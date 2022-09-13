Two families of mice live in their own purpose-built homes at the end of a man’s garden— they’re hand-fed flowers each day and even have their own pub. People get up to all kinds of interesting things in their later years, and Gez Robinson is no exception. He first created a wildlife area at the bottom of his garden to get into photography and that’s where he first found the new tenants.

