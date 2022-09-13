Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
1000-Pound Crocodile, "Man-Eating Dinosaur" Shot Dead in Africa by US Hunter
During a hunting trip in Africa, a US hunter shot a 15-foot, 1,000-pound crocodile dead known as a "Man-Eating Dinosaur." When Garrett Wales of Texas and his team of trackers learned that some villagers had noticed a crocodile in an irrigation pond located nearby, they were already several days into their expedition in Zimbabwe's Savé Valley.
'Remarkable' six-word request an Aussie painter had to ask of the Queen before capturing Her Majesty in an iconic portrait
The Australian-born artist who painted the Queen's acclaimed Diamond Jubilee portrait recalled he was instructed to ask Her Majesty: 'May I take control now ma'am?'. Ralph Heimans, from Sydney who now lives in South London with his wife and daughters, explained he was allowed a one-hour sitting with the Queen at Buckingham Palace after he was asked to paint her portrait in 2012.
Cat Wearing Helmet for Bike Ride Melts Hearts Online
A video of a cat wearing a tiny helmet while being taken on a bike ride has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 3.2 million views. The clip, shared by the TikTok account @heyitsgingerandpepper, was posted with a caption that reads: "Her favourite activity [a person cycling emoji]." The clip has not been independently verified by Newsweek.
pethelpful.com
Video of Westie Dog Watching the Queen's Final Ride Through Edinburgh Brings Us to Tears
News shocked the world as Queen Elizabeth II passed last week. She was the longest reigning monarch in British history. And over the last few days, people were paying their respects as her coffin traveled through Scotland and England before arriving in London on Tuesday. During the travel, thousands of people took to the streets to watch her final journey. But it wasn't just people lining the streets watching.
Good News Network
Mice Families Move into Dream Village Built By Gardener–And Are Hand Fed Flowers Every Day – LOOK
Two families of mice live in their own purpose-built homes at the end of a man’s garden— they’re hand-fed flowers each day and even have their own pub. People get up to all kinds of interesting things in their later years, and Gez Robinson is no exception. He first created a wildlife area at the bottom of his garden to get into photography and that’s where he first found the new tenants.
Kangaroo Decks Photographer Mid-Photo: See the Pic
Not having any shenanigans from humans, a kangaroo ended up decking a photographer who was in the middle of taking a picture. The 1967 image, which was shared on Twitter by user Nature is Lit, showed the kangaroo punching the photographer and the camera went flying. “Kangaroo punches a photographer for trying to take its picture, 1967,” the tweet reads.
natureworldnews.com
Evidence Shows How Zoo Animals Act Differently After Pandemic Shift
Everyone was forced to adapt as the coronavirus epidemic progressed, including captive wildlife that was no longer witnessing hordes of tourists stroll on a daily basis. A recent research looks at just how primates responded to the change. The study examined at bonobos, chimps, western equatorial gorillas, as well as...
WATCH: Monitor Lizards Battle in the Middle of a Street in Wild Video
Two male monitor lizards brought traffic to a halt on a busy street in a bizarre and kind of cute display. The incident occurred on a Thailand roadway when a driver named Kot Thanatpan came across two reptiles caught in an incredibly intense embrace. To the driver, it seemed like a passionate moment between two mating monitor lizards. So, he snapped a video of the two as they seemed to dance across the road before he continued on his way.
verywellmind.com
Digital Friendships: The Role of Technology in Our Kids' Social Lives
Since emerging from the isolation of the early pandemic, many adults have talked about a feeling of social anxiety or awkwardness and feeling like they don’t know how to socialize anymore. It's only natural that children’s social skills have been significantly affected, too, at a pivotal time in their...
pethelpful.com
Rescued African Grey Parrot's First Moment Outside Is a Sight to Behold
Seeing pet owner's treat their animals right is the absolute best. That's how you know there's so much love between the two. Just look at a rescue parrot on TikTok named Gizmo, who had never even been outside before. Gasp! Recently, his owner wanted to remedy the situation and now video of Gizmo taking a little trip to the yard has people cheering online.
natureworldnews.com
Minnesota Wolf Exhibits Unusual Animal Behavior, Displays Indifference Towards Humans
A skinny wolf was observed acting unusually in Minnesota for several days, which experts have characterized as unusual animal behavior given the wolf's lack of concern and indifference to people. Little to no fear at all is being displayed by the young wolf toward humans. This is highly unusual for...
Captive fish have feelings we’re just beginning to understand
One example of how fish rely on their lateral lines: Male bettas send warning waves to offspring when predators are dangerously close. Isabel Seliger/Popular ScienceA fish's ‘sixth sense’ can teach us how to make life in tanks more comfortable and exhilarating.
Why Many Psychopaths Become “Parasitic” Fathers, According To Science
From what you know of psychopaths, you’d think that they wouldn’t want to become parents and would instead just be happy focusing on themselves. But a new study has found that while men with psychopathic traits really do want to become dads, spending time raising those kids is an entirely different matter.
Meet Merlin, the world’s grumpiest Ragdoll cat with the perfect sister
With the tragic passing of Tadar Sauce, aka Grumpy Cat, there was room for a new feline to be crowned grumpiest of them all. Meet Merlin the Ragdoll cat who has charmed social media with his sour-puss expression. The latest grouch-faced cat to rise to fame thanks to his permanent...
natureworldnews.com
Experts Claim Deep Sea Mining in the Pacific Ocean May Result in Environmental Repercussions
Deep sea mining has long been thought to be a controversial issue due to its perceived negative impact to the marine ecosystem and its natural habitats. For years, scientists have reportedly denounced it. The operation involves extracting mineral deposits from the deep ocean floor or deep seabed. It is similar to underground mining conducted on land of excavating soil and sediments using large machineries.
natureworldnews.com
The World's Largest Container Line Reroutes Ships to Avoid Harming Endangered Blue Whales
A Mediterranean shipping company has rerouted its vessels to protect blue whales on the coast of Sri Lanka after a conservation group's recommendations. To protect large blue whales on the coast of Sri Lanka, the largest container line company has decided to reroute its ships after conservation groups' research recommendations.
natureworldnews.com
Kangaroo Kills Man in Southwest Australia
Police reported that a man in southwest Australia died from the kangaroo he thought was his pet. Reports said that the kangaroo attacked the man in the day. To save the man, the police had no choice but to shoot the animal to reach the victim. What is more tragic...
Smithonian
Chimpanzees Play Their Own Signature Drumbeats to Stay in Touch
In a rainforest in Uganda, a male chimpanzee runs toward a tree, letting out loud, grating screeches. It grabs the large root and bangs its feet rhythmically against the flat wooden surface. “If you hit [the roots] really hard, with a hand or a foot, it resonates and makes this...
natureworldnews.com
Experts Say Marine Heat Waves Pose a 'Very Big Concern'
Caused by climate change, marine heat waves have affected aquatic life. The research observes increased surface temperature, species migration, and unusual patterns in the ocean. Whatever happens there, it means an urgent concern exacerbated by environmental issues. Scientists use the term blob as a phenomenon showing marine heat waves. According...
natureworldnews.com
Rare Dinosaur Mummy of Preserved Hadrosaur Found Sticking Out of a Hill in Canada
A rare "dinosaur mummy" with a preserved hadrosaur fossil of the best quality ever found, according to paleontologists, has been found in Canada. Researchers discovered the fossil of the hadrosaur in Dinosaur Provincial Park in Alberta. The hadrosaur was a duck-billed, large-bodied, and herbivorous dinosaur. the group of researchers included those from the UK's University of Reading.
