However, those violations aren't equally distributed: just 10 facilities were responsible for more than half of them. Will Tiedemann, conservation associate for the Idaho Conservation League,...
Ugly Neighbors Named Better Looking States Than Idaho
I disagree. I realize the point of these lists is to stir debate, but how can anyone put together a list of America’s 10 prettiest states and ignore Idaho? Wyoming? Outside of Jackson Hole, it all looks like one giant Rock Springs. I once overnighted in Cheyenne, where my hotel was next door to a rail yard. At 3:00 a.m., the place began stacking cars. I had an almost identical experience in Montana.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boisestatepublicradio.org
A large chunk of Idaho's energy conservation codes for buildings could be gutted under proposed changes
Discussions are continuing in Idaho's building community over whether to gut a large chunk of the state's energy conservation codes. The Idaho Building Code Board held a public hearing Tuesday over proposed rulemaking changes, which involve getting rid of certain mechanical, electrical and plumbing design requirements that some state officials and industry groups think are unnecessary and make residential construction too costly.
Court dismisses Idaho GOP lawsuit against Bonneville County organization
BOISE, Idaho — The lawsuit filed less than a week before the primary election by the Idaho Republican Party and then-Chairman Tom Luna against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee has been dismissed. The Idaho GOP's lawsuit accused the Bonneville County organization of violating party bylaws and state election...
Portion of Cougar Island on Payette Lake sold by State of Idaho
EAGLE, Idaho — There is a new partial owner of Cougar Island located on Payette Lake near McCall. The island is visible in a popular spot of the lake, with a family leasing a part of the property. The island is owned by the state, but Idaho is looking to sell the land to maximize financial return.
Moving from Idaho? Here Are 6 Things People Say They Miss the Most…
Whether you’re leaving Idaho permanently, temporarily, or even just for vacation… you know it’s a hard state to leave and an easy one to embrace when you come back. Say you’re getting back home from a week-long vacation… doesn’t it feel great to be back in Idaho? Every time I leave the state for whatever reason, I am always so happy when I get back home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hype is Real Surrounding Boise, Salt Lake City Railway Route
When it comes to traveling in and out of the Treasure Valley and really, in and out of the State of Idaho--the "ease" all depends on where you're going. Trying to get to the East Coast? Yeah, good luck. Trying to get to California? There's a quick, cheap flight for that. Going overseas? All we can say to that one is... LOL!
ksl.com
Restoration of Idaho's Bear River Massacre site may benefit Great Salt Lake
BEAR RIVER, Idaho — Current efforts to restore the site of the Bear River Massacre could benefit the whole Wasatch Front in a big way. Those efforts are sending water rights downstream, which will send hundreds of gallons each year into the Great Salt Lake. "We need to tell...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Crews continue to battle North Idaho fires
Several of the Kootenai River Complex fires have grown together, U.S. Forest Service officials said Monday evening. In total, the Russell Mountain and the Trout fires — now known as the Russell Mountain Fire — and the rest of the fires in the complex have burned an estimated 19,708 acres since they were sparked by lightning strikes.
Large Grizzly Bear Euthanized in North Idaho After Repeated Attacks on Livestock
BONNERS FERRY - On September 12, Idaho Fish and Game along with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and USDA Wildlife Services euthanized a large adult male grizzly bear in Boundary County near the town of Naples. There has been a series of livestock losses due to grizzly bears this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Housing crisis hits home at Oak Crest
While much of the conversation around real estate in Idaho has focused on how rising rents and home prices affect those who live in apartment communities and single-family homes, one segment of the housing population that is frequently left out is those living in manufactured or mobile homes. Housing advocates...
Petition Calls Drag Events Inappropriate And Aims To Ban Them In Idaho
A petition has been started by the Idaho Family Policy Center to stop drag events in public places. According to the petition, they state drag events are perverse and are preying on the innocence of children. Petition To Prevent Public Drag Events. The petition compares drag events to adult magazines,...
KSLTV
Two killed in Idaho plane crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Idaho — A husband and wife from Oregon died Wednesday after their plane crashed in Franklin County, Idaho. Officials with the Franklin County Idaho Sheriff’s Office said they were notified about the crash at approximately 10:50 a.m. Wednesday. Upon further investigation, they discovered the plane was...
TheHorse.com
WNV-Positive Horse Euthanized in Idaho
On Sept. 14, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated 3-year-old Quarter horse in Oneida County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV) and was euthanized. The horse had recently returned from a training facility in Utah, so officials don’t know whether he was exposed to disease-carrying mosquitoes in Utah or Idaho.
kidnewsradio.com
COVID-19 UPDATES: 558 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 558 new COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths Wednesday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
KTVB
Idaho forest fire update
The Moose Fire, Idaho's largest, has burned nearly 200 square miles northwest of Salmon. The Ross Fork Fire has evacuations in place for part of Sawtooths.
KIVI-TV
Sunshine and haze in store Friday, more active day tomorrow
Temperatures are seasonably average as we creep ever closer to fall here in the Gem State. For our Friday, we've got great weather in store. Yes there is still haze sticking around the region, but a lot of smoke has been pushed northward due to the ongoing wet weather pattern that's been hitting Idaho.
Watch: Idaho Hunter Films ‘Superman Cougar’ Flying From Tree
Idaho is a hunter's paradise. When a hunter is out in the backcountry, they should be ready for anything. Flying cougars don't normally land in the classification of "anything." I'm not a hunter. It's just not a hobby I ever wanted to pursue. I'm good with kayaking and collecting sports...
Comments / 1